Georgia Southern Eagles vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Prediction, 10/1/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of the 22 attacks happened in the last two years. Five of the 22 attacks have been deadly. Two of the five happened in 2022; one in Horry County, the other in Beaufort County.

