kchkradio.net
Linda Kay Savage
Linda Kay Savage, age 70, of Belle Plaine passed away on September 25, 2022. Mass of. Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic. Church in Belle Plaine at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Michael Kaluza will officiate. Visitation will be one. hour prior...
kchkradio.net
Driver, 83, killed in collision with semi-truck in Northfield
(BRING ME THE NEWS) – An 83-year-old man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck in Northfield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Pontiac G6 and a Freightliner straight truck collided at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive at 9:50 a.m. Driving the...
