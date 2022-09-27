ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

Atmore Advance

Gulf Winds donates to Main Street Atmore

Gulf Winds Cares Foundation made a donation to Main Street Atmore this morning at the boxcar park. The donation will go toward Main Street’s façade incentive program. Shown from L to R: Main Street Atmore Board Co-Chairwoman Shinora Redmond, Main Street Atmore Board Chairwoman Sheilo Faircloth, Gulf Winds Director of Community Relations Frank Giammaria, Gulf Winds Atmore Branch Manager Sha Gilchrist, Gulf Winds EVP of Member Experience Ashley Jansky, Gulf Winds VP of Regional Sales Lee Ann Allen, Main Street Atmore Executive Director Niki Becton and Main Street Atmore Treasurer Dale Ash.
ATMORE, AL
Brewton Standard

Kelly joins Bank of Brewton staff

If you’re looking for a little extra money, you may find a new face in the loan department at The Bank of Brewton. Charles Kelly has joined the staff as a loan officer after working in the banking industry at other facilities. “I’m exciting about being a part of...
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Man struck, killed in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating after a Monroeville man was struck and killed early Thursday morning.  Solomon Wilson, 42, was killed after being struck by an SUV traveling along Monroe County 136. Wilson was pronounced dead on scene, according to a news release from the ALEA.  The crash […]
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former Clarke County sheriff pleads guilty to lying on loan application

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Not too long ago, Ray Norris was Clarke County’s top law enforcement officer. Now he’s a convicted felon. The former sheriff pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to one count of making a false statement to a federally insured institution. The maximum penalty is 30 years in prison, but his actual punishment likely will be substantially less under advisory sentencing guidelines. Federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend leniency in sentencing.
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Monroe County crash claims life of pedestrian

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a Monroeville pedestrian early Thursday near Excel. Solomon Wilson, 52, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 38-year-old man also from Monroeville. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
MONROE COUNTY, AL
thegreenvillestandard.com

Mount arrested for multiple charges

The hunt for a man, who eluded law enforcement from Sept. 18-20 after stealing a vehicle, has ended without harmful incident. According to Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond, Donald Glenn Mount, age 35, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, and placed into the Butler County Correction Facility (BCCF).
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
Brewton Standard

WSN celebrates homecoming this week

Activities are already happening on the East Brewton campus of W.S. Neal High School in observance of Homecoming 2022. The finale of the week-long celebration will be held Friday with a wide array of events planned for students and alumni of the school. Judging of floats will begin at 8...
EAST BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Bank robber sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribing officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man who was convicted on robbing a bank was sentenced to 30 months in prison for bribing a corrections officer while waiting for his trial for the armed bank robbery, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Court documents said Stanley Young, 34, was being […]
BREWTON, AL
atmorenews.com

Drive-by shooting draws charges

An Atmore man was arrested September 17 and is charged with attempted murder after he drove by a local residence and fired twice at two people who were outside. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Curtis Street around 11:10 a.m. in reference to shots fired.
ATMORE, AL
atmorenews.com

Parking dispute leads to attempted murder charge

A local woman was arrested September 21 and charged with attempted murder after a dispute over a parking spot at a local apartment complex escalated into a shooting incident. APD reports show that the suspect, 37-year-old Brandie Webb Patterson of Atmore, began arguing with a neighbor and several of the neighbor’s friends around 3:15 p.m., in the 200 block of Patterson Street, in reference to parking.
ATMORE, AL

