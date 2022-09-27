ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KSLA

Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter

The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Destination Downtown gears up for a fun night in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Annual Destination Downtown hosted by the Greater Texarkana Young Professionals (GTYP) and sponsored by Bodcaw Bank got into gear tonight celebrating the exciting growth of the Entertainment District. This year GTYP kicked off a VIP pre-event kickoff at the Crossties catered by Pecan Point while...
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Battle On The Border And More Fantastic Stuff To Do In Texarkana

The Battle On The Border is the United Ways' big fundraiser for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and highlights the 5 cool things to do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Battle on The Border This great live music fundraiser event is back and will be on Saturday at On the Border in Texarkana. The Moss Brothers and Escape a Journey cover band.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Texarkana airport holds ‘Topping Out’ ceremony for new terminal

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Regional Airport continues to grow, with the final touches being made to a new terminal building. The groundbreaking ceremony for the terminal took place in June 2021. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the airport held a “Topping Out” ceremony. Crews hoisted the last construction beam to signify completion of the first phase of construction for the $36 million project.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Miller County Courthouse prepares to reopen after storm damage

TEXARKANA, Ark. - After nearly two years of being closed due to extreme weather damage, renovations on the Miller County Courthouse are almost complete. Several employees will begin moving in next week. County leaders believe most of the first floor offices will reopen the week of Oct. 17, but the rest of the offices will most likely reopen at the end of November.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Southwest District Fair Begins Today, Parade at 6pm

The Southwest Arkansas District Fair starts today at Hope’s Fair Park. Baked Goods and Cut Flowers check in today from 8am until 10:30am. At 10am there will be arts & crafts judging, educational exhibits judging, food preservation judging, and horticulture judging. The potted plant show will be judged at 11am. The arts & crafts, food preservation, and horticulture exhibits will open for viewing at 5pm.
HOPE, AR
Power 95.9

Hands On Texarkana ‘Wine And Tapas’ October 7

Hands-On Texarkana's annual Tapas and Wine Event takes place from 6:00 until 9 P.M. October 7, on the beautiful grounds of the Collins Home located at 1915 Olive Street, in Texarkana, Texas. This is the 14th annual event and it will feature great food by Verona and chef Hector Jiminez,...
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
yieldpro.com

The Multifamily Group completes the sale of 39 units in Texarkana, Texas

The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of Magnolia Gardens, a 39-unit garden-style multifamily property in Texarkana, Texas. Yonnic Land represented the seller, and Guillermo Gameros procured the buyer. “We are pleased to have helped the first-time buyers successfully close on Magnolia Gardens,...
TEXARKANA, TX
waldronnews.com

Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month

TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. The rate hike will go into effect on Oct. 1. Arkansas and Texas city leaders recently approved raising the residential water and sewer service rates. Texarkana Water Utilities'...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana College Presents ‘Fresh Pasta Perfection’ October 13

Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Fresh Pasta Perfection' on October 13TH in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge as he teaches you to make fresh handmade pasta, as well as learning the basics of a great sauce plus a gourmet recipe with some fun culinary techniques (can we say flambe?). No experience is required. All supplies are provided, just bring your appetite.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Power 95.9

Texarkana, AR
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

