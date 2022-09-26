ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Y95 Country

Laramie Has A New Mural – Here’s Where!

Just behind Bond's (2nd st. and E Custer st.), there's a very cool mural splashing over. I'm always so jealous of people who have an amazing talent for art. I can't even draw a stick man to save my life. As I was driving over to take a look and appreciate this new mural, I decided to make a little tour of it and went around town to find more murals!
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Powderhouse Road May Extend to Highway 85

The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, October 5, to receive public input on a possible extension of Powderhouse Road to Highway 85 north of Cheyenne. The meeting will take place at the Cheyenne Berean Church, 5716 Powderhouse Road, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM. Powderhouse Road...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Hip Hop Legends Coming To Downtown Cheyenne In 2023

This is big. If you're a fan of music history, this show is can't miss. The Lincoln announced Sugarhill Gang will perform in February, and I can't get over it. They're the original hip-hop group. No one listened to hip hop on a larger scale in the late 70s and early, very early 80s. Sugarhill Gang are hip-hop pioneers and coming to our city.
KGAB AM 650

Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back

A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/26/22–9/27/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Optopolis

Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!

A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

2 Teens Taken Into Custody After Shots Fired in Cheyenne

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the teen suspected of firing the gun has been booked into the Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of reckless endangering and underage consumption of alcohol. ORIGINAL STORY:. Two teenagers were taken into custody after gunshots rang out in Cheyenne Wednesday night, police say.
Man sentenced to 70 months for intent to distribute meth

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison after being found guilty of intent to distribute methamphetamine. Judge Alan Johnson sentenced Jerry Darnell Dawson Sr. on Sept. 26 in the Wyoming District Court in Cheyenne. According to the sentencing documents, Dawson will also...
CHEYENNE, WY

