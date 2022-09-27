Read full article on original website
Following a Battle in Episode 6, What Does Nampat Mean on 'The Rings of Power?'
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 on Prime Video. The sixth episode of the first season of Rings of Power showed us where all of the money that Amazon spent on this series went. As Adar and his orc children prepared for battle, he delivers a memorable speech in which he rallies them, reminding them that they need to fight for their right to exist.
What's the Status of Tom Oar’s Health on 'Mountain Men' — “They Were Worried That I Would Have a Heart Attack”
After living in the Montana mountains for more than 40 years, Tom Oar finally has a reason to leave his cabin. In the fourth episode of Mountain Men Season 11, we discover that Tom has been experiencing serious health problems in recent weeks. A former rodeo cowboy with a love for strenuous activity, the news of his deteriorating health turned his life upside down.
EW.com
9-1-1's Aisha Hinds breaks down Hen's breakdown
Being a firefighter is demanding — and that's without adding on being parent, spouse, and medical school student. That's what Hen (Aisha Hinds) is currently balancing on 9-1-1... oh yeah, and then there's the interim chief position she accepted while Bobby (Peter Krause) is out in Florida with Athena (Angela Bassett).
Jeanine Zheng Became a 'Survivor' Superfan Because of Her Dad
Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Survivor 43. The 43rd season of Survivor commenced on CBS on Sept. 21, and viewers are now getting to know a new set of castaways as they form alliances, deceive one another, and use their willpower to brave the elements to try to win the title of Sole Survivor (and the $1 million prize).
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer: 'I'm Holding Onto Faith'
Her character on Chicago Med battled cancer — now actress Marlyne Barrett faces the diagnosis herself and is taking it "one day at a time" Fans of Chicago Med's Marlyne Barrett will recall emotional scenes the actress filmed in 2019 when her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, was battling breast cancer. Yet what the star hasn't revealed until now is that she has been quietly facing cancer herself, ever since doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July. "I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a...
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
SheKnows
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
TODAY.com
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider marries girlfriend Genevieve Davis: ‘We couldn’t wait’
“Jeopardy!” winner Amy Schneider has revealed she tied the knot with fiancée Genevieve Davis months ago. On Sept. 27, Schneider, 43, shared pictures of the sweet couple celebrating their nuptials on social media. She posted a slideshow on Instagram of the newlyweds wearing wedding gowns and flower crowns.
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
The ‘Chicago Med’ Season 8 Premiere Was Full of Surprises — What Happened to Jo? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers if you haven’t seen the Season 8 premiere of Chicago Med. Chicago Med returned for Season 8 and we’re already down several characters. One of our dearly departed is Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard), who joined the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center team in Season 7 and quickly became a fan favorite.
Aemond Targaryen's Fate May Impact the Future of the Iron Throne
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon. Although some characters weren’t even alive when House of the Dragon began, they’re quickly becoming central to the story. The Game of Thrones prequel is getting closer and closer to the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war that leads to the deaths of several members of House Targaryen, House Velaryon, and more. And one such member is Aemond Targaryen.
Guide dog goodbye: Sean and Sammy share their last walk
BBC correspondent Sean Dilley's guide dog Sammy is retiring after more than eight years of service. Sean wanted to film their final walk together to show the impact of losing a guide dog. He may now have to wait to two years for a new dog. Since the pandemic, guide...
Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss Reacts to Jesse Lee Soffer's P.D. Exit: I Think Will Is Going to Be 'Extremely Lonely'
With Jesse Lee Soffer’s Chicago P.D. exit looming on the horizon this fall, one can’t help but wonder if Jay Halstead and his Med brother Will will get to share a moment before Soffer bids adieu to the #OneChicago universe. “I hope so. I really do,” Nick Gehlfuss, who plays Will, tells TVLine’s Keisha Hatchett in the above video interview from a recent #OneChicago Day press junket. “I really enjoyed working with Jesse. I’ll never forget how he welcomed me into the whole franchise,” Gehlfuss continues. “This show changed my life, and Jesse really took me under his wing, and I’ll never...
Everything to Know About General Hospital Star and Daytime Emmy Winner Nicholas Chavez
Learn more about the actor who plays spoiled rich kid Spencer Cassadine on ABC soap opera Meet General Hospital's newest breakout star. Nicholas Chavez, who plays spoiled rich kid Spencer Cassadine on the ABC soap opera, won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series in June less than a year after joining the General Hospital cast. "Twelve months before I received that award, I was selling cars down in Florida so it was a paradigm shift of epic proportions," he tells PEOPLE. "It was...
Matthew Gray Gubler Breaks His Instagram Silence Amid the Latest 'Criminal Minds' News
Criminal Minds may be airing its official revival this fall, but it looks like original cast member Matthew Gray Gubler has other plans. On September 21, it was announced on Instagram that Criminal Minds: Evolution would be coming to Paramount+ on November 24. While fans will see the BAU back at their old desks (like Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler, to name a few) alongside new faces, many might notice a certain boy genius missing. ICYMI: Back in July, news broke that Matthew won't be returning to the procedural drama as Dr. Spencer Reid.
Chicago P.D. Recap: Burgess' Big Decision — Plus, Is #Upstead OK?
Remember when Ruzek asked Burgess to move in with him last season? This week’s Chicago P.D. finally gave us an answer to that question, but not before Intelligence’s latest case sent them in pursuit of an escaped convict. THE CASE | Ruzek took the stand in an appeal trial, where he was accused of illegally searching the defendant’s place and planting the gun that landed him in prison. The judge ruled in Ruzek’s favor, but being called a bad cop still stung. It didn’t help that before the ruling, Burgess assured him that he had nothing to worry about if...
