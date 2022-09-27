Read full article on original website
texags.com
Gettin' it done with former Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope
Former Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope joined Thursday's edition of TexAgs Radio to discuss who got it done vs. Arkansas and who will get it done in Starkville. The legendary wideout also offered his thoughts on the Aggie offense through four games. Key notes from Ryan Swope interview. Saturday...
texags.com
Ainias Smith's leadership will endure despite season-ending injury
If Ainias Smith never catches another pass for Texas A&M, the last catch was a fitting encapsulation of his career. The Aggies faced second-and-30 at the Arkansas 47-yard line. Smith caught Max Johnson’s pass five yards downfield. He weaved through the secondary. He ran through an attempted tackle. He fought...
texags.com
2023 Katy Paetow five-star DL David Hicks commits to Texas A&M
Texas A&M just keeps stacking defensive line talent at an incredible rate. The Aggies have landed a verbal commitment today from Katy Paetow DL David Hicks — one of the top overall prospects in Texas and in America. Hicks — who often goes by “DJ” — had a...
texags.com
Recruiting Country: The latest recruiting news surrounding the Maroon & White
TexAgs' recruiting analyst Ryan Brauninger joined TexAgs Radio this morning for another edition of Recruiting Country, highlighting the latest news and notes from the recruiting trail following Texas A&M's winning performance in DFW. Key notes from Recruiting Country. The biggest news that will happen today is that David Hicks is...
texags.com
McCoy & Pugh offer former player perspectives on win vs. Hogs
It wasn't pretty, but the Aggies got the job done vs. Arkansas on Saturday night in Arlington. On Tuesday's edition of TexAgs Radio, former tight end Jamie McCoy and former defensive back Jordan Pugh offered their thoughts on Texas A&M's performance in the Southwest Classic.
WFAA
High school football: Here are WFAA's top games this week
DALLAS — Five weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
pwshblueprints.com
Coach Phillips Joins Coaching Staff
After two years of teaching at Clark High School and assistant coaching for Plano Senior’s Volleyball team, Cooper Phillips joined the Wolfpack. This year he is the head coach for the Plano West Volleyball team and teaches Chemistry for the science department. “Everyone in my family works in public...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area
Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DFW Airport Passengers See Flight Disruptions From Hurricane Ian
With clear skies over North Texas, some passengers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had no intentions of being stuck on the ground Wednesday. "We got in from New York to Miami,” traveler Antanasia Collins said. “Then I got a message saying our flight is canceled to go to Cancun." She and her husband then had to reroute from Miami to Dallas trying to get to Cancun.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grocery Store in Southern Dallas Food Desert to Reopen
Some parts of North Texas have a grocery store on every major corner. Other areas, especially portions of southern Dallas, are food deserts with fresh food miles away. The only grocery store in a food desert around Simpson Stuart Road and Bonnie View Road in southern Dallas closed more than a year ago. Now, a new owner wants to reopen the store, pending a Dallas City Council vote this week.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kehe to open its largest distribution center in Texas
Kehe Distributors, a leading wholesaler in natural and organic foods, next Wednesday will open its largest distribution center in Dallas, Texas, the Naperville, Illinois-based wholesaler said Wednesday. Bringing 500 new jobs to the area, the new location will occupy one million square feet, Kehe said in a statement. “Kehe is...
WFAA
Ft. Worth’s JRB Navy Base used as a safe haven for Military aircraft from Tampa before Hurricane Ian makes landfall
FORT WORTH, Texas — Locally, the Naval Air Station in Fort Worth is helping with preparations for Ian. Military aircraft from Florida are being stored here until the storm passes. Officials from the Texas Air National Guard, and the navy are closely watching hurricane Ian’s path. Military aircraft...
The best breakfast sandwich in Texas can be found in Dallas: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — What is needed for a good breakfast sandwich? Some like it simple, bread, eggs, bacon, cheese, and boom, you’re done. However, others want to add a special sauce, maybe a hot sauce, some vegetables, an avocado, and other fun additions to take the humble breakfast sandwich to new delicious heights.
dmagazine.com
Here Is Where Dallas’ New State Psych Hospital Will Be
Dallas’ new state psychiatric hospital will be near the southwest corner of Harry Hines Boulevard and Medical District Drive, across the street from Children’s Medical Center and opposite Parkland Health. The state-run psychiatric facility will include 300 inpatient beds and is in the process of being designed. It...
Dude Perfect will leave Frisco location for new corporate HQ and entertainment destination
FRISCO, Texas — Dude Perfect, the Frisco-based sports/entertainment group that has amassed more than 58 million subscribers on YouTube, revealed plans to leave its current location for a new corporate HQ and entertainment destination that will feature a 330-foot tower. Dude Perfect partnered with San Antonio-based architecture firm Overland...
dallasexpress.com
Two DFW Restaurants Named Among Top 50 in U.S.
Two DFW restaurants made the New York Times’ recently released “50 Best Restaurants in America” list. Texas was one of the few states to be represented on the list for the third time. The single Dallas establishment to make the list was Lower Greenville’s Sister, which describes...
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
