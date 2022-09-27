ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Loved Thomas Throwing Shade at Brooke

By Carol Cassada
 3 days ago

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have a love/hate relationship with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). While Brooke is the show’s iconic leading lady, her hypocritical attitude is a turnoff for most viewers. However, she got a taste of her own medicine when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) dished out criticism toward his stepmother.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans applaud Thomas Forrester for callout out Brooke Logan’s behavior

Brooke is the epitome of drama on The Bold and the Beautiful . Most of Brooke’s problems revolve around her on-again, off-again relationship with her destiny Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Brooke and Ridge’s marriage is in trouble, thanks to his unresolved feelings for Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

Ridge’s children, Thomas and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), are trying to reunite him with Taylor . Last week, Steffy pulled a trick out of her grandmother’s handbook by intercepting Brooke’s call to Ridge. Brooke had planned a romantic evening for Ridge, which went bust thanks to Steffy.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Call out the Show for Rewriting Brooke’s Manipulative History

In the Sept. 23 episode, Brooke confronted Thomas about Steffy ruining her romantic plans. Thomas was quick with a rebuttal asking Brooke if the special evening included a red teddy and some giggling. He added insult to injury by saying Ridges has seen it so many times; it’s probably boring.

After Thomas’ shade toward Brooke, fans applauded him on Twitter . “Ladies and gentlemen, my boy Thomas Forrester,” declared one viewer.

“Thomas was amazing,” another fan wrote.

“Thomas channeled Grandma Stephanie! I love it,” another commenter replied.

Brooke Logan fears for her life

During Brooke and Thomas’ conversation, he was cutting apples with a knife. Brooke thought it was dangerous to have a knife in the house, especially with Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) around. As Brooke and Thomas’ discussion became tense,s he noticed him waving the knife around in his hand.

Naturally, Brooke remembered Thomas’ dark history and feared he was threatening her. Brooke then goes on to rant to Ridge, and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) about how Thomas is dangerous and Douglas should be taken away. Ridge tries to keep the peace in the family; however, it’s not easy.

According to Soaps.com , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal Thomas receives a visit from CPS. Brooke mentioned during her talk with Ridge about calling CPS. Of course, she’ll become the prime suspect in the fallout from the CPS visit.

Will the stepmom or stepson win on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

The battle between Brooke and Thomas is suspenseful on The Bold and the Beautiful . While fans are used to Brooke getting her way , Thomas might come out as the winner in this round. After Thomas puts Ridge on blast for siding with Brooke, the fashion designer seeks the truth.

While Brooke looks like she’s the caller, odds are it was someone else who alerted CPS . However, the ordeal with Thomas and Douglas will break Brooke and Ridge’s marriage. Ridge constantly feels like he’s torn between Brooke and his kids. He wants everyone to get along, yet it isn’t very easy.

Brooke’s reaction to Thomas’ situation will make him open his eyes. Ridge loves Brooke, but he can’t be with her if she can’t accept his kids. Brooke’s worst fears about Ridge leaving will come true again, and naturally, she’ll blame Thomas. The battle between Thomas and Brooke isn’t over, so who will win the next round?

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Believe Brooke and Ridge Need to Break up for Good

Comments / 17

Brooks Family
2d ago

The conversation between Brooke & Thomas declined to the abyss. Thomas was threatening & blame Brooke for everything that has ever happened in his life. Thomas needs ongoing therapy & Taylor should realize this.

Reply
12
Callie Cook
2d ago

looks like Brooke playing her same ole games that's not the first time she called cps but looks like she forgot to tell her own daughter he was cutting an apple but not shock she never tell the whole story it's always been poor little Brook

Reply
10
Angelee Yerkey
2d ago

I totally agree with every thing Thomas said to brooke logan great for Thomas cause brooke had to be taken down a or pegor two which brooke did deserve

Reply
7
Comments / 0

