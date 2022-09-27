Read full article on original website
thegazebogazette.com
Lady Pirates Win First District Championship on Senior Night
There are a lot of firsts for the Pass Christian High School Volleyball team during the last two seasons and the Lady Pirates (14-12, 7-1) swept district rival Bay High in three straight sets to win their first District Championship in Region 8-4A classification Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Even though...
thegazebogazette.com
West Harrison Ranked Top High School in Mississippi
The Harrison County School District has once again achieved an A rating and has advanced to the highest academic ranking in its history. HCSD is also excited and proud to be home to the #1 high school in the state – West Harrison High School. According to unofficial 2021-22...
wxxv25.com
2022 Cruisin’ The Coast schedule
Cruisin’ The Coast officially kicks off Sunday, October 2 and runs through October 8. Each day will have activities along the Mississippi Coast, with more than 8,000 vehicles pre-registered for what is billed as a giant block party. Cruisers from 44 states, Canada and England will be in town...
thegazebogazette.com
Southern Miss Cruisin’ Event Set at Gulf Park Campus
Piggybacking on the phenomenal popularity of “Cruisin’ the Coast,” the School of Leadership at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is hosting “Southern Miss Cruisin’ ” set for Monday, Oct. 3 at the University’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, Miss. The inaugural...
WLOX
Gautier to apply for railroad overpass funding
It's significantly from early 2022 when the average rate sat just over 3%. They will use this money to help those who are facing hardships when it comes to paying rent or mortgages in their first step housing program. Literature escape room idea earns national grant for West Harrison teacher.
Officials identify body found along Mississippi interstate
The body of a male found on a stretch of Mississippi interstate has been identified. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the body has been identified as that of 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI officials sought the public’s help in identifying the body of a...
WLOX
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
WLOX
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday. A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.
WLOX
Ocean Springs home catches fire
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs home went up in flames on Wednesday. Fire crews responded to Ridgewood Road just before noon to find fire blazing through the attic. According to Fire Chief Derek McCoy, one woman was inside the home at the time. She was checked by...
visitmississippi.org
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple accidents on I-10 E in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy congestion is being reported as the result of multiple accidents on I-10 eastbound in Jackson County between the Pascagoula River Bridge and I-10 at MS 57. Motorists are asked to use caution when approaching the area and use alternate routes if possible. Traffic is...
Mississippi Press
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
Mississippi man dies, two seriously injured in fiery crash on interstate
Last night, September 28th, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi. The initial investigation...
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs native has ‘job that matters’ with Naval Oceanography
GULFPORT, Mississippi - Ocean Springs native Amber Spiers is part of Naval Oceanography, helping to ensure the U.S. Navy maintains freedom from the ocean floor to the stars at Naval Oceanographic Office. Sailors and civilians working throughout Naval Oceanography collect, measure, and analyze the elements of the physical environment (land,...
WLOX
CLEARED: Congestion between Gautier Exits 57 and 61
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is cleared on I-10 between Gautier Exits 57 and 61 after a long morning of congestion Thursday. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol tells us a call came in around 3:20 a.m. reporting that a semi-truck hit an unoccupied broken-down vehicle on the shoulder. The semi-truck fuel tank began to leak due to the crash.
wxxv25.com
Wreck dislodges boat from trailer near Woolmarket exit
Biloxi Police worked a wreck on Interstate 10 near the Woolmarket exit this morning. Biloxi Capt. Tom Goldworthy said a truck hauling a boat on a trailer ran into a barricade just after 7 a.m. The collision knocked the boat into the roadway, blocking a a westbound lane. Then, a...
WLOX
CLEARED: I-10 westbound near Exit 41 cleared after wrecks
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic on I-10 westbound near Exit 41 is now cleared after two Wednesday morning wrecks, according to Captain Goldsworthy with Biloxi PD. Goldsworthy said a large boat was knocked off a trailer by a truck, and there was another accident just east of the area. Traffic was backed up as the wrecks were cleared.
State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
WLOX
Three arrested, one wanted by Gulfport PD after drive-by shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people were arrested and one person is still wanted by Gulfport Police after a drive-by shooting Monday. Tuesday, Gulfport Police arrested 18-year-old Joshua Luis Ingram Jr. and charged him with six counts of aggravated assault. A 19-year-old, Aniya Jakarie Winder, and a 25-year-old, Andrika Nicole Jones, were both charged with one count of accessory after the fact.
NOLA.com
Mississippi man killed in fiery truck crash in St. Tammany Parish
A Mississippi man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish Wednesday night, authorities said. State Police said in a news release Thursday that Errol Childs, 38, of Picayune, was driving a Toyota Tundra northbound on I-59 when the vehicle veered off the roadway around 9:30 p.m. It hit a utility pole and burst into flames, State Police said.
