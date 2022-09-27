Read full article on original website
TikToker Mikayla Nogueira faces backlash over comments about being an influencer in resurfaced video: ‘Try it’
TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira is facing criticism after a resurfaced video appeared to show her complaining about the difficulties of being an influencer.Nogueira, who reviews beauty products on the platform, where she has amassed more than 13.5m followers, initially made the controversial comments, in which she explained her typical workday, in 2021.In the video, which has been deleted but which has recirculated on TikTok, after spreading on Twitter and Reddit, the 24 year old opened up about the struggles of being an influencer in response to a comment from a follower who suggested she try reporting to a job...
Spilled Milk! Fans Are Going Wild After Kylie Jenner Lactates Through Her Shirt In Latest TikTok
Kylie Jenner seemed unfazed by her leaking breast milk during a recent TikTok video on Tuesday, September 13. "Oo! Looks like I'm lactating," announced the mother-of-two as she pointed out the wet stain on her shirt. Article continues below advertisement. The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum has still been...
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Engaged woman thinks she might be carrying her neighbor's baby
One of the basics of a relationship is trust, and infidelity can directly impact the trust a person has in their partner. In some cases, children can also be born out of infidelity, and they might be present in the relationships as a constant reminder of the affair.
I broke up with my best friend after her son confessed he loved me – but was I right to? | Remona Aly
I knew I had to save the one relationship that mattered the most: the one between mother and son, says journalist Remona Aly
Rosie O'Donnell says she was hurt when Ellen Degeneres said she 'didn't really know' her after appearing on her talk show: 'I never really got over it'
Ellen DeGeneres said she didn't really know Rosie O'Donnell after appearing on her show. "It hurt my feelings, like a baby, and I never really got over it," O'Donnell said. O'Donnell spoke about not appearing on DeGeneres' show on "Watch What Happens Live."
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
Britney Spears Reveals Disturbing Information In Latest Bizarre Instagram Rant While Putting Jennifer Lopez's Career On Blast
Tell them how you really feel! Britney Spears hit Instagram on Sunday, September 25, with yet another full-forced rant about the horrors she faced throughout her 14-year conservatorship.Besides tearing apart her family, the Princess of Pop compared herself to Jennifer Lopez, stating that the harsh and controlling behavior her family exhibited would never happen to a celebrity like the “On the Floor” singer."After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months..." wrote Spears...
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads. For one particular daughter, when her dad noticed the girl was dancing...
Britney Spears Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Fat-Shaming Christina Aguilera: She’s ‘Inspiring’
Britney Spears, isn’t having the rumors of yet another new feud between her and former Mickey Mouse Club costar Christina Aguilera! The Toxic singer, 40, hit back at claims that she fat shamed Xtina, 41, in new comments posted to social media. “By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is !!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage !!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power … Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!!”
intheknow.com
Toddler’s ‘southern drawl’ cracks up TikTok when she says ‘popcorn’
Southern accents are known for their charm, so it’s no surprise that a toddler from down south has TikTok smitten. Dad @crisboyd6 posted a video of his toddler daughter joining in on all the #CornTok fun. All he did was ask his daughter to pronounce a few “corn” words, and she was all giggles. Her southern drawl made her pronunciation extra special. People couldn’t help but be tickled by the little one.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
Coco Austin claps back at criticism after her 6-year-old daughter took a bath in the kitchen sink
Unfortunately, part of sharing your life on social media means opening yourself (and your family) up to criticism from strangers on the internet. Though Coco Austin is no stranger to this dilemma, she is clapping back at those who are judging her for letting her 6-year-old daughter take a bath in the kitchen sink.
Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About What Weight Gain Means In Hollywood, And How She Broke Her Own Negative Self-Talk Cycle
The always-honest Kelly Clarkson got real on her talk show about weight gain and what it means in Hollywood.
Pinterest ‘sorry’ after Molly Russell was sent email promoting ‘10 depression pins’ before death
Pinterest has apologised for sending Molly Russell emails such as “10 depression pins you might like” before the teenager’s death. Molly, from Harrow, northwest London, ended her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety. Giving evidence during an inquest into the...
Woman refuses to let sister's boyfriend have the password to her safe while she's away
Is one’s partner entitled to know all their secrets?. 44% percent of Americans keep their finances a secret from their partners due to privacy concerns and the desire to control their own finances.
I gave my kids weird names… now I apologise to them for making their lives harder, I shouldn’t be allowed to name people
PICKING the perfect name for your baby is easier said than done. But one mum admitted that she shouldn't be trusted to name kids, given the ones she went with for her three kids. When asked on Quora what she thinks of parents who give their kids 'oddball names' the...
KIDS・
Kardashian fans slam Kourtney as ‘so rude’ for shocking treatment of staff member on new episode
Kardashian fans have slammed Kourtney after her "rude" treatment of a staff member on the new episode of the Hulu series. The incident happened within the first few minutes of The Kardashians' second episode of season two. Kourtney, 43, is seen sitting on her bedroom floor with her assistant Liz...
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
