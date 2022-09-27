ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

After a 14-year-old Instagram user’s suicide, Meta apologizes for (some of) the self-harm and suicide content she saw

By Sophie Mellor
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HI5gP_0iC8iWwk00

Meta's head of health and well-being Elizabeth Lagone, arrives at Barnet Coroner's Court, north London.

A senior executive at Meta apologized on Monday for allowing a British teenager to view graphic Instagram posts related to self-harm and suicide before she took her own life.

Meta’s head of health and wellbeing, Elizabeth Lagone, told an inquest looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of Molly Russell at the North London Coroner’s court that the teenager had “viewed some content that violated our policies and we regret that.”

Russell was a 14-year-old girl from Harrow, London, who killed herself in November 2017 after viewing a large amount of content on Meta’s Instagram and Pinterest relating to anxiety, depression, and self-harm. In the last six months of her life, Russell had saved 16,300 images on her Instagram account, 2,100 of which were linked to depression and suicide.

Lagone told the court, “We are sorry that Molly saw content that violated our policies, and we don’t want that on the platform,” but stopped short of condemning all the controversial content on Russell’s Instagram.

Lagone argued it is not “a binary question” whether the self-harm and depression-related material viewed by Russell—and that was found to comply with Meta’s policies—was safe for children to see, saying to the court that “some people might find solace” in knowing they were not alone.

The senior coroner in the inquest Andrew Walker interrupted the proceeding to ask Lagone, “So you are saying yes, it is safe . . . ?” Lagone replied, “Yes, it’s safe.”

Nuanced and complicated content

After going through a large number of posts relating to suicide and self-harm that were saved, liked, and shared by Molly in the final six months of her life, Lagone argued that most were “by and large admissive,” because many of those individuals were recounting their experiences with mental health struggles and potentially making a cry for help.

Lagone argues Instagram had heard “overwhelmingly from experts” that the company should “not seek to remove [certain content linked to depression and self-harm] because of the further stigma and shame it can cause people who are struggling,” noting the content was “nuanced” and “complicated.”

Russell family’s barrister Oliver Sanders grew heated in response to Lagone’s answers, asking, “Why on earth are you doing this? . . . you’ve created a platform that’s allowing people to put potentially harmful content on it [and] you’re inviting children on to the platform. You don’t know where the balance of risk lies.”

“You have no right to. You are not their parent. You are just a business in America,” Sanders argued.

At the time of Russell’s death, Instagram allowed graphic posts to be posted on their platform referencing suicide and self-harm, which they claim created a space for people to seek help and support. In 2019, it U-turned on this policy and banned all graphic images of self-harm, noting at the time, “collectively it was advised [by mental health experts] that graphic images of self-harm – even when it is someone admitting their struggles—has the potential to unintentionally promote self-harm.”

Social media platforms have so far operated in a regulatory wild west which has prioritized fast growth, engagement, and time spent on their platform viewing content over many safety features. But now momentum is building against giant tech companies for more oversight on how algorithms spread content that may be harmful to the users who engage with it.

One of the most notable whistleblowers in the space, Frances Haugen, leaked a huge trove of internal data in the Facebook Papers report, which found that the social media giant Meta—then still called Facebook—disregarded user safety in the pursuit of profit.

Internal research within the company found that Instagram was especially harmful to a large portion of young users, and was having a profoundly negative impact on teenage girls.

Ian Russell, the father of Molly Russell, told the inquest last week that he believes algorithms on the social media platforms pushed his daughter towards graphic and disturbing posts and contributed to her death.

Meta did not immediately respond to Fortune‘s request for comment.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 6

J Perry
5d ago

Talk about a red flag. The kid saved over 2000 images relating to self harm and suicide. That's not in Metas algorithm for potential harmful activity?

Reply
4
this is real
5d ago

Sit down. It is not the fault of meta. It is not the fault of the parents. This person chose suicide. Issue closed.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Self Harm#Pinterest#Uk#Barnet Coroner S Court#British
The Independent

Molly Russell reached out to celebrities and influencers for help, inquest told

Schoolgirl Molly Russell used an anonymous Twitter account to reach out to celebrities and influencers for help, an inquest has heard.The 14-year-old sent tweets to American actress Lili Reinhart and YouTube star Salice Rose, with one saying: “I can’t do it any more.”Molly’s father, Ian Russell, was taken through the posts from the witness box on Thursday, where he said: “I believe social media helped kill my daughter.”He said the messages sent to high profile figures were “particularly prevalent on Twitter”.Mr Russell told North London Coroner’s Court that harmful and “normal” online content would have been “conflated” in a 14-year-old’s...
MUSIC
The Independent

Molly Russell inquest should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley, warns NSPCC

A coroner’s conclusion that Molly Russell died after suffering from “negative effects of online content” should “send shockwaves through Silicon Valley”, online safety campaigners have said.In his ruling, senior coroner Andrew Walker said online material viewed by the 14-year-old on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest “was not safe” and “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see”.In response, the Russell family said it is “time the toxic corporate culture at the heart of the world’s biggest social media platform changed”.Children’s charity NSPCC said the conclusions of the inquest “must be a turning point” and tech companies must now...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Denmark’s Queen just stripped 4 of her grandchildren of their royal titles so that they can ‘shape their own existence.’ The kids and their parents aren’t happy

Only four of eight grandchildren will retain their royal titles. Royalty in Europe is declining ever further as princes and princesses across the continent are losing their official statuses. In a bid to protect the youngest royals from the pressures of public life, the Queen of Denmark has stripped four...
EUROPE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her

Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Fortune

220K+
Followers
9K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy