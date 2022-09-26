WATCH: Tucker Carlson speaks at tribute to Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger



Fox News h ost Tucker Carlson spoke at a tribute to notorious motorcycle club Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger in Stockton, California.

During his speech, Carlson recalled a phrase Barger wrote in a letter, "Always stand tall, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor."

WATCH: THE VIEW HOST CALLS GOP PARTY OF 'WHITE SUPREMACY' AND 'FASCISM'

“Why aren’t we hearing that from the people who run the country?” he asked the crowd, calling out President Joe Biden. “Why is it left to Sonny Barger to say, ‘Stand tall, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor?'”

"The president of the United States should be saying that every single morning as he salutes the flag, but only Sonny Barger is saying it,” he added.

Carlson explained that he desperately wanted to pay tribute to Barger, who wrote those words. "I don’t care how hard it is to get from Maine to Stockton,” he said.

"I thought to myself, if there is a phrase that sums up more perfectly what I want to be, what I aspire to be, and the kind of man I respect, I can’t think of a phrase that sums it up more perfectly than that,” he explained.

Barger died this summer following a battle with cancer. He was 83 years old.

Robert H Houston/AP FILE - Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger and his wife Sharon are shown after his release on $100,000 bond in San Francisco, Aug. 1, 1980. Barger, the leather-clad figurehead of the notorious Hells Angels motorcycle club, has died at age 83. Barger's death was announced late Wednesday, June 29, 2022, on his Facebook page. Barger composed the post placed on the Facebook page managed by his current wife, Zorana. (AP Photo/Robert Houston, File)



Over the course of his life, Barger said he spent a total of about 13 years in prison. He faced time for some of his various convictions, including possession of marijuana, dealing heroin, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, possession of firearms, and conspiracy to blow up a rival gang's clubhouse, according to a report .

The weekend service, which reportedly drew thousands, was a source of "potential danger," according to San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow, who even told residents to avoid the area ahead of the event.

"There is a long history of these type of gatherings resulting in shooting, stabbing, and homicide," he reportedly said during a press briefing. "I'd like everyone in this county to be aware of this event and the potential danger of this event."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Department of Justice's website identifies the Hells Angels as an outlaw motorcycle gang "whose members use their motorcycle clubs as conduits for criminal enterprises."

There are more than 300 outlaw motorcycle gangs in the country, the Hells Angels being one of the more well-known organizations, according to the DOJ.