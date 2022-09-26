ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Cleveland.com

High school football Week 7 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With five cleveland.com Top 25 matchups, Week 7 will have a great influence on both playoff seedings and conference championships. Friday will see No. 4 Avon head to Southwestern Conference and Region 6 rival No. 10 Olmsted Falls. No. 13 Mentor will try to reclaim its hold on the Greater Cleveland Conference at No. 6 Medina, the defending conference champions, in a battle for the No. 5 spot in Region 1.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'

Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969. Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
HUDSON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH

