Just as it was at Wisconsin, NFL teams are having trouble bringing down Jonathan Taylor. He currently sits at No. 2 in yards after contact per carry with 3.9. On top of that, he sits at 4th in the league in total yards. At every level, Taylor has been nothing but exceptional. Last year, he had 1,811 yards with 18 touchdowns, which were both NFL leaders, and 1,272 of those yards were after contact.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO