This past weekend was a headache for me as the Raiders and the Buccaneers both lost by a failed 2-point conversions. Then don’t get me started on that 49ers game, which featured some of the worst football I have ever seen. Other than that, this week went as planned for the most part. We even cashed in on a Jaguars pick for an upset in Los Angeles. We had over a 70% success rate in last week's pool selections, so let's get back to it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO