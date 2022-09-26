ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama’s defense is playing like defenses of old in the Nick Saban era

The “Fire Pete Golding” chants have grown quiet among the Alabama fan base. People wanted to see the return of dominance on defense, and this Crimson Tide team is playing like the defenses of old in the Nick Saban era. Coach Golding has athletes getting home with pressure on quarterbacks, the Tide has allowed only two touchdowns, and it ranks in the top 10 in several categories in college football. Alabama is flying around the field, making crushing hits with bad intentions, and maintaining discipline. Will Anderson is the unit’s leader, but several others have started stepping up to help him. Jaylen Moody leads the defense for total tackles (25) and Henry To’oto’o is playing much better.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show

An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
ALABAMA STATE
shsroar.com

UAB Hosts a Highschool Band Day

The University of Alabama at Birmingham hosted a Band Day for high school students from all over Alabama on September 17th, 2022. Students drove from their home schools to the athletics fields in Birmingham. The Band Director, Gene Fambro, sectioned each group of instruments and auxiliary off to practice their music and routines, which were posted for the band to practice before that Saturday. After practice, the band was dismissed for a two hour break to allow auxiliary and band members to prepare for the upcoming halftime show. “We hope to see you back here for our game against Georgia Southern.” Gene expressed before the two hour break. Later, the band recuperated outside of the stadium for Chik-Fil-A, and headed straight to the stands to enjoy stands tunes and continue on to perform the half-time show. The show included songs from The Backstreet Boys and One Direction. After the performance, high-schoolers were allowed to leave and head home. UAB’s Highschool Band Day was an amazing learning experience, and let high-schoolers peek into the life of a college marching band member.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Scooter’s Coffee opening first Birmingham-area location on 280

Nebraska-based drive-in coffee franchise Scooter’s Coffee is opening a new location along 280. Although Scooter’s currently operates six stores throughout Alabama, this will be the company’s first in the Birmingham Metro area. About Scooter’s Coffee. Not familiar with Scooter’s Coffee? Founded in 1998 by Don and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Public invited to Hoover High 2022 homecoming parade

The Hoover High School Student Government Association is inviting the public to attend its 2022 homecoming parade on and near the school campus on Thursday, Oct. 6. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, proceed along Champions Way and end at the on-campus football stadium called “The Ship,” SGA President Kyle Gullahorn said.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

10 fall concerts you won’t want to miss in Birmingham

The fall concert calendar in Birmingham is coming in strong, with a wide variety of talent at venues large and small. Here are 10 shows on our must-see list, from a vibrant soul-rock duo to a classic country rock band. UMPHREY’s MCGEE. Who: Midwest jam band, touring on 2022...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamhomeandgarden.com

Dining Out… with Automatic Seafood

Adam Evans found his culinary calling early. He spent much of his childhood gardening with his grandfather and cooking their harvest with his grandmother and mother. In college, Adam worked summers as a line cook at The Grand Hotel in Fairhope, Alabama. And even though he graduated with a degree in psychology from Auburn University, he decided to return to his earliest passion—food. Along his path, Adam found well-regarded mentors while working various positions in New Orleans, New York City, and Los Angeles. In 2012, he garnered national recognition from Esquire and Bon Appétit magazines while serving as executive chef for The Optimist in Atlanta.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

3 Birmingham men arrested, charged with multiple car burglaries

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have arrested three Birmingham men in connection to multiple car burglaries that occurred Sunday. According to HPD, officers received multiple calls involving several suspects breaking into vehicles in the Bluff Park community. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching the description that the callers had provided. During the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Affordable luxury apartments coming to West Oxmoor Road

New luxury apartments are coming to the area after the Birmingham City Council voted to rezone the property just off West Oxmoor Road near Westgate Storage and Buffalo Rock Co. headquarters on Aug. 23. The property was rezoned from a light-manufacturing district to a multi-family housing district. Eric Morrison, vice...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD needs help identifying person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police looking for a person of interest in Demond Hughley homicide case. Officials said the homicide happened on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of Third Avenue North. A man, who is a person of interest, was seen walking south on 13th Street North and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

