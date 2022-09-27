Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
JJ Redick to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: ‘You're a Sicko'
JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning...
Giannis Antetokounmpo enjoyed Saturday's preseason vs. the Grizzlies by having Skittles and popcorn from the bench
Giannis Antetokounmpo was living his best life during the Bucks' preseason game last night. And it wasn't because of anything he did on the court. ...
Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
The LA Clippers could have a dominant team this year
Kevin Durant Wants to ‘Move Past' Offseason Drama
Kevin Durant wants to 'move past' offseason drama originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kevin Durant is ready to move on. Not from the Brooklyn Nets, but from talking about the dramatic offseason that saw him try to force a move out of town. "Can we move on past that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulls' Zach LaVine Has Explosiveness Back at Training Camp
LaVine has explosiveness back at Bulls training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is turning heads at Chicago Bulls training camp. Not that anyone needed to be reminded of who LaVine, a 27-year-old two-time All-Star, is as a player. But after a 2021-22 season that was disrupted by nagging left knee pain and an offseason that featured surgery, it appears he is back to operating at full capacity.
Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'
Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a "lower-leg fracture" against the New Orleans Saints and will stay in London to undergo surgery
Cubs Have Fun With Anthony Rizzo's Historic ‘Managerial Debut'
Cubs have fun with Rizzo’s historic ‘managerial debut’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees clinched the AL East and a first-round playoff bye on Tuesday, offering them a chance to relax a bit Wednesday against the Blue Jays. For manager Aaron Boone, that included giving...
Bears Observations: Justin Fields, Offense Silent in 20-12 Loss Vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants gave the Bears every opportunity to leave MetLife Stadium at 3-1. But the Bears just wouldn't take it. Justin Fields looked better a week after his debacle against the Houston Texans, but the Bears failed to find the end zone and ultimately fell 20-12.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bulls Striving for More ‘Random' Offense in 2022-23 NBA Season
Bulls striving for more 'random' offense this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NBA training camps can be a hotbed for big-picture themes and philosophical adjustments. For this year’s Chicago Bulls, the mission statement for offensive improvement comes down to one word. “I think it’s just going to...
Alex Stalock Grateful for Chance With Blackhawks After Myocarditis Diagnosis
Stalock grateful for chance with Hawks after myocarditis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the last three years, Alex Stalock has played in only one NHL game. That's because he was diagnosed with myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — in November of 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19.
Cardinals Star J.J. Watt Playing Vs. Panthers Days After Having Heart Shocked
J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on...
Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London
Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bears' Rookie Velus Jones Jr. Muffs Punt in His NFL Debut
Velus Jones Jr. muffs punt in his NFL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Rookie Velus Vones Jr. muffed a punt late in the fourth quarter that the New York Giants recovered to help them seal a 20-12 victory over the Bears. After Jones' muff, the Giants set up...
Ted Lasso Cast Member Sports Bears Jacket at Vikings London Game
Ted Lasso cast member sports Bears jacket at London game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are getting international attention. Billy Harris, who plays Colin Hughes on the hit television show "Ted Lasso," wore a Chicago Bears jacket to the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints London game. Unfortunately,...
WATCH: Saints' Will Lutz Misses 61-Yard Field Goal in Heartbreaking Loss to Vikings
WATCH: Saints' Will Lutz misses 61-yard field goal in heartbreaking loss to Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL heard it was derby week in England and took note as the Vikings beat the Saints 25-28 in a thrilling Sunday morning matchup. Saints kicker Wil Lutz missed a...
NFL, NFLPA ‘Anticipate Changes' to League's Concussion Protocol
NFL, NFLPA 'anticipate changes' to league's concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Modifications soon could be made to the NFL's concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday saying they "anticipate changes" to protocol amid an ongoing investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to return to last Sunday's game despite displaying gross motor instability.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Orleans Saints Repeat Bears' Double-Doink Kick in London Game
New Orleans Saints repeat Bears' double-doink kick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears fans got a chill down their spine from watching Sunday's NFL London game between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings. Saints kicker Will Lutz attempted a 62-yard field goal to tie the game but the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0