Waddle saw nine fewer targets than Tyreek Hill in the loss. Also, Trent Sherfield saw six targets which could be attributed to Teddy Bridgewater entering the game in the second quarter. Unfortunately, Tua Tagovailoa exited the game due to a head/neck injury and it is unclear when he will be able to return to play. Prepare for Waddle to receive passes from Teddy Bridgewater for at least the immediate future. Waddle will face the Jets in New York in Week 5. Just like Hill, Waddle can make plays out of nothing so expect a bounce-back performance regardless of the starting quarterback.

