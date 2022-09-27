Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Tyson snaps at Don King after seeing him for first time since suing for $100million
MIKE TYSON let his temper boil over after coming face to face with his former promoter Don King. Relations between the pair started to decline towards the end of Tyson's career with the boxer deciding to sue King in 1998. Tyson accused the promoter of stealing millions of dollars he...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'
Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis reveals Ryan Garcia confrontation details
By Dan Ambrose: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave his side of what went down with his confrontation with Ryan Garcia in a nightclub. Davis says he was told to leave Ryan alone by Al Haymon after he complained to his lawyer. Earlier today, Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) said Tank...
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Reacts To Cris Cyborg’s Boxing Debut
Boxing champ Claressa Shields is congratulating Cris Cyborg on her first boxing win. It looks as if there is a new MMA fighter turned boxer on the block. Former UFC champion and current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has just won her first boxing match. After a long and successful...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce is the second best heavyweight in the world. We’ll have to find out if he can beat me
Tyson Fury, the WBC world heavyweight champion, has earmarked Joe Joyce as the leading contender in the division and said the Londoner deserves a shot at his title. On Saturday, Joyce subjected former world champion Joseph Parker to a sustained assault and knocked him out with a tremendous left hook in the 11th round.
Invicta FC 49 fighter Helen Peralta takes shot at Disney in unorthodox weigh-in protest
That’s the message (or two of them, rather) Helen Peralta displayed at Invicta FC 49 official weigh-ins Tuesday in Hinton, Okla. The method of getting her statement “across” was a bit unorthodox, as she crisscrossed tape with the message written on it – and then stuck them on her breasts.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
411mania.com
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing
Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
IN THIS ARTICLE
worldboxingnews.net
Gennadiy Golovkin threatened with title strip after Canelo loss
Middleweight boxing legend Gennadiy Golovkin has to face a solid mandatory challenge that could end his career if accepted. GGG lost to Canelo Alvarez when he couldn’t get out of the starting gate earlier this month. A shot-shy performance at 40 led many to offer their opinion that the Kazakh puncher should retire.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Swarms Opponent In 9-Second KO
MMA fighter Patrick Habirora took just nine seconds to impose his will on his opponent, Václav Žemla, at the 2022 IMAAF European Championships. Habirora and Žemla fought at the 2022 IMAAF Euros on Tuesday in a welterweight matchup. The two fighters looked to make a name for themselves during the opening day of the tournament.
UFC・
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney on his way to Australia to beat Kambosos again
By Sean Jones: Devin Haney is flying over to Melbourne, Australia, to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena. The outcome is a foregone conclusion. Haney is a huge favorite, and he’s likely to beat the...
worldboxingnews.net
Robert Helenius blasted as a Deontay Wilder sparring partner
Deontay Wilder trainer Malik Scott didn’t give a glowing reference to upcoming opponent Robert Helenius regarding his sparring with the former world champion. Scott, who oversaw the move to bring the big Finn into camp for the Tyson Fury trilogy last year, says Helenius needs the bright lights of a fight to throw down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Teases Devastating Move She Has Not Busted Out Yet
WWE star Ronda Rousey has incorporated moves from her MMA days into her pro wrestling arsenal, such as punches and submissions, including her arm bar finisher. Rousey also uses moves that work in WWE but wouldn't fit in UFC, such as Piper's Pit, an homage to the late Roddy Piper which is a combination Death Valley Driver and Samoan Drop. While streaming on her Youtube channel, the two-time WWE Women's Champion teased the debut of a new move.
Dana White says he was given grim health prognosis
Dana White is still as involved as ever in the UFC’s business. But there was a time not too long ago when the UFC boss had concerns about how much longer he would be able to do his job. Actually, he was probably more concerned about how much longer he had to live.
UFC・
Fans call racism after politician throws flowers at Floyd Mayweather during Rizin 38
Floyd Mayweather got the job done with TKO win in the second round of his exhibition fight with Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38 last weekend. But it was a moment before the bout started that made waves online. After the Japanese was handed a bouquet of flowers in the ring, Takushi Okuno – leader of Burdock political party then threw Mayweather’s down at his feet in a sign of clear disrespect towards the boxing icon.
Boxing Scene
Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo
Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade won’t fight Zach Parker
By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade has reportedly chosen not to take the fight with the heavy-handed Zach Parker for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The unbeaten former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and the undefeated Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) would have battled for the interim WBO belt to become the mandatory for champion Canelo Alvarez.
TMZ.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Challenged to Boxing Match, Punched Dubai DJ Wants Revenge
Tekashi 6ix9ine's recent brawl in Dubai won't be his last one ... not if the DJ he punched that night has anything to say about it!!!. TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the DJ, Lucasdirty ... who wants to resolve the whole thing mano a mano in a real boxing ring.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: I Hold Oleksandr Usyk To Be a Man of His Word
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is pleased with the recent news that unified champion Oleksandr Usyk would be ringside next month at Barclays Center in Brooklyn - where Wilder will return to the ring against Robert Helenius. Wilder will return for the first time since getting stopped by Tyson...
Comments / 0