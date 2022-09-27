ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

KOCO

Investigation underway following suspicious death in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a 35-year-old man in Lincoln County. Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation officials said the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police found a man dead from a gunshot wound at a home in the 335000 block of Oak Springs Drive near Prague city limits.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
Ada, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Ada, OK
