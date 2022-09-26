Read full article on original website
Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU
Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
TJ Finley status for LSU game: Report offers details on severity of injury
TJ Finley has battled a shoulder injury for a while, and the Auburn quarterback is reportedly set to miss another game this week when Auburn plays host to LSU. Finley is dealing with a Grade 2 AC sprain in his right shoulder and is expected to miss this week’s game against his former team, LSU, Tom Green of AL.com reported. It’s still unclear when he could return to the field.
LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game at Auburn
LSU football is currently sitting pretty at 3-1 after four games. The Tigers are also 1-0 in conference play after defeating Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago. However, the toughest has yet to come. The Bayou Bengals are set to kick off a run that sees them play six consecutive Southeastern Conference opponents. Fans are going to find out whether this LSU team is legit or not very quickly in the coming weeks.
Mobile Christian forced to forfeit 4 wins this season due to ineligible player
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian High School Football will forfeit its four wins so far this season after a player was ruled ineligible. The Class 3A, Region 1 No. 8-ranked Leopards move to 0-6 on the season, 0-3 in region play. Head Coach Ronnie Cottrell’s team was 4-2, 3-0 through the first six weeks […]
Mobile Christian football team forfeiting 4 wins this season due to eligibility issue
They were 4-2, 3-0. “Going through our records this year we realized we had made a mistake,” Haines said. “We played a young man last year on the junior varsity that needed to sit. We talked to the folks at the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they told us what we needed to do. We will forfeit our four wins from earlier in the year.”
Paul Finebaum on AJ McCarron’s Bryan Harsin take: ‘He’s now 0-2 in the last 2 encounters with Auburn’
Paul Finebaum isn’t buying what AJ McCarron is selling. A day after the former Alabama quarterback told WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile - as well as “The Ringer” podcast “Slow News Day” - that Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has been told he is out at the end of the season, Finebaum, the SEC Network analyst, questioned the lack of evidence to support such a claim.
Opinion | Orange Beach officials still fighting same “Bad Ass” fight 20 years on
Teaching adults not born in the same millennium as yourself, while also staring down an impending 20-year high school class reunion (Go Dragons! Alabama School of Math and Science, class of ’03) is enough to make anyone feel old, the sort of old where your bones turn just a little bit more into dust with each new Tik Tok trend.
HURRICANE IAN: Predictions on Alabama impact, plus how to prepare + stay safe
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Alabamians on the coast are urged to prepare for severe weather. The latest from the US National Weather Service Mobile states that Hurricane Ian’s track generally stays east of the Mobile area, but impacts are still expected. Here are tips on how to best prepare.
Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
Pondering his next move: Apparent runaway pig making his rounds in Mobile neighborhoods
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — An apparent runaway pig has been seen in a number of Mobile neighborhoods, causing quite the commotion. On Wednesday morning, he visited several people in the Ridgefield community. Residents tried their best to draw the pig closer, but the pig did not fall for it. Some people were even giving the pig apples and celery.
Man caught on camera kicking in door of business, taking motorcycle: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who was seen kicking in the door of a business and taking a motorcycle on camera, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to MPH Auto Sales at 1941 Schillinger Road Friday, Sept. 23 around 4:02 a.m. in […]
2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest is happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a patriotic weekend at The Wharf this weekend with the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest. Friday and Saturday will be full of arts and crafts vendors. The festival will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Fall Bama Coast Cruisin’ event. Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will line Main Street at The Wharf on Friday and Saturday.
Man stabbed in ‘serious’ condition: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said a man was stabbed and is in “serious condition” Wednesday night. The incident happened at North Davis Highway and East Bobe Street. There is no suspect information given at this time.
Locally known runner killed in car crash on Rangeline Road
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A well-known runner in the Mobile community has died after being involved in a car crash on Rangeline Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Victor Birch, 61, was killed when his vehicle and another vehicle collided head-on. The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 […]
Man accused of breaking in Citronelle home, arrested in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man, who Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials said they were looking for after a home invasion and shooting that happened in Citronelle, was arrested in Washington County. Dylan Adams was arrested in Washington County on Sept. 27 after deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about […]
Ask McGehee: Where did the name of the Leinkauf historic district originate?
That designated district, located south of Government Street, is named for the historic public school located on Church Street. Leinkauf is the oldest continuously operating elementary school in Alabama and originally opened its doors in 1903. The new school was named to honor Hungarian-born William Herman Leinkauf, who had served...
Orange Beach Police warn of scam calls being made by individual
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area. According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used […]
