ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fact check: Image shows Welsh military mascot, not white ram to be sacrificed for King Charles III

By BrieAnna J. Frank, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lmK5_0iC8haYz00

The claim: Photo shows white ram to be sacrificed for King Charles III’s declaration

The shift from the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II to that of King Charles III has been filled with British pomp and circumstance, but some social media users claimed ceremonies for the new monarch would include a gruesome ritual.

“This is the Britiish (sic) carrying a white ram – intended for sacrifice – for the crowning and declaration of Prince Charles as King of England,” reads the caption of an image posted to Facebook on Sept. 14 that was shared more than 300 times in five days. “This is their ancient tradition and culture.”

But the animal is actually a regimental goat that serves as a mascot for a Welsh infantry regiment that is part of the British Army.

Follow us on Facebook! Like our page to get updates throughout the day on our latest debunks

USA TODAY reached out to users who shared the claim for comment.

Goat has rank, salary as regimental mascot

British outlets including the BBC,The Independent and ITV reported the goat was present at a proclamation ceremony for King Charles III at Cardiff Castle on Sept. 11.

The goat’s full name is Lance Corporal Shenkin IV, the regimental mascot of the 3rd Batallion The Royal Welsh.

The Royal Welsh Museum’s website said mascots have a regimental number and rank as well as a salary for their uniform, accommodations and food. The goat has been in the role since 2018, per the BBC.

And according to AFP Fact Check, that goat will not be sacrificed to mark the start of King Charles III’s reign.

Fact check:Altered image purportedly shows Queen Elizabeth's death on 'The Simpsons'

Capt. Anthony Kironde-Strain of the 3rd Batallion The Royal Welsh told the outlet its goats are “treated as valued members of the battalions from the day they are selected until the day they pass away.”

Neither The Royal Welsh nor The Royal Welsh Museum returned USA TODAY’s request for comment on the claim.

The National Army Museum’s website said the association between The Royal Welsh and goats dates back to a purported incident during the American Revolutionary War, when a wild goat led Welsh soldiers from the battlefield during the 1775 Battle of Bunker Hill.

Fact Check Hub also debunked the claim.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a photo shows a white ram to be sacrificed for King Charles III’s crowning and declaration. The image shows a regimental goat that serves as a mascot for a Welsh infantry regiment that is part of the British Army.

Our fact-check sources:

  • National Army Museum, accessed Sept. 24, 'Shenkin II', the regimental goat of the 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh
  • AFP Fact Check, Sept. 20, Photo shows Welsh battalion’s mascot goat, not a ‘ram’ sacrificed for King Charles III
  • BBC, Sept. 16, King Charles III in Cardiff for first Wales visit as monarch
  • Fact Check Hub, Sept. 16, Crowning King of England: Viral white goat NOT for sacrifice
  • ITV, Sept. 11, Shenkin the goat plays key role in King Charles' Proclamation at Cardiff Castle
  • The Independent via YouTube, Sept. 11, Royal Welsh led by goat as they march through Cardiff for proclamation of the King
  • Royal Welsh Museum, Feb. 22, A Brief History of The Regimental Mascot
  • BBC, March 7, 2018, Royal Welsh finally captures new regimental goat Shenkin IV

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

Comments / 9

Related
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.
Popculture

King Charles III Planning to Remove Prince Harry From Another Official Duty Amid Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

King Charles III is reportedly hoping to get a law changed so that his official stand-ins are required to be working members of the royal family. The current law on the books allows the first four adults in the line of succession to serve as Counsellors of State when the monarch is unable to fulfill their duties as head of state. This means Prince Harry and Prince Andrew could serve as Charles' stand-ins, but he is looking to change that, reports The Sunday Telegraph.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Maya Devi

Man who predicted Queen’s death issues warning about King Charles's reign

A man, who had accurately predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death, shared a warning related to King Charles III's reign. Logan Smith, who has an account on Twitter under the name @logan_smith526, posted in July 2022 that the world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, would pass away on September 8th, 2022.
RadarOnline

A Second Snub? Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Discovered They Were 'Uninvited' From Prestigious Royal Event By Reading The News

Don't tell the Sussexes! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly "uninvited" to Sunday's state reception for world leaders hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, and according to a source, they had to figure out the news for themselves. Radar learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were likely unwelcome to the prestigious event after a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace clarified that only "working members of the royal family only" were invited. However, the update caused confusion as a royal source also confirmed that both Harry and Meghan had received invitations and "nobody told them they...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Charles#Mascots#Military Mascot#Uk#British#Britiish#King Of England#The British Army#The Independent#Itv#Lance Corporal Shenkin Iv#Batallion#The Royal Welsh Museum#Afp
Cheryl E Preston

Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away

Buckingham PalaceThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.
TheDailyBeast

So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military

A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall

The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
U.K.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

622K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy