Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Simpsonville man arrested for assault and voyeurism

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says it arrested a 58 year-old man Tuesday for two counts of assault and battery, 2nd degree and voyeurism. According to authorities, Matthew Andrew Foster, of Simpsonville, committed multiple acts of non-consensual touching of individuals. On Nov. 15, 2020,...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Ned Miller
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Man shot multiple times in deadly deputy-involved shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect was shot multiple times in the deadly deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the coroner’s office are investigating the shooting that happened on Edwards Road. According to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Trial of man charged in deadly officer-involved shooting

DEA warns parents about spike in colorful and fake pills laced with Fentanyl. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Prosecution is close to resting its case in the trial of Ray Kelly. Fox Carolina's Margaret Ann Carter stopped by TR Makers Co. in Travelers Rest to discuss...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
#Murder#Violent Crime#Fox
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX Carolina

Officers looking for suspect accused of stealing victim’s financial information

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville City Police Department said officers are searching for a suspect accused of stealing someone’s financial information to buy things from Greenville businesses. Officers said they believe the suspect could be driving a newer maroon/red 4-door Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information regarding this...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Homeowner shot following altercation with visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for suspects after one person was shot on Tuesday night. Officers said they responded to a house along Cline Street in Taylors after a disturbance was reported. When deputies arrived, they learned that the...
TAYLORS, SC

