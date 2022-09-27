ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit's NFL venture for Amazon Prime continues to draw mixed reviews

Kirk Herbstreit is one of the most well-known voices in the world of college football. A longstanding piece of ESPN’s College GameDay show, Herbstreit is also known for traditionally calling the Saturday night prime time game on ABC. For the 2022 season, Herbstreit is expanding his broadcasting duties and...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

NFL reaches final decision regarding Chiefs-Tampa Bay game

The NFL has reached a final decision on Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Florida. Questions were raised to whether or not the game would be able to be played as Hurricane Ian passes through the area of Southwestern Florida. It seems the game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Vonn Bell, former Ohio State DB, has incredible 2 interception outing vs. Dolphins on TNF

Vonn Bell made sure that the Miami Dolphins weren’t able to get any momentum on Thursday. The former Ohio State DB had 2 interceptions in what was a great performance. Bell attended Ohio State from 2013-2015, and was a part of the National Championship team in 2015. After college, he was drafted by the the New Orleans Saints in the 2016 NFL Draft. Bell was with the Saints until 2019 before going to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Former B1G RB in top 3 for most YAC yards per carry in the NFL this season

Just as it was at Wisconsin, NFL teams are having trouble bringing down Jonathan Taylor. He currently sits at No. 2 in yards after contact per carry with 3.9. On top of that, he sits at 4th in the league in total yards. At every level, Taylor has been nothing but exceptional. Last year, he had 1,811 yards with 18 touchdowns, which were both NFL leaders, and 1,272 of those yards were after contact.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Joe Burrow suit: Social media reacts to latest pre-game fashion choice of Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow’s latest suit selection is interesting, to say the least. It’s definitely made an impact, though reviews on how the suit is perceived have been mixed. The young star for the Cincinnati Bengals is definitely no stranger to making a fashion statement. During the run to the Super Bowl in 2021, Burrow turned heads on multiple occasions.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy