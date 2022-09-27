Read full article on original website
Atmore Advance
Gulf Winds donates to Main Street Atmore
Gulf Winds Cares Foundation made a donation to Main Street Atmore this morning at the boxcar park. The donation will go toward Main Street’s façade incentive program. Shown from L to R: Main Street Atmore Board Co-Chairwoman Shinora Redmond, Main Street Atmore Board Chairwoman Sheilo Faircloth, Gulf Winds Director of Community Relations Frank Giammaria, Gulf Winds Atmore Branch Manager Sha Gilchrist, Gulf Winds EVP of Member Experience Ashley Jansky, Gulf Winds VP of Regional Sales Lee Ann Allen, Main Street Atmore Executive Director Niki Becton and Main Street Atmore Treasurer Dale Ash.
Brewton Standard
Kelly joins Bank of Brewton staff
If you’re looking for a little extra money, you may find a new face in the loan department at The Bank of Brewton. Charles Kelly has joined the staff as a loan officer after working in the banking industry at other facilities. “I’m exciting about being a part of...
Man struck, killed in Monroe Co.
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a Monroeville man was struck and killed early Thursday morning. Solomon Wilson, 42, was killed after being struck by an SUV traveling along Monroe County 136. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA. The crash […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Clarke County sheriff pleads guilty to lying on loan application
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Not too long ago, Ray Norris was Clarke County’s top law enforcement officer. Now he’s a convicted felon. The former sheriff pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to one count of making a false statement to a federally insured institution. The maximum penalty is 30 years in prison, but his actual punishment likely will be substantially less under advisory sentencing guidelines. Federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency in sentencing.
WALA-TV FOX10
thegreenvillestandard.com
Mount arrested for multiple charges
The hunt for a man, who eluded law enforcement from Sept. 18-20 after stealing a vehicle, has ended without harmful incident. According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, Donald Glenn Mount, age 35, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, and placed into the Butler County Correction Facility (BCCF).
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Alabama prison inmate Kastellio Vaughan refused medical care after surgery, ADOC says
Alabama prison officials have released more medical information of an inmate whose photos of his physical deterioration have gone viral on social media. Kastellio Vaughan, 32, is serving a 20-year sentence for 2019 convictions of multiple car break-ins and a burglary in Baldwin and Mobile counties. He signed a waiver...
Brewton Standard
WSN celebrates homecoming this week
Activities are already happening on the East Brewton campus of W.S. Neal High School in observance of Homecoming 2022. The finale of the week-long celebration will be held Friday with a wide array of events planned for students and alumni of the school. Judging of floats will begin at 8...
Man brings shotgun into gas station, clerk pulls gun on him: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery. Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and […]
Bank robber sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribing officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was convicted on robbing a bank was sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribing a corrections officer while waiting for his trial for the armed bank robbery, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Court documents said Stanley Young, 34, was being […]
Pensacola felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for buying stolen gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied […]
Convicted felon arrested, found with handgun, pills and cash in car: Escambia Co. Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a convicted felon and charged him with several crimes including possession of a firearm and marijuana with intent to sell, among other things, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. James Shoemo Jr., 26, was located and arrested on […]
atmorenews.com
Drive-by shooting draws charges
An Atmore man was arrested September 17 and is charged with attempted murder after he drove by a local residence and fired twice at two people who were outside. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Curtis Street around 11:10 a.m. in reference to shots fired.
Atmore Advance
Lady Chiefs shutout Escambia (Pensacola, Fla.) 3-0 Tuesday
Northview’s Lady Chiefs defeated Escambia (Pensacola, Fla.) 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-18) in non-region action Tuesday night in Bratt. With the victory, the Lady Chiefs improve to 4-7 overall and visit Central on Thursday.
Man found asleep in car at gas station, arrested for trafficking fentanyl: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with trafficking fentanyl after falling asleep in his car at a Tom Thumb on Mobile Hwy., on Sunday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. William Earl Davail Heard, 42, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking in fentanyl and […]
atmorenews.com
Parking dispute leads to attempted murder charge
A local woman was arrested September 21 and charged with attempted murder after a dispute over a parking spot at a local apartment complex escalated into a shooting incident. APD reports show that the suspect, 37-year-old Brandie Webb Patterson of Atmore, began arguing with a neighbor and several of the neighbor’s friends around 3:15 p.m., in the 200 block of Patterson Street, in reference to parking.
Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for murder suspect, ‘armed and dangerous’
UPDATE: 1:30 PM: Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright says the victim was 21-year-old Tierra Nicole Stewart of Monroeville. The sheriff says she was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot and killed in a domestic situation by Montgomery on Turnbull Road in Beatrice, Alabama. MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Monroe […]
WEAR
Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
Man stabbed in ‘serious’ condition: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said a man was stabbed and is in “serious condition” Wednesday night. The incident happened at North Davis Highway and East Bobe Street. There is no suspect information given at this time.
