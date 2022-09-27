Read full article on original website
New Date Set for Post Malone's TD Garden Concert That Was Postponed Last Weekend
The Post Malone concert that was postponed in Boston last weekend has a new date, TD Garden announced Friday. The show originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 10, the Boston entertainment venue said. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new date. The...
Were Warning Signs About Light Poles Ignored? Boston Residents Want to Know
Questions are being raised after a woman was hit by a light pole in Boston's Seaport this week, leaving her severely injured. Now residents want to know if warning signs were ignored. NBC10 Boston has learned the city of Boston was made aware of the conditions of the poles before...
Fire Spreads Through Triple-Deckers in Dorchester on Windy Day
Boston firefighters battled a fire that spread to four buildings in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. The heavy fire started in the back of a triple-decker and was pushed by wind to several buildings in the area, the Boston Fire Department said. The blaze started on Peverell Street and spread to homes on Cushing Avenue as well.
‘Terror, Trauma and Rage': Worker Reports Noose Found at Union Office Desk
Rich Summers was hired as a union representative in March 2020 at the National Association of Government Employees in Quincy, Massachusetts. The position at NAGE took him on the road to meet with government employees at RMV branches around the state. "I loved the job," Summers told the NBC10 Investigators...
How to Pose for the Perfect Photo
Looking to improve your social media pictures and build self confidence? It's never easy to know the best way to pose for pics to get a flattering result. Social media sensation and posing expert Christine Buzan says there are ways to look and feel your best for every snapshot, regardless of your size or age.
Man Walking on I-93 in Boston Hit and Killed by Car Amid Pileup
A man who got out of his car after hitting a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Boston was killed after being hit by a car driving down the highway early Saturday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other people in another vehicle were hurt as other vehicles crashed at...
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston to Host ‘Governor's Race: The First Debate'
NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN will host, broadcast and livestream a one hour live gubernatorial debate on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 7 p.m.: “Governor’s Race: The First Debate.” The debate will be the first televised Massachusetts gubernatorial debate between Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and will originate from inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center located at 189 B St., in Needham, Massachusetts.
Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle in Boston
A person riding a bike was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Boston, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital following the collision, which happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Ave. at Commonwealth Ave., police and EMS confirmed. There was no immediate word on their injuries.
Middleton Resident Shoots, Kills Bear That Killed Their Goats, Chickens
Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating after a homeowner in Middleton, Massachusetts, shot and killed a black bear they said had attacked and killed two of their goats and eight of their chickens. Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, environmental police said they were notified by Middleton police that a black bear...
Chelsea Looking to Hire Emergency Dispatchers
Attention Chelsea residents – if you’re looking for a job that makes a difference, this may be your chance. The city of Chelsea is looking to fill two emergency dispatcher positions. The director of the emergency call center said they’re not dealing with a staffing shortage overall, but...
Man Fatally Shot Near Public Park in Roxbury, Boston Police Say; No Arrests
A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. Boston police were called to the area of 625 Shamut Avenue just after 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston police deputy superintendent James Miller.
NH Woman Avoids Serious Injury After Car Lands in River Off Highway
New Hampshire authorities are crediting a seat belt with saving a woman from serious injury in a crash early Saturday in Hampton. According to New Hampshire State Police, a woman was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in Hampton when her car struck the Taylor River Bridge and landed in the water.
Union Members ‘Vehemently Oppose' Return of Chelsea Soldiers' Home Superintendent
Members of the unions that represent workers at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home have issued a statement of no confidence in a decision by state officials to allow their embattled superintendent to return to the job. In a letter dated Sept. 28, union leaders said they were issuing a statement...
Woman Charged With Murder, Arson in Deadly Worcester Fire Pleads Not Guilty
A former tenant charged with setting a fire at an apartment building in Worcester, Massachusetts, that claimed the lives of four people pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday. Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, faces four counts of second-degree murder as well as arson and assault charges in connection with the May...
Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fiery Crash on Mass. Pike in Weston
A wrong-way driver crashed into a tractor trailer early Saturday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston, causing the truck to burst into flames and several lanes of the highway to shut down, state police said. Massachusetts State Police received a call around 3 a.m. reporting someone driving the wrong...
Driver Killed in Crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, State Police Say
The driver of an SUV died early Friday morning following a crash along Route 24 North in West Bridgewater, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police responded to the crash, which involved just the Ford SUV, shortly after 3 a.m., along a stretch of highway before Route 106, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed to NBC10 Boston.
Mom, 2 Kids Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, according...
Firefighters Battle Large Blaze at Nashua Strip Mall
A large fire was burning late Friday night at a commercial building in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Nashua Fire Department said flames broke out at 495 Amherst Street, which is the listed address for a strip mall that includes Lanna Asian Market, Ciao's Pizza, an All State insurance office and Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream.
Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It
Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.
