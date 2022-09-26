Read full article on original website
How Texas Tech Fans Showed UTEP Fans Not To Celebrate
The UTEP Miners came into the 2022 season with a lot of promise and still look good overall. This has upped the excitement around the team and ticket sales have risen. That's great and I love the fact that UTEP fans have that belief in, and hope for, the orange and blue.
An El Paso Youth Football Game Turned Violent And It Was All Caught On Video
What was supposed to be a friendly youth football game in the borderland turned into a fight between… ADULTS!. A video was shared with local news station KFOX which featured two fights that took place at the Westside Sports Complex this past Saturday. In the first video shared you...
KVIA
Southern New Mexico State Fair kicks off Wednesday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair is back. The rodeo and carnival kicks of Wednesday morning and runs until October 2. New this year, expect to see the freestyle motocross with the Brigade FMX riders show. Catch some exciting aerial cliffhangers and backflips. The Brigade FMX riders have over 35 years of combined show experience.
KVIA
The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
The 5 Most Popular El Paso Destinations On The Texas Bucket List
With over 17 seasons on the air, The Texas Bucket List has gone to many locations in Texas; but which ones have the most views on YouTube?. Before I go into the top 5 spots, these are the 2 that just missed it:. Monteleone's Restaurant is #7 with 17k views.
nmsuroundup.com
Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student’s death
This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Who's Been Returned to Texas Shelter Five Times Is Nothing Short of Devastating
It's hard to know that some dogs get returned to a shelter, but when it happens five times to the same dog it's gut-wrenching. That's why employees at the Humane Society of El Paso in Texas are sharing the story of one of their dogs — Dallas. Who sadly has been returned to the shelter several times over.
Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
Who Knew Hamburgers Were Invented In Texas? Here Are EP’s Best
Texas has a lot to be proud of and here is one more thing to add to the list. With the exception of some vegetarians, pretty much everybody loves a good burger. With cheese or without ... around El Paso and throughout the southwest, 'ya gotta add some green chili too ... pretty much anything can go on a burger.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
lascruces.com
Keith Austin puts a ring on his museum
Take a look at your hand. Are you wearing a wedding ring, graduation ring, award ring, or something you just enjoy seeing on your finger? Ever wonder why there are so many different rings?. That question bothered Keith Austin, owner of Austin’s Jewelry located at 230 East Idaho at Foster....
New patio bar and food truck park to open in spring
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Neep Collective, a patio bar and food truck broke ground today in north east El Paso. The owners hope to be open by April. Neep, meaning “North East El Paso”, and Collective, meaning a place for people to gather. This patio bar and food truck park will be a place […]
KVIA
Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over
EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
KVIA
City of Las Cruces lacking 24/7 veterinary care
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Residents of Las Cruces have spoken with animal officials to voice concerns over the lack of 24-hour veterinary care. Currently, there is no 24-hour care at veterinarian hospitals over the weekend. That's according to Dawn Duncan, Founder and President of Animal Companions of Las Cruces. He...
KFOX 14
NMSU student's former manager describes what she was like before her death
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University confirmed that one of its students, Emilia Rueda was one of two people identified in a murder-suicide. Emilia Rueda, 20, was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. KFOX14 spoke with Rueda's former...
Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
KOAT 7
Gubernatorial campaign contributions show an urban and rural divide in New Mexico
When it comes to the money, there is a clear divide in the race for governor. More than 47 percent of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign money comes from metropolitan areas like Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe. As for her Republican Challenger Mark Ronchetti, about 74 percent of...
Migrant shot and killed, another wounded in rural Sierra Blanca
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The Texas Rangers and FBI are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Tuesday night in Hudspeth County. The FBI El Paso field office said in a statement the shooting happened in the evening of Sept. 27 in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The people shot were part of […]
