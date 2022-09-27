Linda Kay Savage, age 70, of Belle Plaine passed away on September 25, 2022. Mass of. Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Our Lady of the Prairie Catholic. Church in Belle Plaine at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Michael Kaluza will officiate. Visitation will be one. hour prior...

BELLE PLAINE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO