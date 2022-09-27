ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texags.com

Gettin' it done with former Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope

Former Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope joined Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio to discuss who got it done vs. Arkansas and who will get it done in Starkville. The legendary wideout also offered his thoughts on the Aggie offense through four games. Key notes from Ryan Swope interview. Saturday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Ainias Smith's leadership will endure despite season-ending injury

If Ainias Smith never catches another pass for Texas A&M, the last catch was a fitting encapsulation of his career. The Aggies faced second-and-30 at the Arkansas 47-yard line. Smith caught Max Johnson’s pass five yards downfield. He weaved through the secondary. He ran through an attempted tackle. He fought...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Arlington, TX
Football
College Station, TX
College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
State
Arkansas State
Arlington, TX
College Sports
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top games this week

DALLAS — Five weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
pwshblueprints.com

Coach Phillips Joins Coaching Staff

After two years of teaching at Clark High School and assistant coaching for Plano Senior’s Volleyball team, Cooper Phillips joined the Wolfpack. This year he is the head coach for the Plano West Volleyball team and teaches Chemistry for the science department. “Everyone in my family works in public...
PLANO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area

Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW Airport Passengers See Flight Disruptions From Hurricane Ian

With clear skies over North Texas, some passengers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had no intentions of being stuck on the ground Wednesday. "We got in from New York to Miami,” traveler Antanasia Collins said. “Then I got a message saying our flight is canceled to go to Cancun." She and her husband then had to reroute from Miami to Dallas trying to get to Cancun.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen

Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
DALLAS, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas

Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Big Boys#Texas A M Football#American Football#College Football#The Texas A M#The Maroon White#Razorbacks#Hogs#Fightin#Texas Aggies
CW33

The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be

Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.

Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy