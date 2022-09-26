ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Why Buffalo Calls Cheektowaga “CheektaVegas”

Cheektowaga, NY. Home to nearly 90,000 people and a memorable nickname. Where, though, did the nickname "CheektaVegas" actually come from?. The second largest suburb of Buffalo, Cheektowaga is home to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport, the Walden Galleria Mall, the village of Sloan, and about half of the village of Depew. In case you didn't know, it was originally named by the Seneca people "Chictawauga," which means land of crabapples. Not a very prolific thing to be named after, is it?
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

“This is taking on a new level, it’s not just a storm”: Tampa flights grounded as hurricane gets closer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench into Western New Yorkers’ travel plans, as flights to and from several cities in Florida have been canceled. At Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, News 4 spoke with a couple that owns property right on the coastline in Tampa, and though they’re worried about […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
College Sports
Power 93.7 WBLK

Very Early Frost Warning in Buffalo, New York

Is there a frost warning for Western New York in SEPTEMBER? It seems very early, right? Yes, there is a frost advisory. Channel 2 meteorologist, Patrick Hammer took to twitter to tell us there is a frost advisory for the last day of September, which is TOMORROW. This frost advisory is a month ahead of last year.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Buffalo Bulls Prediction#Buffalo Bulls Date#Ub Stadium#Espn Odds Point Spread#The Buffalo Bulls#Redhawks#The Northwestern Wildcats
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Know a Snow Storm is Bad if These 15 Places Close in Buffalo

Snow doesn't stop the people of Western New York and its business. If these close, though, you know it's a bad snowstorm. There are certain things in every community that never shut down. In Florida, it's the Waffle House. The 24/7 restaurant never closes, literally. It's open every holiday and through every storm. However, if they close, it means things are very serious. That's exactly what happened this week when Waffle Hosue Restaurants in Florida closed for Hurricane Ian. Rightfully so, and we all are praying for those living in the path of this horrible storm.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
2 On Your Side

Frost Advisory has expired

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The combination of a clear sky, light wind and cold temperatures thanks to strong, surface high pressure could lead to widespread frost development overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
WGRZ TV

Bills Mafia Boat Parade on the Buffalo River

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for a sea of red and blue along the Buffalo River. "I travel for a lot of road games and I love the events that are planned at those road games," said Ashleigh Dopp MacDonald. When MacDonald saw there was a Bills Mafia Boat...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy