New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
Halloween Ends Special Celebrating Franchise and Halloween Horror Nights Airing on NBC
The upcoming Halloween Ends will truly mark the end of an era, as the final film in the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy of Halloween films will be the sendoff to Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, with the occasion being honored this Saturday in the NBC special Halloween in Hollywood. The hour-long special will look back at the legacy of the franchise and its impact on pop culture, while also exploring the annual Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios. Halloween in Hollywood will air on NBC on Saturday, October 1st at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock on October 2nd. Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix just released a new trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The horror anthology series will see a bunch of writers and directors get the chance to tell their bone-chilling tales. It seems like the perfect time to debut such a show on the platform. Four days will play host to Del Toro's series from October 25-28. Horror fans were thrilled to hear that the director would be bringing a project to the streamer. Different stories will range from the grotesque to more classical scares. Walking Dead fans have noted that Andrew Lincoln will be along for this entry as well. If there needed to be any more hip on Cabinet of Curiosities. Check out the trailer for yourself up above!
Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre
With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.
The Person Living in Marilyn Monroe's House Is Closer to the Late Actress Than You Think
With all the documentaries and biopics that have come out recently surrounding her, including Blonde starring Ana De Armas, all eyes are once again on the late, great Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most recognizable bombshell actresses in Hollywood history, Marilyn is well-remembered for her rise to fame in films in the late 1940s and 1950s. She also became known for her public struggles with drug addiction, eventually leading to her death by overdose in August of 1962.
The Flash Producer Barbara Muschietti Shares New Set Photo From Ezra Miller Movie
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been pretty up in the air. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav inherited a ton of problems like the ongoing Ezra Miller situation, in which The Flash star has been accused of numerous crimes. Miller was arrested multiple times while in Hawaii, including for assault at a karaoke bar, and some other stuff. The actor recently apologized for his erratic behavior and the studio doubled down on their plans to release the superhero movie. Now, producer Barbara Muschietti has shared a new image from behind-the-scenes of the movie.
The Waterboy 2: Adam Sandler Open to Sequel
Adam Sandler is a fan-favorite funny man with many iconic comedies under his belt. Billy Madison,. , and The Wedding Singer are just some of his 1990s classics. Another movie from that era that doesn't get as much play these days is The Waterboy, which has an impressive 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving there's still a lot of love for the movie. Recently, Sandler was interviewed on Variety's Awards Circut Podcast and was asked if he'd ever want to make a sequel to The Waterboy. While nothing is in the works, it sounds like Sandler would enjoy reuniting with the movie's cast.
Stranger Things fans ‘spot Jeffrey Dahmer’ in background of recent episode
Stranger Things fans claim to have spotted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the background of a scene in the latest season.Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was recently the subject of the Netflix true crime bio-series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, in which he was portrayed by Evan Peters.Multiple TikTok users have shared a clip from the first episode of Stranger Things 4, in which Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) can be seen getting off a school bus.A number of kids walk by her in the background, including one young man...
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Jeffrey Dahmer Did Not Plan on Killing His First Victim
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer stated that his first murder, when he killed Steven Hicks, was unplanned.
Judd Apatow Joked About Maude Apatow Never Taking His Advice For "Euphoria"
"I'm giving it constantly, and then it's just ignored — and then she succeeds, and that makes me think, 'I guess the advice was just unnecessary.'"
A beloved Halloween classic stirs up nightmarish nostalgia among the horror faithful
Michael Dougherty’s cult classic horror spectacle Trick ‘r Treat is highly regarded as one of the most favored sleeper hits in the realm of cinematic horror. And perhaps one of the most alluring aspects of the 2007 flick is its authentic premise, which combines four different Halloween-themed stories and brings all of them together in the end for one final twist. In addition, the film’s central horror villain Sam has become a dominant figure in horror and is undoubtedly one of the elements that draw folks in.
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer's Victim Slams Netflix Series for 'Retraumatizing' Their Experiences
Following the debut of Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted Netflix series about the gruesome serial killer, those who lived through the real-life murders of their friends and family are speaking out. Most notably, relatives of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsey, including his sister Rita Isbell,...
The Crow Reboot Reportedly Wraps Production
Production on the long-in-development reboot of The Crow has wrapped, meaning that barring a Batgirl-style calamity, the movie is finally going to be a reality. According to The Prague Reporter, the 10-week-long production on The Crow reboot starring It's Bill Skarsgård has wrapped production in Prague. The twist? According to paperwork filed with the Czech Republic, the production was registered as a six-episode TV series, rather than the feature film suggested in previous reports. If true, this would be the secondTV adaptation of James O'Barr's beloved comic book, following The Crow: Stairway to Heaven, which ran in 1998 and 1999. There were also four movies released between 1994 and 2005.
The Princess Bride Star Shares New Video Celebrating Beloved Film's 35th Anniversary
The Princess Bride was first released on September 25th, 1987. The beloved film was adapted by William Goldman's book of the same name and helmed by Rob Reiner. The movie starred Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, André the Giant, and Christopher Guest. In honor of the movie's 35th anniversary, many people involved with the film have taken to social media to celebrate its special day. Patinkin, who played Inigo Montoya in the film, made a video in honor of the anniversary.
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
A mostly forgotten slasher is getting reappraised by horror hardcores
Seasonal twists on horror subgenres is what makes the festive season so spectacular, as fans rally around one of the first big gimmicky slasher films in Black Christmas. Despite being rebooted twice to varying results (one which was incredibly bad, and the other only very bad), Black Christmas still doesn’t quite have the name recognition of some of its later down-the-line counterparts. A Canadian production, it was helmed by Bob Clark who followed up slasher success with a raunchy sex comedy in the form of Porky’s.
PETA Demands Steven Spielberg Cut Scene From New Movie
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg may have already captured audience's imaginations at TIFF where the world premiere of his new film The Fabelmans was held, but he's now drawn the ire of PETA specifically because of the movie. As noticed by SlashFilm, the animal rights group issued a statement in response to the first trailer for Spielberg's new movie, taking issue with the film's apparent use of an actual monkey in one scene. Though only appearing in the trailer for a few seconds, appearing after Michelle Williams' character reveals she bought the monkey because she "needed a laugh," it's unclear how much screen time it has in the full movie. Even if it's not long, PETA wants it removed.
James Bond Producers Speak Out on Finding the Next 007
The James Bond movie franchise is entering a whole new era right now. The titular role of James Bond needs to be recast after the departure of Daniel Craig; meanwhile, Amazon's acquisition of MGM has put the Bond franchise in new hands for the first time in decades. With all that on the table, there are a lot questions hanging over how the next phase of the 007 movies are getting shaped.
