ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama in for a fight; USA and UAB out for revenge

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

Auburn starting safety, Louisiana native could return against LSU

Auburn could have a starting defensive back — and Louisiana native — return to its ranks against a talented LSU receiving corps this weekend. Safety Donovan Kaufman is "day-to-day" after missing last Saturday's SEC-opening win over Missouri with a minor injury, Bryan Harsin said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

TJ Finley status for LSU game: Report offers details on severity of injury

TJ Finley has battled a shoulder injury for a while, and the Auburn quarterback is reportedly set to miss another game this week when Auburn plays host to LSU. Finley is dealing with a Grade 2 AC sprain in his right shoulder and is expected to miss this week’s game against his former team, LSU, Tom Green of AL.com reported. It’s still unclear when he could return to the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Weather report for the Tigers’ game at Auburn

LSU football is currently sitting pretty at 3-1 after four games. The Tigers are also 1-0 in conference play after defeating Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago. However, the toughest has yet to come. The Bayou Bengals are set to kick off a run that sees them play six consecutive Southeastern Conference opponents. Fans are going to find out whether this LSU team is legit or not very quickly in the coming weeks.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
College Sports
City
La Fayette, AL
Lafayette, LA
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Mobile, AL
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
AL.com

Paul Finebaum on AJ McCarron’s Bryan Harsin take: ‘He’s now 0-2 in the last 2 encounters with Auburn’

Paul Finebaum isn’t buying what AJ McCarron is selling. A day after the former Alabama quarterback told WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile - as well as “The Ringer” podcast “Slow News Day” - that Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has been told he is out at the end of the season, Finebaum, the SEC Network analyst, questioned the lack of evidence to support such a claim.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama Jaguars#College Football#Louisiana Tech#American Football#Cajuns Prediction#The Louisiana Ragin
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: The Golden Triangle in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On this Gulf Coast Spotlight, we explore one of the fastest growing parts of our viewing area: The Golden Triangle. Nathan Cox, the founder and CEO of 68Ventures joined us on Studio10 to discuss the conceptual plan for moving forward. If you click on the video...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Montlimar Canal: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near Government Boulevard between Lakeside Drive and I-65 overpass. Investigators are trying to figure out if the person’s death is a “criminal manner,” according to Mobile Police. The person’s remains were found in Montlimar Canal, which is part of […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WALA-TV FOX10

2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest is happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a patriotic weekend at The Wharf this weekend with the 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest. Friday and Saturday will be full of arts and crafts vendors. The festival will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Fall Bama Coast Cruisin’ event. Bama Coast Cruisin’ participants will line Main Street at The Wharf on Friday and Saturday.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Locally known runner killed in car crash on Rangeline Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A well-known runner in the Mobile community has died after being involved in a car crash on Rangeline Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Victor Birch, 61, was killed when his vehicle and another vehicle collided head-on. The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of breaking in Citronelle home, arrested in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man, who Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials said they were looking for after a home invasion and shooting that happened in Citronelle, was arrested in Washington County. Dylan Adams was arrested in Washington County on Sept. 27 after deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about […]
CITRONELLE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Ask McGehee: Where did the name of the Leinkauf historic district originate?

That designated district, located south of Government Street, is named for the historic public school located on Church Street. Leinkauf is the oldest continuously operating elementary school in Alabama and originally opened its doors in 1903. The new school was named to honor Hungarian-born William Herman Leinkauf, who had served...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police warn of scam calls being made by individual

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department are warning community members about a scam caller in the area. According to officials, an individual is making phone calls to people and telling them they have active warrants out for their arrest with the police department. In one instance, the person used […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy