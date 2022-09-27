ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Peanut, mac and cheese, and oyster festivals: What’s happening in Hampton Roads and beyond

By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Our picks for what’s happening in Hampton Roads and North Carolina:

Peanut fun

Plan to take the family to the 44th annual Suffolk Peanut Fest. The four-day event pays tribute to the goober with amusement rides and concerts. Watch the peanut butter sculpting contest while eating snacks from the food vendors. A parade scheduled for Oct. 1 was canceled because of the threat of severe weather.

4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 6; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9. Suffolk Executive Airport, 1410 Airport Road, Suffolk. 757-539-6751. Tickets start at $5. Visit suffolkpeanutfest.com .

___

Cheese, please

Wear stretchy pants to the Norfolk Mac and Cheese Festival. It features more than 15 vendors with more than 40 styles of gooeyness. Visit the cheese fry bar and the giant craft beer garden. Stick around to see which vendor will be crowned the “Best of.”

2 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Waterside District, 333 Waterside Drive, Norfolk. 757-426-7433. Tickets start at $14.99. Visit tinyurl.com/macandcheesefest .

___

Crabs and more

Take a road trip to North Carolina for the Crabdaddy Fall Festival. Tickets include all-you-can-eat steamed blue crabs plus barbecue with sides and fried fish. Attendees also get a souvenir glass to take home.

Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Sanctuary Vineyards, 7005 Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, North Carolina. 252-491-2387. Tickets start at $30. Visit tinyurl.com/crabdaddyfest .

___

Beats and beer

Arts of the Albemarle invites the community to its Rhythm and Brews in Elizabeth City. Listen to the Michael Clark Band and sample more than 20 craft beers. Ciders and wines are also available. Everyone gets a tasting glass and bottle opener.

3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8. 115 N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, North Carolina. 252-338-6455. Tickets start at $25. Visit tinyurl.com/rhythmbrews .

___

Oysters for a cause

Meet friends at the Oyster Crush Charity Fundraiser hosted by the Cape Henry Rotary Foundation. The menu includes oysters and barbecue. Pair them with an Orange Crush and beer. Dance the afternoon away to get rid of the extra calories.

1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9. Ballyhoos, 2865 Lynnhaven Drive, Virginia Beach. 757-412-4441. Tickets are $75; for people 21 and older. Visit oystercrush.com .

___

Other events to explore

Fall Beer Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Cogans Pizza North, 4311 Colley Ave., Norfolk. 757-627-6428. Tickets $30. Visit cogansbeerfest.com .

Yorktown Market Days’ Fall Festival: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8. Riverwalk Landing, 331 Water St., Yorktown. 757-890-5900. Visit tinyurl.com/yorktownfallfest .

Oktoberfest Celebration: Noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 8. The Bier Garden, 438 High St., Portsmouth. 757-393-6022. Tickets start at $5. Visit tinyurl.com/biergardenfest .

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya

Comments / 0

