NBC Chicago

JJ Redick to Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: ‘You're a Sicko'

JJ Redick to DeMar DeRozan: 'You're a sicko' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan dove into the specifics about his fourth-quarter heroics on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man and the Three." A conversation with the legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather, helped DeRozan create his fourth-quarter strategy for turning...
NBC Chicago

Kevin Durant Wants to ‘Move Past' Offseason Drama

Kevin Durant wants to 'move past' offseason drama originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kevin Durant is ready to move on. Not from the Brooklyn Nets, but from talking about the dramatic offseason that saw him try to force a move out of town. "Can we move on past that...
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Has Explosiveness Back at Training Camp

LaVine has explosiveness back at Bulls training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is turning heads at Chicago Bulls training camp. Not that anyone needed to be reminded of who LaVine, a 27-year-old two-time All-Star, is as a player. But after a 2021-22 season that was disrupted by nagging left knee pain and an offseason that featured surgery, it appears he is back to operating at full capacity.
NBC Chicago

Bulls Striving for More ‘Random' Offense in 2022-23 NBA Season

Bulls striving for more 'random' offense this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NBA training camps can be a hotbed for big-picture themes and philosophical adjustments. For this year’s Chicago Bulls, the mission statement for offensive improvement comes down to one word. “I think it’s just going to...
NBC Chicago

Twitter Reacts to Vikings' Wild Win Over Saints in London

Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning. Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NBC Chicago

Ted Lasso Cast Member Sports Bears Jacket at Vikings London Game

Ted Lasso cast member sports Bears jacket at London game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are getting international attention. Billy Harris, who plays Colin Hughes on the hit television show "Ted Lasso," wore a Chicago Bears jacket to the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints London game. Unfortunately,...
NBC Chicago

NFL, NFLPA ‘Anticipate Changes' to League's Concussion Protocol

NFL, NFLPA 'anticipate changes' to league's concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Modifications soon could be made to the NFL's concussion protocols. The NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement Saturday saying they "anticipate changes" to protocol amid an ongoing investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being cleared to return to last Sunday's game despite displaying gross motor instability.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

