Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Alabama Woman Disappeared After Being Discharged From Local HospitalThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCourtland, AL
Pet of the Week: Ruby Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Ruby Ruby is a blue heeler and approximately 3 years old. True to her breed, Ruby is an extremely intelligent girl with medium to high energy. Heelers are a working breed, and, understandably, Ruby is struggling with life at the shelter without having room to run at leisure. The devoted Ruby is certain to leave you in stitches with her antics, and her sweet demeanor has her relishing in attention. She is a true people’s dog who is entertained by her toys and cooling off in the kiddie pool. The alert girl loves the sound of her own voice and can’t wait to be your new best friend and outdoor buddy. Ruby’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon
Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
tvliving.com
You can now take your dog for a swim at Huntsville’s Dog Splash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to book a swimming pool for you to spend time with your dog? Well now you can at Dog Splash in Huntsville!. Book a session online and enjoy a day at the pool with your pup! Dog Splash is open year-found with indoor swimming and you must 18 years or older to swim.
WHNT-TV
Talk of the Valley: Cullman Oktoberfest
Jaime Kirk, the Oktoberfest Programs and Events Coordinator talked with Blair Davis about Cullman’s rich German history, founded by German immigrants. In celebration of the city’s history, Oktoberfest is held from September 29th through October 1st, a family-friendly event complete with German crafts, food, and German beer. All...
Downtown Grill is back: ‘We hope the community will love it as much as we do’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s popular Downtown Grill is back, a little more than year since a fire shut the restaurant down. Owners Justin and Sara Lee experienced a complete loss of their business last fall when an electrical fire in the Grill’s kitchen claimed the staple restaurant in Cullman known for great wings in a family atmosphere. “The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 2 of 2021,” said Sara Lee. “Thankfully, no one was there, but it was a total loss for us and it’s taken a year to bring the restaurant back from the ground up. What you’ll see now...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Animal Shelter 'constantly overwhelmed' by too many animals, not enough room or adoptions
Huntsville Animal Services needs your help as their shelter continues to fill up. "We reach capacity just about every day," supervisor Dr. Karen Buchan said. On Wednesday afternoon, there were about 64 cats and 70 dogs at Huntsville Animal Services. Their capacity is 50 to 55. "We are constantly overwhelmed...
WHNT-TV
Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory
Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
bjhspatriotpages.com
Madison Street Festival: It’s Fall, Y’all!
It’s finally fall, the cooler weather is starting to roll in, the trees’ leaves are starting to change to warm colors, but best of all, we have the Madison Street Festival! The community is excited for the festival’s return after it was canceled in recent years. The...
Girls use birthday wishes to ask for North Alabama Foster Closet donations
"Her Birthday Wishes" has skyrocketed since the first year, when Madison "Bunny" Wall asked for pet food to be donated to The Ark.
WAFF
Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home. The Birmingham native will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on October 7. Hicks won’t only be celebrating his homecoming but his birthday too!. Hicks shared his story and...
First responders recover body from Noccalula Falls
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – First responders recovered a body from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park Wednesday afternoon. The Gadsden Fire Department was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive individual in the gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge. First responders located the individual in a rocky area and determined […]
2 hospitalized after Florence stabbing
Two people were flown to the hospital after a stabbing in Florence on Wednesday.
Monrovia residents complain local drive-thru line blocks traffic
MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — Long drive-thru lines are never fun, especially when they extend out into a roadway blocking traffic. This hazard is happening among fast food restaurants in Madison County and law enforcement say it's illegal. Brent Patterson, the Public Information Officer, with Madison County Sheriff's Office...
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
Decatur seeing changes in retail, restaurant market
New businesses in Decatur aim to meet demand for everything from cookies to physical fitness to spiritual fulfillment, but as new retailers open some have also relocated or closed.
apr.org
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Work begins in Madison on The Everstead, a build-to-rent development
Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties has begun work on its first Alabama project - a new build-to-rent single-family rental home neighborhood in Madison. The Everstead at Madison, on Mill Road, will feature 231 townhouses, single-family dwellings and cottage-style homes. The first homes are scheduled to be delivered next year, with full...
Tennessee man charged with setting mother’s Florence home on fire
A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he set part of his mother's Florence house on fire.
Comments / 1