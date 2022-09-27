ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Fire Spreads Through Triple-Deckers in Dorchester on Windy Day

Boston firefighters battled a fire that spread to four buildings in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. The heavy fire started in the back of a triple-decker and was pushed by wind to several buildings in the area, the Boston Fire Department said. The blaze started on Peverell Street and spread to homes on Cushing Avenue as well.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Terror, Trauma and Rage': Worker Reports Noose Found at Union Office Desk

Rich Summers was hired as a union representative in March 2020 at the National Association of Government Employees in Quincy, Massachusetts. The position at NAGE took him on the road to meet with government employees at RMV branches around the state. "I loved the job," Summers told the NBC10 Investigators...
QUINCY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
City
Tampa, FL
City
Florida, MA
nbcboston.com

How to Pose for the Perfect Photo

Looking to improve your social media pictures and build self confidence? It's never easy to know the best way to pose for pics to get a flattering result. Social media sensation and posing expert Christine Buzan says there are ways to look and feel your best for every snapshot, regardless of your size or age.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup

A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA
nbcboston.com

NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston to Host ‘Governor's Race: The First Debate'

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN will host, broadcast and livestream a one hour live gubernatorial debate on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 7 p.m.: “Governor’s Race: The First Debate.” The debate will be the first televised Massachusetts gubernatorial debate between Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and will originate from inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center located at 189 B St., in Needham, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Central Florida#Detroit#Hurricane Ian#Universal Studios
nbcboston.com

Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle in Boston

A person riding a bike was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Boston, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital following the collision, which happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Ave. at Commonwealth Ave., police and EMS confirmed. There was no immediate word on their injuries.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Middleton Resident Shoots, Kills Bear That Killed Their Goats, Chickens

Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating after a homeowner in Middleton, Massachusetts, shot and killed a black bear they said had attacked and killed two of their goats and eight of their chickens. Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, environmental police said they were notified by Middleton police that a black bear...
MIDDLETON, MA
nbcboston.com

Chelsea Looking to Hire Emergency Dispatchers

Attention Chelsea residents – if you’re looking for a job that makes a difference, this may be your chance. The city of Chelsea is looking to fill two emergency dispatcher positions. The director of the emergency call center said they’re not dealing with a staffing shortage overall, but...
CHELSEA, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Fatally Shot Near Public Park in Roxbury, Boston Police Say; No Arrests

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Boston police were called to the area of 625 Shamut Avenue just after 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston police deputy superintendent James Miller.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
nbcboston.com

NH Woman Avoids Serious Injury After Car Lands in River Off Highway

New Hampshire authorities are crediting a seat belt with saving a woman from serious injury in a crash early Saturday in Hampton. According to New Hampshire State Police, a woman was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in Hampton when her car struck the Taylor River Bridge and landed in the water.
HAMPTON, NH
nbcboston.com

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fiery Crash on Mass. Pike in Weston

A wrong-way driver crashed into a tractor trailer early Saturday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston, causing the truck to burst into flames and several lanes of the highway to shut down, state police said. Massachusetts State Police received a call around 3 a.m. reporting someone driving the wrong...
WESTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Driver Killed in Crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, State Police Say

The driver of an SUV died early Friday morning following a crash along Route 24 North in West Bridgewater, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police responded to the crash, which involved just the Ford SUV, shortly after 3 a.m., along a stretch of highway before Route 106, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
nbcboston.com

Firefighters Battle Large Blaze at Nashua Strip Mall

A large fire was burning late Friday night at a commercial building in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Nashua Fire Department said flames broke out at 495 Amherst Street, which is the listed address for a strip mall that includes Lanna Asian Market, Ciao's Pizza, an All State insurance office and Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream.
NASHUA, NH
nbcboston.com

Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy