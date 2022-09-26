ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Georgia Southern Eagles vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Prediction, 10/1/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Doc's Sports Service
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Hurricane Ian forces change to Coastal kickoff time Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football home football game versus Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will still be broadcast live on ESPN+ and on the radio at WRRN Hot Talk 99.5 FM. With the forecast of...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

The Blitz – Week 6 scores & highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – High School Football starts early this week on Wednesday and won’t conclude until Monday evening due to the impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below is the schedule, scores, highlights, and video. WEDNESDAY NIGHT SCORES: Porter-Gaud 7Trinity Collegiate 20 (Final) Pinewood Prep 27Pee Dee Academy 34 (Final) Sumter 35Socastee 7 (Final) Carvers Bay […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conway, SC
Football
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
College Sports
Statesboro, GA
Football
Conway, SC
Sports
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
Statesboro, GA
Sports
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall

After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
CHARLESTON, SC
wrbl.com

Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event

Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
GEORGIA STATE
myrtlebeachsc.com

Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina

Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Brooks Stadium#Sc#Espn Odds Point Spread#The Ball State Cardinals#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach preps ahead of Hurricane Ian

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach began preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which could bring impacts to South Carolina late this week into the weekend as a tropical system. On Monday, the town’s public works department began removing banners from light poles and lowering the water levels of Dogwood Lake and […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties

MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
DeanLand

3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle Beach

When it comes to ice cream shops, there is no shortage of options along the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach. But when you visit, these are three "must-try" stops that are sure to satisfy all your cravings in this dessert-rich environment.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeach.com

Oktoberfest! 2022 at Barefoot Landing

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach!. Now in its second year, Oktoberfest returns to Barefoot Landing from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Enjoy festivities throughout the shopping and dining complex with German- and fall-inspired food and drinks at participating restaurants. A $10 event wristband will...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Ghost Pirates could bring some life back to city’s shuttered MLK arena

Elvis left the building in 1977. Everyone else followed suit about 45 years later. After almost five decades of concerts, sporting events and dance performances, the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena’s days as downtown Savannah’s premier entertainment venue came to an unceremonious end in mid-January with a two-day college hockey tournament. The new EnMarket Arena, west of downtown, is where all the big acts go now.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Is South Carolina seeing more alligator encounters? Here's what the data shows

Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of the 22 attacks happened in the last two years. Five of the 22 attacks have been deadly. Two of the five happened in 2022; one in Horry County, the other in Beaufort County.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy