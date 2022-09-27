Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Wednesday night.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly of Pittsfield was attempting to cross Dalton Avenue when a 2015 GMC Sierra pick-up truck driven by 61-year-old James Carsell of Dalton was traveling eastbound on Dalton Avenue, approaching the intersection with Hubbard Avenue, when it collided with a bicycle.

At around 7:52 p.m. the Pittsfield police, fire, and County Ambulance were called to the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Hubbard Avenue. Daly was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

No criminal charges are expected to be filed. The investigation is being conducted by Pittsfield Police Officer Silver. If you witnessed the crash, you are asked to call Officer Silver at 413-448-9700 extension 596.

