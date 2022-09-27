Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan LB did not travel to Iowa City, missing Hawkeyes game
Nikhai Hill-Green did not travel to Iowa City for Michigan’s first road trip of the season. The linebacker misses his fifth straight game and has yet to make an appearance this season. Michigan broadcaster Jon Jansen reported the news. Hill-Green was a reliable tackler last season, with 35 solo...
saturdaytradition.com
Social media hammers Iowa's offense for disastrous 4th-down play call
Iowa is getting drilled by Michigan at home in Week 5, and the Hawkeyes are headed to their second loss on the season. The Hawkeyes were mounting one comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it came crashing down in disastrous fashion. After rolling all the way down the field...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy reveals reasoning behind Michigan using pink towels during road win over Iowa
JJ McCarthy and Michigan were not worried about the intimidation factor at Iowa. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor, surmised that a pink visitor’s locker room would give Iowa a psychological advantage. After having read that pink has a calming effect on people, Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpets.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa shut out through first half at home for first time in nearly a decade
The Iowa offense is still struggling even after the team’s 3-1 start. Michigan shut out Iowa in the first half for the first time since 2012 on Saturday. Michigan went into half up 13-0 thanks to a touchdown on its opening drive and two field goals by Jake Moody.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy avoids blitz, slings beautiful TD pass to Donovan Edwards for commanding Michigan lead
J.J. McCarthy isn’t afraid of the Iowa crowd at Kinnick Stadium. The Michigan QB found RB Donovan Edwards in the back of the end zone for the team’s first touchdown of the second half. The Iowa defense decided to come after McCarthy with the blitz on third down,...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa Wave: Michigan participates in tradition for first time since inception
The Iowa Wave is known as one of the best traditions in college football. With the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital peeking over Kinnick Stadium, the Iowa Hawkeyes look to the hospital after the end of the first quarter and wave to cheer up sick children that are staying there.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops threads for 2021 B1G Championship rematch with Iowa in Week 5
Michigan has revealed its game day threads for its B1G Championship rematch with Iowa. The Wolverines will combine their iconic blue and gold helmets with white jerseys, blue pants, and white accessories. Since the beginning of their last matchup, the Wolverines and the Hawkeyes have been on two different trajectories....
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan 'embraced' playing in tough road environment, pink locker rooms of Kinnick Stadium
In 1979, the football locker room at Iowa was painted an unusual color. Former Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry had the staff paint the room pink. Staff painted pink walls and put in pink lockers, pink urinals, pink sinks, and pink carpet. Fry, who had a psychology degree from Baylor,...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy has great answer when asked about plans for 'Hawkeye Wave'
J.J. McCarthy knows about the tradition at Iowa home games. He is planning on participating in full force. Michigan and Iowa will be facing off at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday in a 2021 B1G Championship rematch. Before the start of the second quarter, fans and players alike will all wave...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh shares initial thoughts to Michigan's huge road win over Iowa
Michigan rolled to another win on Saturday, improving to 5-0 on the season. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Michigan “stepped up to the plate and big-time players made big-time plays.”. Harbaugh pointed out several high-performers, including QB JJ McCarthy, as having an impact on...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker addresses losing streak for Michigan State, concerns of negativity in Spartan locker room
Mel Tucker and his Michigan State Spartans are in a rough slate following the 27-13 loss on the road to Maryland. Michigan State (2-3; 0-2 in B1G play) has suffered its third consecutive loss. Despite the three losses coming out of Week 5, Tucker is not worried about his team....
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for Week 5 visit to Maryland
Michigan State is in need of a big win after getting thrashed at home in Week 4. Unfortunately, the Spartans head on the road for a tough matchup against a Maryland squad playing great ball as of late. On the early portion of the season, the Terrapins are 3-1 with...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football announces 'Maize Out' for Oct 15 battle against Penn State
Michigan will be having a “Maize Out” when Penn State comes to town where Michigan fans wear all yellow to support the Wolverines. The school tweeted a reminder to fans on Monday. The Penn State Nittany Lions will bring some white into Michigan Stadium looking to defeat the...
