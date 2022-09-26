Read full article on original website
Cheektowaga, NY. Home to nearly 90,000 people and a memorable nickname. Where, though, did the nickname "CheektaVegas" actually come from?. The second largest suburb of Buffalo, Cheektowaga is home to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, the Walden Galleria Mall, the village of Sloan, and about half of the village of Depew. In case you didn't know, it was originally named by the Seneca people "Chictawauga," which means land of crabapples. Not a very prolific thing to be named after, is it?
When you think LOCASH, you think fun, you think party, and you think sing-a-longs. That's why they are coming to the WYRK Stars With Guitars concert featuring LOCASH, Russell Dickerson + Parmalee for ONE NIGHT ONLY. When you think Gronk, you think the same. Well, most of you do. Now,...
The number one food in Western New York are chicken wings; there is absolutely zero doubt about that. Beef on weck, Buffalo-style pizza and sponge candy get plenty of love, as they should, but Buffalo and chicken wings go hand-in-hand. Other than the Bills (and the snow), it's what we're most famous for.
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench into Western New Yorkers’ travel plans, as flights to and from several cities in Florida have been canceled. At Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, News 4 spoke with a couple that owns property right on the coastline in Tampa, and though they’re worried about […]
Buffalo is known for four big things. Chicken wings are the number one food in Western New York and nobody will argue with that. Next would be the beef on weck sandwich. After that, you probably get to Buffalo-Style pizza. Buffalo-style pizza is slightly thicker than thin crust, but not...
Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
Millions bracing for Hurricane Ian including many people from Buffalo. WNY family booked the vacation months ago and never imagined it would turn out like this.
Hurricane Ian officially the "fourth strongest hurricane" to ever make landfall in Florida. Buffalo natives say the damage in Florida is unbelievable and will take a long time to clean up.
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
It's a Thursday afternoon and rush hour traffic is about to start in Buffalo and Western New York, but a few breaking news items regarding the traffic if you're planning to head home or go somewhere. According to NITTEC, the I-90 East is closed beyond exit 49 (Depew) because of...
Western New York loves when the region and the City of Buffalo is in the national spotlight. It's due to the small-town mentality. The underdog thinking that Buffalo has and there truly is no city in the country that is more proud than Buffalo, New York. It's even more awesome...
Snow doesn't stop the people of Western New York and its business. If these close, though, you know it's a bad snowstorm. There are certain things in every community that never shut down. In Florida, it's the Waffle House. The 24/7 restaurant never closes, literally. It's open every holiday and through every storm. However, if they close, it means things are very serious. That's exactly what happened this week when Waffle Hosue Restaurants in Florida closed for Hurricane Ian. Rightfully so, and we all are praying for those living in the path of this horrible storm.
Something about this week has made so many of us want to curl up in our beds and stay there. The gray skies, the pouring rain, the chilly temperatures - all of it makes some of us in Buffalo feel, well, blah. This, of course, comes with the territory when...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The combination of a clear sky, light wind and cold temperatures thanks to strong, surface high pressure could lead to widespread frost development overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
Summer just ended - who’s thinking about snowblowers?. The last thing we want to think about here in Buffalo is winter's impending doom and gloom - especially considering we just packed away our bathing suits for the season. Consider this, though: Just this past January, Buffalo received one of...
It’s been two weeks since the first swing of the demolition crane at the Great Northern grain elevator began to the cheers of some and the jeers of preservationists in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite rainy conditions, many Western New Yorkers made their way downtown for the sixth annual "Meatball Street Brawl" on West Mohawk Street this past weekend. This year's event featured 17 restaurants and about 30 different types of meatballs. There was also local beer, wine, and dessert...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for a sea of red and blue along the Buffalo River. "I travel for a lot of road games and I love the events that are planned at those road games," said Ashleigh Dopp MacDonald. When MacDonald saw there was a Bills Mafia Boat...
“We know the church has to change. It can't stay the way that it's operating now for a number of reasons,” remarked Father Bryan Zielenieski, vicar, Renewal & Development.
"I went from being the guy who was making songs about getting girls to talking about the dangers of not having your relationship be exactly what The Bible says it should be," Austin Rothwell said.
