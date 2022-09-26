ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Doc's Sports Service

NFL Betting Predictions: Week 4 Opening Line Report and Picks

Week 3 saw an even split between underdogs and favorite, going 8-8 straight up, although underdogs were 9-5-1 against the spread to continue a season that has been dominated by underdogs covering at a 26-18-2 record. The Over/Under went an even 8-8 throughout the weekend. Miami is making noise in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Houston Texans: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans host the Los Angeles Chargers at the NRG Stadium in Week 4. The Texans aim to bounce back after nearly getting their first win in Week 3. Here are our Houston Texans Week 4 predictions as they take on the Chargers. A late-game interception by Texans quarterback...
HOUSTON, TX
Doc's Sports Service

NC Dinos vs Samsung Lions Prediction, 9/29/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, South Korea. Daegu Samsung Lions Park is the site where Jose Pirela and the Samsung Lions (60-73, 8th in KBO) will play the NC Dinos (61-70, 6th in KBO) on Thursday, September 29, 2022. NC is slugging .378 and have struck out 910...
SPORTS
Doc's Sports Service

NFL Confidence Pool Picks Week 4

This past weekend was a headache for me as the Raiders and the Buccaneers both lost by a failed 2-point conversions. Then don’t get me started on that 49ers game, which featured some of the worst football I have ever seen. Other than that, this week went as planned for the most part. We even cashed in on a Jaguars pick for an upset in Los Angeles. We had over a 70% success rate in last week's pool selections, so let's get back to it.
NFL
Doc's Sports Service

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, 10/2/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 4

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Odds/Point Spread: Eagles (-7) Lincoln Financial Field is the site where the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) will compete against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) on Sunday. Philadelphia opens this contest as 7-point favorites. The betting total comes in at 48. The Jacksonville Jaguars come into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Doc's Sports Service

NFL Survivor Pool Picks Week 4: Advice and Predictions

Week 3 of the NFL season was loaded with upsets. Underdogs were 10-6 outright and 10-5-1 ATS in the hectic slate of games. The most notable upsets were the Colts over the Chiefs, the Dolphins over the Bills, and the Jaguars over the Steelers. The Eagles and Dolphins are the only remaining 3-0 teams, while the Raiders are the only 0-3 team in the NFL. If you have been smart enough to navigate through the madness of the week and are still alive in your survivor pools, here are my Week 4 survivor plays ranked from strongest to weakest.
NFL
Doc's Sports Service

NFL Office Pool Picks Week 4 with Expert Analysis and ATS Predictions

It was a difficult Week 3 for favorites in the NFL. Underdogs were 10-6 outright and 10-5-1 ATS in the madness of the week. Some notable upsets included the Dolphins over the Bills, the Jaguars over the Chargers, and the Colts over the Chiefs. There are just two 3-0 teams remaining in the NFL as both the Eagles and Dolphins have emerged as surprise contenders. With the league beginning to separate and some teams needing a win, let’s look at the Week 4 slate.
NFL

