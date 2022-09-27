ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Ruby Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Ruby  Ruby is a blue heeler and approximately 3 years old. True to her breed, Ruby is an extremely intelligent girl with medium to high energy. Heelers are a working breed, and, understandably, Ruby is struggling with life at the shelter without having room to run at leisure.  The devoted Ruby is certain to leave you in stitches with her antics, and her sweet demeanor has her relishing in attention. She is a true people’s dog who is entertained by her toys and cooling off in the kiddie pool. The alert girl loves the sound of her own voice and can’t wait to be your new best friend and outdoor buddy.  Ruby’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip.   Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE.    Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon

Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
tvliving.com

You can now take your dog for a swim at Huntsville’s Dog Splash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to book a swimming pool for you to spend time with your dog? Well now you can at Dog Splash in Huntsville!. Book a session online and enjoy a day at the pool with your pup! Dog Splash is open year-found with indoor swimming and you must 18 years or older to swim.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Talk of the Valley: Cullman Oktoberfest

Jaime Kirk, the Oktoberfest Programs and Events Coordinator talked with Blair Davis about Cullman’s rich German history, founded by German immigrants. In celebration of the city’s history, Oktoberfest is held from September 29th through October 1st, a family-friendly event complete with German crafts, food, and German beer. All...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Hartselle, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
The Cullman Tribune

Downtown Grill is back: ‘We hope the community will love it as much as we do’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s popular Downtown Grill is back, a little more than year since a fire shut the restaurant down.   Owners Justin and Sara Lee experienced a complete loss of their business last fall when an electrical fire in the Grill’s kitchen claimed the staple restaurant in Cullman known for great wings in a family atmosphere.   “The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 2 of 2021,” said Sara Lee. “Thankfully, no one was there, but it was a total loss for us and it’s taken a year to bring the restaurant back from the ground up. What you’ll see now...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Talk of the Valley: Peach Cobbler Factory

Blair Davis sat down with Celeste Otero, the owner of Peach Cobbler Factory to talk and taste the desserts. Celeste is a foodie who loves dessert and holds Huntsville in a special place in her heart. When a job did not work out for Celeste after moving here during the pandemic, she thought about what Huntsville needed and loved: cobblers, puddings, and cinnamon rolls.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
bjhspatriotpages.com

Madison Street Festival: It’s Fall, Y’all!

It’s finally fall, the cooler weather is starting to roll in, the trees’ leaves are starting to change to warm colors, but best of all, we have the Madison Street Festival! The community is excited for the festival’s return after it was canceled in recent years. The...
MADISON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Pet Lover#Dog Rescue Adoption
WAFF

Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The 2006 American Idol winner Taylor Hicks is bringing his talent back home. The Birmingham native will perform at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on October 7. Hicks won’t only be celebrating his homecoming but his birthday too!. Hicks shared his story and...
DECATUR, AL
CBS 42

First responders recover body from Noccalula Falls

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) – First responders recovered a body from the Black Creek gorge at Noccalula Falls Park Wednesday afternoon. The Gadsden Fire Department was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive individual in the gorge between Noccalula Falls and the park’s suspension bridge. First responders located the individual in a rocky area and determined […]
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
AL.com

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets opening day for Huntsville

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse has set an Oct. 20 date for its grand opening in Huntsville, with live music from Country Music Association award nominees LoCash to accompany the smoked brisked, chicken and pork. The first-of-its-kind “premier barbecue and country-western dining destination” brings together two established chains. The PBR part refers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
apr.org

World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Work begins in Madison on The Everstead, a build-to-rent development

Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties has begun work on its first Alabama project - a new build-to-rent single-family rental home neighborhood in Madison. The Everstead at Madison, on Mill Road, will feature 231 townhouses, single-family dwellings and cottage-style homes. The first homes are scheduled to be delivered next year, with full...
MADISON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy