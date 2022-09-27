Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Guilty: Jury reaches verdict in murder trail of man charged with killing Greenville County deputy
UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: The jury in the trial of a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy returned its verdict Thursday evening. The jury found Ray Kelly guilty of murder in the 2020 death of Sgt. Conley Jumper. PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW. A jury heard from 18 witnesses over the...
Man accused of killing GCSO deputy found guilty
A man who is accused of causing Greenville County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Conley Jumper's death, was found guilty of murder along with 7 other charges Thursday.
Sheriff: Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun as the four deputies tried to take […]
WYFF4.com
North Carolina man sentenced for burglary charge posted picture of stolen money on Facebook, DA says
HENDERSON, N.C. — A North Carolina man who was sentenced to prison on a burglary charge posted a picture on Facebook that showed a large sum of fanned out $100 bills, according to District Attorney Andrew Murray. According to Henderson County Sheriff’s office, Tyler Lee Anders, 19, was taken...
Trial continues in the Upstate for accused cop killer
The trial continues for a man accused of killing an Upstate deputy, nearly two years ago. Day two of the Ray Kelly trial commenced Tuesday at the Greenville County Courthouse.
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
newstalk941.com
South Carolina Man Arrested, 13-Year-Old Cookeville Girl Rescued In Dark Web Investigation
A South Carolina man was arrested and a 13-year-old Cookeville girl has been kept from sexual exploitation following an investigation by TBI’s Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit. TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad began investigating a troubling advertisement on the dark web, depicting a 13-year-old girl being solicited...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Simpsonville man arrested for assault and voyeurism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says it arrested a 58 year-old man Tuesday for two counts of assault and battery, 2nd degree and voyeurism. According to authorities, Matthew Andrew Foster, of Simpsonville, committed multiple acts of non-consensual touching of individuals. On Nov. 15, 2020,...
Accidental shooting death results in Involuntary Manslaughter charge
An Upstate man has been arrested after investigators say, he accidentally shot and killed his friend. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in Greer, Friday night.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Man shot multiple times in deadly deputy-involved shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect was shot multiple times in the deadly deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the coroner’s office are investigating the shooting that happened on Edwards Road. According to...
Deputy Officer involved shooting in the Upstate
Officials have confirmed that an officer involved shooting took place Wednesday morning. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement confirming that at least one deputy was involved in the shooting.
FOX Carolina
Trial of man charged in deadly officer-involved shooting
DEA warns parents about spike in colorful and fake pills laced with Fentanyl. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Prosecution is close to resting its case in the trial of Ray Kelly. Fox Carolina's Margaret Ann Carter stopped by TR Makers Co. in Travelers Rest to discuss...
WYFF4.com
Coroner responds to shooting in Greenville County involving deputy, officials say
TAYLORS, S.C. — The coroner was called Wednesday morning to a shooting involving a deputy in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 10 a.m. to the Woodlea Oaks Apartments on Edwards Road in Taylors to serve a warrant. There was an armed suspect,...
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Greenville Co.
The suspect is dead following a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Greenville County.
The Post and Courier
Videos at trial shows chaotic scene after Greenville deputy's death on I-85
GREENVILLE — With fewer theatrics and represented by a defense attorney, the second day of Ray Kelly's trial featured a series of deputies whose body cameras offered multiple perspectives of the day Greenville County Sheriff's Sgt. Conley Jumper was killed along Interstate 85. The recordings showed how Jumper was...
More info released on fatal officer involved shooting
More information has now been released in the Deputy involved shooting in the Upstate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment building on Edwards Road in Taylors around 10 AM Wednesday.
Trial begins for man accused of killing Greenville Co. deputy
The trial begins Monday morning for a man accused of killing a Greenville County deputy.
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s financial information to buy things from Greenville businesses. Officers said they believe the suspect could be driving a newer maroon/red 4-door Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information regarding this...
FOX Carolina
Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
FOX Carolina
Sheriff gives update after deadly deputy-involved shooting in Greenville County
Fox Carolina's Margaret Ann Carter stopped by TR Makers Co. in Travelers Rest to discuss Halloween Decorations you can make on your own!. Governor Henry McMaster announces that a state of emergency has been declared in South Carolina ahead of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Coroner, SLED called to deputy-involved shooting...
