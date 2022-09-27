Read full article on original website
Related
The Ultimate Last-Minute Study Hack for Lubbock Students
We are over a month into this semester, and I know some of you are starting to feel the burnout already. This usually leads to a decrease in interest and your overall success in classes. It happens to everyone, and it can be tough to avoid. Sleeping in starts to...
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0