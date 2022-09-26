Georgia Southern Eagles vs Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Prediction, 10/1/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
All You Need and More at Inlet Provision CompanyJ.M. LesinskiMurrells Inlet, SC
You Don’t Want To Miss This Seafood Event in Little River in OctoberKennardo G. JamesLittle River, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Hurricane Ian forces change to Coastal kickoff time Saturday
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football home football game versus Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will still be broadcast live on ESPN+ and on the radio at WRRN Hot Talk 99.5 FM. With the forecast of...
The Blitz – Week 6 scores & highlights
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – High School Football starts early this week on Wednesday and won’t conclude until Monday evening due to the impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below is the schedule, scores, highlights, and video. WEDNESDAY NIGHT SCORES: Porter-Gaud 7Trinity Collegiate 20 (Final) Pinewood Prep 27Pee Dee Academy 34 (Final) Sumter 35Socastee 7 (Final) Carvers Bay […]
The Post and Courier
Marco's Pizza opens third area location in Conway near Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY — Marco’s Pizza, an Ohio-based chain that calls itself the “fastest-growing pizza brand in the United States,” recently opened its third area location in Conway near Coastal Carolina University. The Conway franchise is located at 1194 Highway 544 in the Teal Towne shopping center and...
WYFF4.com
Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
wtoc.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
wrbl.com
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event
Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina
Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district...
Widespread Power Outage Impacts City of Statesboro Wednesday | Power companies are ready for IAN
Businesses and residents across the City of Statesboro experienced city wide power outages Wednesday morning. This is believed to be early effects of Hurricane Ian. The first brief power outage occurred around 10:19 am on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. This was followed by several more brief outages and then one lasting about 20 minutes.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In South Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
Ian eases closer to SC landfall; hurricane warning in effect for Grand Strand
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions are going to worsen on Friday both in terms of wind and rain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Publix announces Myrtle Beach area stores will be closed due to Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Publix announced that several stores in the Myrtle Beach area will be closed Friday due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores will be closed: Publix at Forest Square (2170 Oakheart Rd, Myrtle Beach) Village Shops at Grande Dunes (7925 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach) Coastal North Town Center (1576 Highway […]
Surfside Beach preps ahead of Hurricane Ian
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Town of Surfside Beach began preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian, which could bring impacts to South Carolina late this week into the weekend as a tropical system. On Monday, the town’s public works department began removing banners from light poles and lowering the water levels of Dogwood Lake and […]
The Post and Courier
Hurricane warning issued for Myrtle Beach, Horry, Georgetown, Williamsburg counties
MYRTLE BEACH — A hurricane warning is now in effect for the counties of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in the region this Friday. Horry County and the cities of Conway and Surfside Beach have already declared localized states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian preparing to strike the county this Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle Beach
When it comes to ice cream shops, there is no shortage of options along the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach. But when you visit, these are three "must-try" stops that are sure to satisfy all your cravings in this dessert-rich environment.
myrtlebeach.com
Oktoberfest! 2022 at Barefoot Landing
Celebrate Oktoberfest at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach!. Now in its second year, Oktoberfest returns to Barefoot Landing from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Enjoy festivities throughout the shopping and dining complex with German- and fall-inspired food and drinks at participating restaurants. A $10 event wristband will...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Ghost Pirates could bring some life back to city’s shuttered MLK arena
Elvis left the building in 1977. Everyone else followed suit about 45 years later. After almost five decades of concerts, sporting events and dance performances, the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena’s days as downtown Savannah’s premier entertainment venue came to an unceremonious end in mid-January with a two-day college hockey tournament. The new EnMarket Arena, west of downtown, is where all the big acts go now.
WJCL
Is South Carolina seeing more alligator encounters? Here's what the data shows
Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of the 22 attacks happened in the last two years. Five of the 22 attacks have been deadly. Two of the five happened in 2022; one in Horry County, the other in Beaufort County.
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach development firm Sands Companies has grown by building rental cottages
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach-based real estate development and construction company’s method of building unique rental communities has resulted in an expansion, not only along the Grand Strand but throughout the Southeast. Founded locally in 2014 by Joe Morrison and David Wilks, Sands Companies builds both single-family...
Comments / 0