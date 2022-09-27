ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL reveals surprising truth in Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation

During Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an apparent head injury and appeared to be woozy as he headed to the sideline. Despite his apparent dizziness, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and was allowed to return to the game, leading to a joint investigation as to whether or not concussion protocols were correctly followed. In a somewhat surprising turn of events, it looks like they were.
Josh Allen reveals what he told Tua Tagovailoa after Bills loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills lost their first game of the season Sunday, dropping a tough 21-19 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills comeback attempt fell just short as Josh Allen and the offense failed to get one last snap off to set up a game-winning field goal. Afterward, Allen and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shared a hug on the field and exchanged some words.
Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
Bills Could Get 2 Key Players Back For Ravens Game

The Buffalo Bills have a huge early season matchup coming up on Sunday, and they could be getting two key players back for it. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Dane Jackson will practice on a limited basis today. Both players missed Buffalo's Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
The Eagles’ chance for a top-10 pick in 2023 continues to improve

Not only are the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) looking good on the field, but the team’s front office continues to stack wins off the field. General manager Howie Roseman was lauded over the offseason for pushing all of the right buttons with numerous trades revolving around April’s draft.
NFL reaches final decision regarding Chiefs-Tampa Bay game

The NFL has reached a final decision on Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Florida. Questions were raised to whether or not the game would be able to be played as Hurricane Ian passes through the area of Southwestern Florida. It seems the game...
Vonn Bell, former Ohio State DB, has incredible 2 interception outing vs. Dolphins on TNF

Vonn Bell made sure that the Miami Dolphins weren’t able to get any momentum on Thursday. The former Ohio State DB had 2 interceptions in what was a great performance. Bell attended Ohio State from 2013-2015, and was a part of the National Championship team in 2015. After college, he was drafted by the the New Orleans Saints in the 2016 NFL Draft. Bell was with the Saints until 2019 before going to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.
Bills Fans And Dolphins Fans Fight It Out In Parking Lot After 21-19 Loss

It was a tough one on the field for the Buffalo Bills. And then it was a tough one in the parking lot for at least a handful of Bills fans. The OnlyInDade Twitter account has the video, which appears to have been captured by a fan in a nearby car. No way to tell what started this fight, but it did not go well for the couple of Bills fans who attempted to take on a huge group of Dolphins fans. It got ugly. I'm sure everyone involved now recognizes that emotions are running high after a game like that and it's best just to head to the car and get on the road. No need to exchange words with any fans of the opposing team you might run across along the way.
