Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
St. Ignatius vs. St. Edward: Ranking the biggest football games in Chuck Kyle’s tenure
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Barring a rematch in the OHSAA regional playoffs, this weekend will mark the final time St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle leads his football team to play rival St. Edward. Kyle intends to retire following this season, which is his 40th at the helm of his alma...
High school football Week 7 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With five cleveland.com Top 25 matchups, Week 7 will have a great influence on both playoff seedings and conference championships. Friday will see No. 4 Avon head to Southwestern Conference and Region 6 rival No. 10 Olmsted Falls. No. 13 Mentor will try to reclaim its hold on the Greater Cleveland Conference at No. 6 Medina, the defending conference champions, in a battle for the No. 5 spot in Region 1.
Another strong finishing kick by a Terry Francona team: Guardians takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It has usually taken a while for Terry Francona’s teams in Cleveland to find out who they are and what they have to do to win games. It is especially true for his six teams he’s taken to the postseason.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Walleye Slam, Fall Brawl ready to go: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The annual quest for big Lake Erie walleye is already attracting thousands of anglers to sign up early for the Lake Erie Walleye Slam and the Lake Erie Fall Brawl. Both Lake Erie walleye fishing derbies will be held from Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 27.
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
Check out these things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
September is coming to an end which means fall activities are in full swing. Here are a few activities to help you get out and explore Cleveland this weekend.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Best of You'
Who knew that legendary rock drummer/singer/writer/producer Dave Grohl was born in Ohio? If you did already, awesome. If you didn’t before reading this paragraph, you probably aren’t alone. Grohl was born in Warren, Ohio, January 14th, 1969. Earlier in his childhood years, Grohl (along with his family) moved...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.
New service announced out of Cleveland Hopkins
An airline is offering a new service out of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Kent State responds to mold issue in campus dorms
Kent State University has responded to reports of mold in dorm rooms on campus.
cleveland19.com
Truck carrying 50,000 pounds of potatoes catches fire on Ohio Turnpike (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from around the Hudson area helped extinguish a fire that engulfed a tractor-trailer carrying tons of potatoes. The Hudson Fire Department said Tuesday’s incident occurred on the Ohio Turnpike. The truck was hauling approximately 50,000 pounds of potatoes, according to the Hudson Fire...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
cleveland19.com
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
Medical marijuana conference designed for industry insiders and general public coming to Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re curious about medical marijuana, but have trouble finding good information amid all the noise and myths, an event coming to the I-X Center could be just what you’re looking for. The Ohio Cannabis Health & Business Summit at the I-X Center Saturday...
