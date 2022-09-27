Read full article on original website
Related
southgatv.com
Albany’s drive-thru health care clinic
ALBANY, GA – Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) will host the organization’s Annual Drive-Thru Community Resource & Health Fair on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds in Albany, Georgia. The event is free and open to residents across Southwest Georgia.
southgatv.com
Colquitt Regional breaks ground on new education building
MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt Regional recently held a ground breaking for its new medical education building. Members of the Colquitt County Hospital Authority, Colquitt Regional hospital administration, Colquitt Regional Foundation board, faculty of Georgia South Graduate Medical Education, and representatives of Ameris Bank gathered on Monday, September 26, for a ceremony to celebrate the addition.
southgatv.com
Wisham tabbed for SGTC grants coordinator
AMERICUS, GA – Elizabeth (Beth) Brooks Wisham of Americus has been selected as the South Georgia Technical College Grants Coordinator and will be located on the Americus campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice...
WALB 10
New Aldi opens in Albany
Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Coffee Co. Elections Office breach investigation timeline clarified. Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility. Updated: 13 hours ago. The wastewater treatment plant project is projected to start in early 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Americus Times-Recorder
Courtney Melvin named SGTC Bookstore Assistant and Accounting Technician
AMERICUS – Courtney Melvin has joined South Georgia Technical College as the Bookstore Assistant-Accounting Technician on the Americus campus, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Her appointment is effective immediately and she will be reporting to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe and Director of Administrative Services Sandy Larson.
southgatv.com
Dawson’s Golden Triangle sponsors 10th annual “Barney’s Run”
ALBANY, GA – Golden Triangle RC&D, based in Dawson and serving 15 Southwest Georgia counties, is the title sponsor for the 10th Barney’s Run for Warriors on Saturday, October 22, from 8 a.m. to noon in the Lake Park and nearby neighborhoods of Albany. Barney’s Run and Golden...
WALB 10
Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater facility
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville plans to improve its wastewater treatment facility in the near future. The project is projected to start early in 2023 and will cost around $8.5 million. The city’s public information officer, Christy Owens, tells WALB these upgrades are much needed. “The...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Sound Solutions Company Plans $40 Million Georgia Manufacturing Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sound solutions and engineering company Troy Acoustics...
IN THIS ARTICLE
southgatv.com
Phoebe’s RSV warning for Albany
ALBANY, GA – Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise in southwest Georgia and across the state. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. “Almost every child will contract RSV...
Albany Herald
Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge
ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
WALB 10
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Albany, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WALB 10
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) canceled classes Monday and Tuesday after the death of a student in a dorm room Sunday morning. That student was 21-year-old Yasmin Durham. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB he was called down to campus regarding a student who was unresponsive...
southgatv.com
Bryant swears in SGTC police chief
AMERICUS, GA – South Georgia Technical College Director of Campus Safety Sammy Stone, Jr., was officially sworn in as the SGTC Police Chief by Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant recently. Chief Stone has already gone through law enforcement training and has been a Peace Officer’s Standards and Training (POST)...
sportsmic.com
Thomas County Central ‘runs’ past Veterans
Thomas County Central tried three passes. They all went incomplete. It tried a fourth – after going three-and-out, punting, then holding Veterans to a three-and-out. It was completed but was freed from the receiver after he had run six yards. So much for that … At least for now....
Americus Times-Recorder
Southland Academy hires new personnel
On August 10, 2022, Southland Academy opened its doors for its 55th year of operation with sixteen new. faculty and staff members. Directing the lower school music program this year is Lori Burke. She and her. husband have two children, and she lists reading, sports, and spending time with family...
Albany Herald
Ousmane Kromah, No. 2 Lee County run over No. 6 Houston County
LEESBURG — Lee County running back Ousmane Kromah scored four first-half touchdowns to help the No. 2-ranked Lee County football team build a 36-0 lead over No. 6-ranked Houston County and defeat the Bears 50-21 Thursday night at Lee County Stadium. In all, Kromah rushed for 275 yards and...
How Tiffany Thomas became O'She Tyght ... and helped change local music
ALBANY — Tiffany “O’She Tyght” Thomas, one of the emcees, the secret weapon even, that has kept the rap/rock/R&B fusion outfit Unbreakable Bloodline among the most popular musical performers in the South for a dozen years, is among the most unique individuals you’ll ever meet if you get to know her.
southgatv.com
Albany gunman robs store for cash & cigs
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say they’ve taken an armed robbery suspect off the streets of the Good Life City. Thursday, officers responded to the Liberty Food Mart at 413 W. Oglethorpe Blvd, in reference to an armed robbery complaint. The store owners told officers that a white...
Comments / 0