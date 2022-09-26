ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force Academy Football on 2-year probation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The NCAA announced on Thursday that the Air Force Academy football team is on probation for two years for “recruiting violations committed during COVID-19 dead periods.”. The NCAA says that four people involved reached an agreement with enforcement staff about penalties and one person...
Air Force football placed on probation for recruiting violations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday, the NCAA placed the Air Force football program on two years probation for recruiting violations committed during the COVID-19 dead period. The NCAA enforcement staff, Air Force, and four individuals reached an agreement on the appropriate penalties for those violations. Effective immediately, some of the penalties include: Two years The post Air Force football placed on probation for recruiting violations appeared first on KRDO.
CBS Denver

Video shows bears playing and wrestling on golf course

When hiking in bear country, it's a good idea to say "hey bear," every so often. When you hit your golf ball, you might want to shout, "fore!" But what happens when you're golfing in bear country?The country club at Castle Pines had some wild visitors hit the links Wednesday.Video captured three bears playing on the golf course, wrestling and galloping around.Eventually, they make their way to the putting green, with one bear nabbing the flagstick.RELATED: 'Bear Aware' gets a boost from a new source of funding in an effort to reduce bear-human conflicts
Defense at Fort McHenry and Birthplace of America’s National Anthem

Fort McHenry was the site of a British attack during the turbulent War of 1812. It was also the location where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the Star-Spangled Banner in honor of the courageous efforts of brave soldiers and the flag that flew over the harbor. The strategic fort has even seen action in several other major wars since then!
Bob Turk Memories: Driving wild on-set

BALTIMORE -- We're continuing to celebrate one of WJZ's very own.Earlier this week, we announced that our beloved Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after 50 years.Bob took the weather seriously. But he liked to have fun, too.All week we are sharing some of his best moments over the years.Today, he talks about one of the funnier clips you may have seen over the years – Bob's on-set driving accident.Bob Turk will be live on WJZ on Friday talking with anchor Denise Koch about his memories, accomplishments and a lifetime of weather in Baltimore.
Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?

Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
New PD/ND For WBAL

Jeff Wade has been promoted to Director of Programming/News Director for WBAL NewsRadio and 1090/FM 101.5, Baltimore. Wade is replacing long-time WBAL-AM Programmer, Scott Masteller, who is transitioning to a part time role with the station. “With Scott transitioning to the next phase of his career at WBAL NewsRadio and...
Where's Marty? Repairing propellers at Millers Island Propellers

Hi Everyone!I have written this before but it never hurts to circle back to my personal "Where's Marty?" mission. Part of that mission is to get you to look twice at something. (That would be something you may have never seen but heard about.)Another part is to meet some of the GREAT "characters" that live in the area, and there are many. And finally showcase a local business that is at the top of their game, that you may never have heard of, but makes all of us proud every day. And all above was the case today. Meet Millers Island Propeller. The Chesapeake Bay...
1978 Flashback: When Bob Turk took on the name 'The Sunshine Kid'

Bob Turk, "The Sunshine Kid," is leaving WJZ after 50 years as the station's weatherman. All this week WJZ will be taking a look back at some of Bob's most memorable moments, and you will hear from him on Friday, when Denise Koch talks with Bob about his five decades here on TV Hill. Monday evening, we showed you a promo from the early 1970s showing how Bob got his job here at WJZ. Tuesday, we have a classic clip of Bob doing his weather forecast in 1978, just a few years after he started here. You can see technology has changed a little since then, and in this same year, Bob Turk took on the nickname "The Sunshine Kid." And we aired the promo that soon followed for people in Baltimore, forever changed the title from "My Girl" to "Bob Turk."
Colorado Senators push for U.S. Space Command in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Senator Michael Bennet and Senator John Hickenlooper have written a letter to the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, asking to consider the cost and national security factors in regards to the review of U.S. Space Command basing. The Senators from Colorado wrote a letter Tuesday, Sept. 27 saying that it […]
New study reveals a shortage of physicians in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new study reveals that Colorado Springs is experiencing a healthcare doctor drought. When compared to the rest of the state or country, the Springs has fewer primary care doctors relative to its growing population. According to the study from Pikes Peak United Way, per...
