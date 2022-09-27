Billie Eilish just announced the release of her soon-to-be second fragrance, “Eilish No. 2.”. In a teaser Instagram post, the star exclaimed, “Eilish No. 2 …….. my new fragrance coming so soon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’ve been WAAAITING to share this one with youuu ;)” The perfume is a sultry and sexy woody floral with notes of apple blossom, bergamot papyrus and black pepper topped off with palo santo and ebony for a cozy, dry down. The luxe metallic packaging was inspired by her favorite parts of the body: the chest, neck and decolletage.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO