bemidjinow.com
Meet the Candidates for Minnesota House 2B
After redistricting switched districts around earlier in the year, Minnesota House 2B has shifted to encompass portions of Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Hubbard, Becker, Itasca, and Cass Counties. Running along partisan lines are Matt Bliss, a Republican lawmaker who has represented the former 5A district for one term in 2016 and...
bemidjinow.com
Additional public hearings, extended comment period for Beltrami County Jail project
Additional public hearings are coming next month for comment on the Beltrami County Jail project. The online portal is now open through the end of October for feedback on the seven options being considered for the future of the Beltrami County jail. For example, a regional correctional facility could be...
bemidjinow.com
Daily Archives: September 30, 2022
Mississippi Music recently made $15,000 in donations to two local nonprofits. A $14,000 donation to Bemidji Parks and Recreation will continue the restoration efforts of the WPA stone benches along…. 0. Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center now open. Beltrami County and Sanford Health held the grand opening ceremony of the Sanford...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji’s “Housing Matter” receives award of excellence
Bemidji’s “Housing Matters” won an award of excellence from the Department of Human Services. DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead presented the award to the Bemidji agency Tuesday. Agencies were recognized for their commitment to providing basic needs and essential services to the state’s residents. Housing Matters’ mission...
bemidjinow.com
Man seriously injured in crash in southern Cass County
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in southern Cass County Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says Juan Estrella-Diaz was eastbound on Highway 210 in Sylvan Township when he made a left turn in front of a westbound vehicle, colliding at the intersection of County Road 18. Estrella-Diaz...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Sept. 29
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Sept. 29. Female arrested on her warrant on the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. NW. Fire, 3:55 p.m. Reported on the 1000 block of Washington Ave. S.
bemidjinow.com
Investigation underway after two bodies found in Becker County
Two bodies were recovered in Becker County Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Todd Glander, first responders arrived to the scene on County Road 6 in Lakeview Township around 9 in the morning after a phone call requesting law enforcement. The bodies of one man and one woman were found in...
bemidjinow.com
Dr. Art Lee, BSU professor emeritus of history, passes away at 91
Bemidji State professor emeritus of history Dr. Art Lee passed away over the weekend. BSU says Dr. Lee, the namesake of lecture halls in both Hagg-Sauer Halls, was a faculty member for 36 years, from 1959 until his retirement in 1995. He was the author of “University in the Pines,”...
bemidjinow.com
UPDATED: Homicide and suicide causes of death after investigation in Becker County
The Becker County Sheriff’s Office has identified the bodies found in a Lakeview Township home Tuesday morning. Sheriff Todd Glander says homicide was the cause of death of 49-year-old Stacy Stearns, and suicide the cause of death of her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns. The original story, published Sept. 28,...
bemidjinow.com
UPDATED: Bemidji 18-year-old found safe
UPDATED: The Minnesota BCA thanks the public for their assistance, Tahlia Poitra was found and is safe. The original story with information from the Bemidji Police Department is below:. An 18-year-old Bemidji woman hasn’t been seen in over a month, and officials across the state are issuing an alert.
bemidjinow.com
One injured in crash near Shevlin Tuesday
A Shevlin woman was injured in a crash on Highway 2 Tuesday afternoon. According to the state patrol, the 52-year-old was westbound on the highway near mile marker 94 when she crossed over the center median and crashed a 2017 Ford Explorer into two power poles in the eastbound ditch.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji Blotter: 9/26-9/27
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Monday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Sept. 27. Welfare check on female yelling on the side of the road on the 1200 block of Delton Ave. NW. Theft, 4:57 p.m.
lakesarearadio.net
Friend says Cancer Diagnosis Prompted Murder-Suicide of Couple near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Friends of Steven and Stacy Stearns say the couple had both been diagnosed with terminal cancer before being found dead inside their Lake View Township home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, Sept. 27. At 9:09 a.m. deputies from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office were called...
bemidjinow.com
Missing Bemidji 18-year-old last seen over one month ago
An 18-year-old Bemidji woman hasn’t been seen in over a month, and officials across the state are issuing an alert. Tahlia Poitra was reported missing on Sept. 23. She is described as a 5’6” American Indian woman with brown hair and brown eyes, with a butterfly tattoo on her wrist and a scar near her left clavicle.
