ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Following a Battle in Episode 6, What Does Nampat Mean on 'The Rings of Power?'

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 on Prime Video. The sixth episode of the first season of Rings of Power showed us where all of the money that Amazon spent on this series went. As Adar and his orc children prepared for battle, he delivers a memorable speech in which he rallies them, reminding them that they need to fight for their right to exist.
TV SERIES
Distractify

What's the Status of Tom Oar’s Health on 'Mountain Men' — “They Were Worried That I Would Have a Heart Attack”

After living in the Montana mountains for more than 40 years, Tom Oar finally has a reason to leave his cabin. In the fourth episode of Mountain Men Season 11, we discover that Tom has been experiencing serious health problems in recent weeks. A former rodeo cowboy with a love for strenuous activity, the news of his deteriorating health turned his life upside down.
MONTANA STATE
EW.com

9-1-1's Aisha Hinds breaks down Hen's breakdown

Being a firefighter is demanding — and that's without adding on being parent, spouse, and medical school student. That's what Hen (Aisha Hinds) is currently balancing on 9-1-1... oh yeah, and then there's the interim chief position she accepted while Bobby (Peter Krause) is out in Florida with Athena (Angela Bassett).
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Jeanine Zheng Became a 'Survivor' Superfan Because of Her Dad

Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Survivor 43. The 43rd season of Survivor commenced on CBS on Sept. 21, and viewers are now getting to know a new set of castaways as they form alliances, deceive one another, and use their willpower to brave the elements to try to win the title of Sole Survivor (and the $1 million prize).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Guzman
Person
Tracie Thoms
Person
Aisha Hinds
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
People

'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'

Her character on Chicago Med battled cancer — now actress Marlyne Barrett faces the diagnosis herself and is taking it "one day at a time" Fans of Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett will recall emotional scenes the actress filmed in 2019 when her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, was battling breast cancer. Yet what the star hasn't revealed until now is that she has been quietly facing cancer herself, ever since doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July.  "I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#9 1 1#Fox
SheKnows

General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery

Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages

Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Distractify

Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked

Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Aemond Targaryen's Fate May Impact the Future of the Iron Throne

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon. Although some characters weren’t even alive when House of the Dragon began, they’re quickly becoming central to the story. The Game of Thrones prequel is getting closer and closer to the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war that leads to the deaths of several members of House Targaryen, House Velaryon, and more. And one such member is Aemond Targaryen.
TV SERIES
BBC

Guide dog goodbye: Sean and Sammy share their last walk

BBC correspondent Sean Dilley's guide dog Sammy is retiring after more than eight years of service. Sean wanted to film their final walk together to show the impact of losing a guide dog. He may now have to wait to two years for a new dog. Since the pandemic, guide...
ANIMALS
TVLine

Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss Reacts to Jesse Lee Soffer's P.D. Exit: I Think Will Is Going to Be 'Extremely Lonely'

With Jesse Lee Soffer’s Chicago P.D. exit looming on the horizon this fall, one can’t help but wonder if Jay Halstead and his Med brother Will will get to share a moment before Soffer bids adieu to the #OneChicago universe. “I hope so. I really do,” Nick Gehlfuss, who plays Will, tells TVLine’s Keisha Hatchett in the above video interview from a recent #OneChicago Day press junket. “I really enjoyed working with Jesse. I’ll never forget how he welcomed me into the whole franchise,” Gehlfuss continues. “This show changed my life, and Jesse really took me under his wing, and I’ll never...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Everything to Know About General Hospital Star and Daytime Emmy Winner Nicholas Chavez

Learn more about the actor who plays spoiled rich kid Spencer Cassadine on ABC soap opera Meet General Hospital's newest breakout star. Nicholas Chavez, who plays spoiled rich kid Spencer Cassadine on the ABC soap opera, won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series in June less than a year after joining the General Hospital cast. "Twelve months before I received that award, I was selling cars down in Florida so it was a paradigm shift of epic proportions," he tells PEOPLE. "It was...
TV & VIDEOS
womansday.com

Matthew Gray Gubler Breaks His Instagram Silence Amid the Latest 'Criminal Minds' News

Criminal Minds may be airing its official revival this fall, but it looks like original cast member Matthew Gray Gubler has other plans. On September 21, it was announced on Instagram that Criminal Minds: Evolution would be coming to Paramount+ on November 24. While fans will see the BAU back at their old desks (like Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler, to name a few) alongside new faces, many might notice a certain boy genius missing. ICYMI: Back in July, news broke that Matthew won't be returning to the procedural drama as Dr. Spencer Reid.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Burgess' Big Decision — Plus, Is #Upstead OK?

Remember when Ruzek asked Burgess to move in with him last season? This week’s Chicago P.D. finally gave us an answer to that question, but not before Intelligence’s latest case sent them in pursuit of an escaped convict. THE CASE | Ruzek took the stand in an appeal trial, where he was accused of illegally searching the defendant’s place and planting the gun that landed him in prison. The judge ruled in Ruzek’s favor, but being called a bad cop still stung. It didn’t help that before the ruling, Burgess assured him that he had nothing to worry about if...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy