FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
Kirk Herbstreit's NFL venture for Amazon Prime continues to draw mixed reviews
Kirk Herbstreit is one of the most well-known voices in the world of college football. A longstanding piece of ESPN’s College GameDay show, Herbstreit is also known for traditionally calling the Saturday night prime time game on ABC. For the 2022 season, Herbstreit is expanding his broadcasting duties and...
NFL reaches final decision regarding Chiefs-Tampa Bay game
The NFL has reached a final decision on Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Florida. Questions were raised to whether or not the game would be able to be played as Hurricane Ian passes through the area of Southwestern Florida. It seems the game...
Vonn Bell, former Ohio State DB, has incredible 2 interception outing vs. Dolphins on TNF
Vonn Bell made sure that the Miami Dolphins weren’t able to get any momentum on Thursday. The former Ohio State DB had 2 interceptions in what was a great performance. Bell attended Ohio State from 2013-2015, and was a part of the National Championship team in 2015. After college, he was drafted by the the New Orleans Saints in the 2016 NFL Draft. Bell was with the Saints until 2019 before going to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.
Michael Thomas has status for Week 4 revealed by Saints’ HC Dennis Allen
Michael Thomas has been listed as out on Sunday for the New Orleans Saints’ contest against the Minnesota Vikings, according to head coach Dennis Allen. Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reported the news. Thomas suffered a foot injury in Week 3 in a game against the Panthers, where he had...
Former B1G RB in top 3 for most YAC yards per carry in the NFL this season
Just as it was at Wisconsin, NFL teams are having trouble bringing down Jonathan Taylor. He currently sits at No. 2 in yards after contact per carry with 3.9. On top of that, he sits at 4th in the league in total yards. At every level, Taylor has been nothing but exceptional. Last year, he had 1,811 yards with 18 touchdowns, which were both NFL leaders, and 1,272 of those yards were after contact.
Joe Burrow suit: Social media reacts to latest pre-game fashion choice of Cincinnati Bengals QB
Joe Burrow’s latest suit selection is interesting, to say the least. It’s definitely made an impact, though reviews on how the suit is perceived have been mixed. The young star for the Cincinnati Bengals is definitely no stranger to making a fashion statement. During the run to the Super Bowl in 2021, Burrow turned heads on multiple occasions.
Chad Powers impact: James Franklin discusses benefits of Eli Manning cameo, plans to get QB out for PSU game
Chad Powers has a legendary impression with Penn State just by falling short of his walk-on tryout with the Nittany Lions football team. Powers, actually two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, was in disguise trying out for a walk-on spot on the football team and produced one of the top sports moments of the season.
