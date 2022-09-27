ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Comments / 0

Related
bemidjinow.com

Meet the Candidates for Minnesota House 2B

After redistricting switched districts around earlier in the year, Minnesota House 2B has shifted to encompass portions of Beltrami, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Hubbard, Becker, Itasca, and Cass Counties. Running along partisan lines are Matt Bliss, a Republican lawmaker who has represented the former 5A district for one term in 2016 and...
MINNESOTA STATE
bemidjinow.com

Daily Archives: September 30, 2022

Mississippi Music recently made $15,000 in donations to two local nonprofits. A $14,000 donation to Bemidji Parks and Recreation will continue the restoration efforts of the WPA stone benches along…. 0. Sanford Bemidji Crisis Center now open. Beltrami County and Sanford Health held the grand opening ceremony of the Sanford...
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Bemidji’s “Housing Matter” receives award of excellence

Bemidji’s “Housing Matters” won an award of excellence from the Department of Human Services. DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead presented the award to the Bemidji agency Tuesday. Agencies were recognized for their commitment to providing basic needs and essential services to the state’s residents. Housing Matters’ mission...
BEMIDJI, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bemidji, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
bemidjinow.com

Man seriously injured in crash in southern Cass County

A 32-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash in southern Cass County Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says Juan Estrella-Diaz was eastbound on Highway 210 in Sylvan Township when he made a left turn in front of a westbound vehicle, colliding at the intersection of County Road 18. Estrella-Diaz...
CASS COUNTY, MN
bemidjinow.com

Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Sept. 29

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Sept. 29. Female arrested on her warrant on the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. NW. Fire, 3:55 p.m. Reported on the 1000 block of Washington Ave. S.
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Investigation underway after two bodies found in Becker County

Two bodies were recovered in Becker County Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Todd Glander, first responders arrived to the scene on County Road 6 in Lakeview Township around 9 in the morning after a phone call requesting law enforcement. The bodies of one man and one woman were found in...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
bemidjinow.com

Dr. Art Lee, BSU professor emeritus of history, passes away at 91

Bemidji State professor emeritus of history Dr. Art Lee passed away over the weekend. BSU says Dr. Lee, the namesake of lecture halls in both Hagg-Sauer Halls, was a faculty member for 36 years, from 1959 until his retirement in 1995. He was the author of “University in the Pines,”...
BEMIDJI, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Central Minnesota#Bemidji State University#City Planning#Politics Local#Construction Maintenance#The Bemidji City Council#Paul Bunyan Broadcasting
bemidjinow.com

UPDATED: Bemidji 18-year-old found safe

UPDATED: The Minnesota BCA thanks the public for their assistance, Tahlia Poitra was found and is safe. The original story with information from the Bemidji Police Department is below:. An 18-year-old Bemidji woman hasn’t been seen in over a month, and officials across the state are issuing an alert.
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

One injured in crash near Shevlin Tuesday

A Shevlin woman was injured in a crash on Highway 2 Tuesday afternoon. According to the state patrol, the 52-year-old was westbound on the highway near mile marker 94 when she crossed over the center median and crashed a 2017 Ford Explorer into two power poles in the eastbound ditch.
SHEVLIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bemidjinow.com

Bemidji Blotter: 9/26-9/27

The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Monday, Sept. 26, and Tuesday, Sept. 27. Welfare check on female yelling on the side of the road on the 1200 block of Delton Ave. NW. Theft, 4:57 p.m.
BEMIDJI, MN
bemidjinow.com

Missing Bemidji 18-year-old last seen over one month ago

An 18-year-old Bemidji woman hasn’t been seen in over a month, and officials across the state are issuing an alert. Tahlia Poitra was reported missing on Sept. 23. She is described as a 5’6” American Indian woman with brown hair and brown eyes, with a butterfly tattoo on her wrist and a scar near her left clavicle.
BEMIDJI, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy