news9.com
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Pontotoc County Crash While Fleeing Deputy
An overnight pursuit between a motorcyclist and a Pontotoc County deputy turns deadly. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the suspect ran a stop sign and lost control on a curve, hit a rock, went into the air and then hit several trees. The crash report says the deputy was not...
Cleveland County gun fight causes concern
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thankful that a stray bullet from a gunfire exchange didn’t hit any bystanders.
kosu.org
Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to hate crime for racially motivated attack in Shawnee
Two men — Devan Johnson and Brandon Killian — each pleaded guilty this week to a federal hate crime. The Oklahoman reports it's the first time the Oklahoma City federal court is prosecuting a hate crime in more than a decade. The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr....
KOCO
Investigation underway following suspicious death in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 35-year-old man in Lincoln County. Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation officials said the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police found a man dead from a gunshot wound at a home in the 335000 block of Oak Springs Drive near Prague city limits.
Shawnee Family Shocked After Dog Shot Twice With Bow & Arrow
A Shawnee family is shaken up after their dog was shot with an arrow in their backyard. The dog’s owner, Melody Davis, said this has been a horrible two weeks for their family. Koda was shot in the leg, leading to an array of medical complications. Davis said she...
KXII.com
Ardmore man charged after leaving scene of hit-and-run
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Jerrad Blake Black hit Lynda Campbell with his SUV near the intersection of Hollingsworth and South Commerce, and left the scene. According...
KXII.com
Driver dies after pickup crashes, bursts into flames in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said a man died after a fiery crash near Ravia. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1, .3 miles south of Slippery Falls Road on Tuesday. Troopers said an unidentified 53-year-old man, was killed when he ran off the road,...
newstalkkzrg.com
Morning accident in Pittsburg sends woman to hospital
Around 8:50 this morning, first responders were dispatched to the 2900 block of N Broadway in Pittsburg in response to a report of an injury accident. According to report, s a 2017 Yongfu Moped driven by Cara Cobb. rear-ended a 2011 Ford pick-up truck driven by Hunter Kirkwood. Cobb was...
KOCO
Police believe woman’s body found in Harrah was result of deadly domestic violence
HARRAH, Okla. — Police believe the woman found in Harrah resulted from deadly domestic violence. Harrah police said the woman got into a fist fight with her boyfriend Monday. Then, he eventually called 911, leading them to her body. Around 8 p.m. Monday, Harrah police were called to a...
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KXII.com
Johnston County Riding Club rodeo kicks off
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Friday Night the Johnston County Riding Club’s annual rodeo kicked off. “It’s for these city kids or for these kids that may not have an opportunity,” JCRC president Zeke Rodriguez said. “It’s for them to have a spot to come and be with people who have similar interests., and be able to build that kinship that the rodeo atmosphere introduces to them.”
Body found near Canadian River in Pottawatomie County identified as 25-year-old Shawnee man
Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a homicide investigation after a man's body was found east of Shawnee.
KXII.com
Annual college rodeo kicks off in Bryan Co.
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Thursday marks the first day of the Savage Storm Rodeo in Durant, OK. “It’s one of ten in our region which is Kansas and Oklahoma, all secondary institutions that are junior colleges, universities, tech schools that have rodeo as a sport or even a club, come to compete here,” said SOSU Rodeo Coach, Christi Braudrick.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Venables getting torched as Oklahoma exposed as biggest fraud in college football
Oklahoma entered last Saturday’s game against Kansas State ranked No. 6 in the country and clearly in the College Football Playoff conversation. The Sooners, however, lost 41-34 to the Wildcats. Their attempt to bounce back from the upset loss today is going even worse, as Oklahoma finds itself trailing...
TCU Horned Frogs: By the Numbers
The No. 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners head to Ft. Worth looking to bounce back after suffering a setback in the conference opener.
