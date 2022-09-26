Read full article on original website
Minnesota reveals uniform combination for homecoming showdown vs. Purdue
Minnesota has set its uniform combination for a Week 5 homecoming showdown vs. Purdue, and the Gophers will be going with a classic look for the matchup. Thursday night, Minnesota revealed the team is going with maroon jerseys on top of gold pants on Saturday. The classic look is topped by a maroon helmet with gold accents and a gold facemask.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue at Minnesota Preview
As disappointing as the beginning of the season has been, things can turn around immediately with a win on Saturday. The Golden Gophers have been the class of a very weak West division so far. They have won all four games in blowout fashion with a dominant defense and solid offense. The non-conference opponents were relatively week, but walking into East Lansing last week and smacking around the Spartans opened a lot of eyes. As a result, the Gophers are now in the top 25.
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
This Is Minnesota's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
herecomestheguide.com
11 of the Most Unique Wedding Venues in Minneapolis–St. Paul
Searching for a one-of-a-kind venue for your Twin Cities wedding? We’ve gathered some of the most eclectic and unconventional spaces that Minneapolis and St. Paul has to offer. From a reimagined Flour Mill with industrial-chic accents to a 5-story atrium with a glass ceiling, here's a list of some fabulous locations that provide an out-of-the-ordinary setting for your celebration.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Local pallet supplier enters Minnesota market
A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids is expanding its out-of-state operations through a new acquisition. Kamps Inc. now has acquired Northland Pallet, a provider of pallet recycling and pallet manufacturing solutions based out of Hugo, Minnesota. Northland Pallet also has a wooden pellet operation, nationally distributing the product created from compressed wood waste.
Woman charged in drunk driving incident that killed Minnetonka High School alum
A 22-year-old woman has been charged after she struck a Minnetonka High School graduate in Indiana while he was riding an electric scooter. Madelyn Howard was arrested following the death of 20-year-old Nate Stratton on Sept. 18. Bloomington Police Department said Howard is suspected of driving 50-70 mph at the time, dragging Stratton's scooter behind her car after the collision.
Darby's bar in Minneapolis' North Loop to close after 11 years
Darby's Pub and Grill in Minneapolis has announced it will be closing in October. A social media post by owner Marcus Dorn says the North Loop spot at 315 N. Fifth Ave. will close on Oct. 22. "It has been an amazing yet difficult almost 11-year run, and I thank...
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
Community effort saved this Stillwater lake; Why it won't be the last success story
STILLWATER, Minn. — For decades, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has tracked the health of our waterways and the yearly results can often be discouraging. Nearly 3,000 lakes and rivers in Minnesota are on the 2022 Impaired Waters List. But this year there were also signs of hope. More...
More than 1,000 absentee ballots with wrong GOP state House candidate sent to voters
Nick Woltman at the Pioneer Press reports, “More than 1,000 St. Paul absentee voters have received 2022 general election ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives in their district, officials say. The GOP nominated Scott Hesselgrave in August to replace Beverly Peterson in the race to succeed Rep. John Thompson in House District 67A after Peterson died earlier that month, but the ballots issued by Ramsey County elections officials still list Peterson as the Republican candidate, according to a Tuesday filing with the Minnesota Supreme Court.”
U of M scientists uncover potential meteor crash site in Inver Grove Heights
MINNEAPOLIS -- As NASA tries to re-route an asteroid, scientists at the University of Minnesota have made a mind-blowing discovery.Geologists believe a massive meteor crashed into what is now Inver Grove Heights about 500 million years ago.It was supposed to be a typical geologic remapping of Dakota County, but instead, scientists at the Minnesota Geological Survey unearthed something out of this world.Geologist Julia Steenberg believes they found the site of a meteor crash. The crater under Inver Grove Heights spans about 2.5 miles wide and dates back 490 million years.You can't see traces of it above ground. But if you've driven...
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
Challenger to 'reckless' Keith Ellison says far-left attorney general an 'absolute disgrace' on handling crime
Jim Schultz, the Republican challenger to Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, is not letting the incumbent off easy when it comes to the massive rise in crime taking shape across the state. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Schultz declared Ellison "missing in action" when it comes...
fox9.com
Juvenile charged after shooting at Richfield football game
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says a juvenile has been charged in the shooting at a high school Football game in Richfield, but because of the suspect's age they will not be able to elaborate on what is in the charges. Two people were shot...
'You cannot stay in the shadows about this anymore' | Augsburg University students protest against 'unsanitary living conditions' in dorms
MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of Augsburg University students, staff and alumni spent Tuesday afternoon protesting against what they call unsanitary living conditions in campus residence halls, particularly the Mortensen and Urness towers. Students claim they have dealt with issues that include mold, pest infestations, lack of air conditioning and unclean...
