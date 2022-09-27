Read full article on original website
Currensea secures major investment from two VCs bringing total raised this year to £4.55m
Open banking-powered fintech Currensea has secured £2.4m from leading Venture Capitalists Blackfinch Ventures and 1818 Venture Capital which will be used to accelerate the fintech’s ambitious growth plans. Currensea – the money-saving travel card, which removes the bank fees associated with foreign exchange by linking directly to users’...
Societe Generale and Altalurra Ventures invest in impak ratings, a leading impact analysis and rating agency in Europe.
Societe Generale – one of Europe’s first financial services groups actively supporting its clients in their environmental and energy transition with responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with positive impacts – are investing €4.5 million in impak Ratings’ Series A round, with the ambition of making it Europe’s leading impact analysis and rating agency.
TechPassport today announces the onboarding of Tim Richards, CEO at Hoptroff to their supplier advisory board
TechPassport strengthens its supplier advisory board with Tim Richards’ experience of more than 25 years’ international board level experience at blue-chip media organisations. It can be very tedious onboarding a new startup if you work at a bank. It can also be very frustrating as a startup founder...
HSBC and Nova Credit Launch Partnership to Offer Customers Borderless International Credit Checking
Nova Credit, the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureau, today announced that it has partnered with HSBC to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport®, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe. This partnership will allow HSBC to access the translated credit history of new-to-country consumers as part of their credit applications, upon their permission. This innovative solution will enable the bank to make more real-time application approvals responsibly and at a greater scale. The first deployment, with HSBC Singapore, launched in May.
Absa Bank Kenya Partners with Huawei to Build a New Digital Foundation for Branch Networks
“I see it as Lego blocks where the bottom layer is a strong technology foundation that gives us a platform to offer cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers. A strong, resilient network connects all the elements of the platform reliably.” – Moses Okundi, CIO of Absa Kenya. Who...
Solaris becomes new partner for ADAC credit card
ADAC Finanzdienste GmbH and Solarisbank AG will cooperate on the ADAC credit card program in the future. Solaris will replace Landesbank Berlin (LBB) as co-branding partner for the ADAC credit card in the second half of 2023. Until then, the partnership with LBB will continue. All existing services will continue to be available to card holders.
Societe Generale Announces The Proposed Acquisition Of PayXpert
As a recognised and long-standing player in all aspects of merchant services and card payments’ processing in France, Societe Generale provides both online and in-store payment solutions. The accelerated pace of change in consumer behaviours (Buy Now Pay Later – BNPL, integrated insurance services…), new technologies, and the emergence...
London-based FX broker reports 30% increase in the utilisation of ‘forward buying’ contracts as sector braces for long-term volatility
Following a tumultuous week for the UK foreign exchange (FX) market in the wake of the Government’s mini budget announcement, London-based FX company Lumon, which specialises in international payments and foreign exchange risk management for private and corporate clients, is reporting a 30% increase in clients ‘forward buying’ currency. This involves utilising long-term contracts that lock currency conversions away at today’s rate for payments in the future.
Mumsnet teams up with Chetwood Financial to launch new family-focused financial services
UK digital bank Chetwood Financial has today announced a new partnership with parenting forum Mumsnet, with plans to launch a new family-focused financial services proposition next year. Since acquiring a full banking licence back in 2018, Chetwood has focused on creating disruptive financial products for underserved segments of the market....
GreenBox POS launches coyni platform, featuring one of the industry’s few stablecoins backed one-to-one by the U.S. dollar
GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), a financial technology company that leverages proprietary blockchain security and token technology to deliver customized payment solutions, has launched the coyni platform, featuring one of the world’s few stablecoins backed by U.S. dollars on a one-to-one ratio with near real-time attestation. Each coyni digital token...
Nium and Travelex launch new digital remittance offering in Japan
Travelex, one of the market leading foreign exchange brands, alongside Nium, the global platform for modern money movement, today announced the launch of a new digital remittance offering (“Travelex International Money Transfer”) to users in Japan. Already live in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, this digital remittance offering – powered by Nium’s global payment rails and real-time payment capabilities – enables Travelex users in Japan to remit money to more than 50 markets across the world almost instantly[1] from anywhere using their smartphones and PCs.
EXCLUSIVE: “Growing Your MGA, The Tipping Point” – James Elliott, INSTANDA in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Here are more insurtech solutions available than ever before, but if you’ve scaled to the point at which they become useful, how do you choose? James Elliott, MGA Lead at Instanda, offers some timely advice. If you’re an MGA that has been putting off the ‘technology conversation’, then chances...
Oxbury Bank breaks the mould of traditional banking with Oxbury NewGen
Oxbury Bank – Britain’s first and only AgTech bank – is launching Oxbury NewGen – Funding Future Farmers, as the bank continues to back Britain’s next generation of farming talent and tackle demographic challenges in the sector. Britain’s farming industry faces a demographic challenge like...
Polygon Partners With Blockchain Founders Fund to Empower Web3 Entrepreneurs
Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF), a Singapore-based Venture Capital Fund that focuses on early-stage Web3 and blockchain startups globally, today announces that Polygon, an Ethereum scaling platform onboarding millions to Web3, has made a strategic investment into their Fund II to diversify the company’s holdings and advance the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.
Square Launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for US Sellers
Square has launched Tap to Pay on iPhone to its millions of sellers across the U.S. Available within the Square Point of Sale iOS app, Tap to Pay on iPhone lets sellers of all sizes accept contactless payments directly from their iPhone, with no additional hardware required and at no additional cost to the seller.
CoverTree and Socotra partner to launch easy and affordable insurance for the manufactured home market
CoverTree, an insurtech MGA based in Michigan, partnered with Socotra, the core platform provider of choice for innovative insurers, to launch easy and affordable insurance for owners, renters, and landlords of manufactured homes. With Socotra, CoverTree can now automate 92% of its applications with straight-through processing, enabling their customers to purchase a policy online in less than three minutes and save up to 40% in premiums.
Diego Gutierrez, Vodacom – Mobility Provided by M-Pesa
Diego Gutierrez, Chief Officer of International Markets at Vodacom chats with Douglas Mackenzie on the ways the M-Pesa has allowed people to move around Africa safely & securely during turbulent times. As M-Pesa’s footprint grows, more & more transport networks begin to utilise the M-Pesa payment system. Watch the full...
