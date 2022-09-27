ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Independent

TikToker Mikayla Nogueira faces backlash over comments about being an influencer in resurfaced video: ‘Try it’

TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira is facing criticism after a resurfaced video appeared to show her complaining about the difficulties of being an influencer.Nogueira, who reviews beauty products on the platform, where she has amassed more than 13.5m followers, initially made the controversial comments, in which she explained her typical workday, in 2021.In the video, which has been deleted but which has recirculated on TikTok, after spreading on Twitter and Reddit, the 24 year old opened up about the struggles of being an influencer in response to a comment from a follower who suggested she try reporting to a job...
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Reveals Disturbing Information In Latest Bizarre Instagram Rant While Putting Jennifer Lopez's Career On Blast

Tell them how you really feel! Britney Spears hit Instagram on Sunday, September 25, with yet another full-forced rant about the horrors she faced throughout her 14-year conservatorship.Besides tearing apart her family, the Princess of Pop compared herself to Jennifer Lopez, stating that the harsh and controlling behavior her family exhibited would never happen to a celebrity like the “On the Floor” singer."After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months..." wrote Spears...
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’

Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
intheknow.com

Toddler’s ‘southern drawl’ cracks up TikTok when she says ‘popcorn’

Southern accents are known for their charm, so it’s no surprise that a toddler from down south has TikTok smitten. Dad @crisboyd6 posted a video of his toddler daughter joining in on all the #CornTok fun. All he did was ask his daughter to pronounce a few “corn” words, and she was all giggles. Her southern drawl made her pronunciation extra special. People couldn’t help but be tickled by the little one.
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
