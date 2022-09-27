Read full article on original website
SFO restaurant workers win raises, guaranteed health care in strike; back on the job Thursday
SAN FRANCISCO -- Restaurant and food service workers at San Francisco International Airport have won raises and other benefits after they started striking on Monday, shutting down most of the businesses within the airport. The video in the player above is from a previous report. The hospitality workers' union reached...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
These Bay Area coffee chains rank among most popular in US
(KRON) — Thursday is National Coffee Day, giving just another reason for Bay Area residents to stop by one of their favorite coffee shops. According to Yelp, there are some pretty good options. Three Bay Area coffee shops ranked in Yelp’s list of Top 20 regional coffee chains. Blue Bottle Coffee was the top local […]
SF Leads the Nation in These Key Demographics
San Francisco is not as big as its boosters like to think. While locals love to compare SF to New York and Los Angeles, the Big Apple is 10 times bigger than the City by the Bay and we’re less than a quarter of the size of LA. With...
Fleet Week: 1 million people expected to visit SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Fleet Week is set to return next week. There are also several other big events coming up in October. October is set to be a very busy month in San Francisco. The weather’s usually fantastic. The fog pulls back, and the city packs in all of its really […]
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
Massive San Francisco ‘Floating Cube’ Tower May Bring 826 New Homes
A massive new tower complete with “floating cube” could soon adorn San Francisco’s skyline. The 62-story tower will feature 826 rental homes, with 135 listed as affordable. It will include 472 two-bedroom apartments, 118 three-bedroom units, 118 studios and 118 one-bedroom apartments. Described as a “subtle glowing...
How Santa Clara is Preparing for the Next Big Earthquake
Students and Campus Safety offer insights on earthquake readiness. To address Santa Clara’s geographical predisposition to earthquakes, Campus Safety has implemented a number of procedures that ensure campus earthquake preparedness. The Great Shakeout Earthquake drill, for example, will be held on Oct. 20. Even with the recent lull in...
Another Chick-fil-A location opens in Silicon Valley
People seem to love them or hate them. Either way, another Chick-fil-A location is about to open in Silicon Valley. The new location is in San Jose’s Edenvale neighborhood and has the address of 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place near the intersection with Coyote Road. It opens on September 29th.
Here’s how a SF man tracked down his stolen items
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The smash-and-grab of a car or a garage break-in doesn’t shock anyone in the Bay Area. But it might surprise you to hear about someone who was able to track down the thieves themselves. That was the case for a man in the Marina District who had a briefcase with thousands […]
Heavy construction vehicle crashes into SF home, damages multiple cars
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A front loader crashed into a home on Friday, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. A photo posted by SFFD shows the front loader ran over a dark-colored sedan before crashing into the home. The home is located at 3970 San Bruno Ave where several cars were also damaged, […]
SFO drug smuggling scheme lands East Bay man in federal prison for 10 years
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 43-year-old Hayward man, who attempted to evade sentencing by boarding a freighter destined for Haiti, will be spending 10 years in federal prison for his role in a scheme to smuggle drugs through San Francisco International Airport.Lemack Bellot was convicted of drug smuggling charges on March 4 after a week-long trial.At trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that Bellot attempted to facilitate the smuggling of cocaine through SFO in May 2018 and in November 2018. Unbeknown to Bellot, the shipments were not actually cocaine because he was negotiating with a confidential source working for the DEA.Drug agents...
Yet Again, A Celebrated Bay Area Chef Is Closing His Last Restaurant and Leaving the Industry
The restaurant industry already had a slew of troubles before having to weather a two-and-a-half-year pandemic and its consequent labor shortage. And in more proof of that, we have news today that chef Russell Moore is shutting down his last restaurant and wiping his hands of the restaurant world for good.
San Francisco to Rename Street to Honor ‘Grandpa Vicha' Attacked, Killed in January
A San Francisco street will be renamed in honor of Vicha Ratanapakdee, the man affectionately known in the community as “Grandpa Vicha” Saturday. He was pushed down while on a walk near his home last January and died days later from his injuries. Grandpa Vicha's death fueled activists...
The Bay Area Is Getting Another Chick-Fil-A Whether You Like It or Not
In an area with so many new incredible fried chicken sandwich options, including newcomers Birdbox and Ok’s Deli, get ready for a shop that will probably never even come close. Chick-Fil-A, the fast food chain with a long history of donating to charities with anti-LGBTQ views, is opening a new location in San Jose at 5815 Silver Creek Valley Place by September 30. SFGATE reports this marks the fourth of the chicken sandwich restaurants in the city. The chain also announced an Emeryville location is in its sights, though details are sparse.
The Best Wine Bars in Marin and the Bay Area
Never have there been more intriguing places to catch up with friends over a glass of vino. These Bay Area wine bars stand out for their unique selection, fun vibe and more. Sit on a wine barrel at the bar and let the Spanish tapas and interesting wines of the world flow. If owner Jason Jenkins is pouring, spend some time downloading his encyclopedic knowledge of wine regions and styles — he’s got his favorites from around the globe and Sonoma County at hand — along with small plates of tuna paté or roasted artichokes with goat cheese. 122A Kentucky St, Petaluma.
A San Francisco socialite coined 'sugar daddy' and used her wealth to change the city
Big Alma helped commission one of the most beautiful museums in San Francisco.
Lounge Chinatown to Debut in Oakland’s Chinatown
Johnny Chang is bringing a new fast-casual restaurant to 366 8th Street in Oakland's Chinatown.
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
