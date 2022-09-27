Read full article on original website
Hypebae
3.PARADIS Takes Flight With SS23 Collection
Montreal-based label 3.PARADIS unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear collection at Paris Fashion Week, presenting an avian-inspired array of fanciful garments. After designing menswear for nearly nine years, the brand has turned its attention to womenswear. Creative Director Emeric Tchatchoua shares that the venture is a “natural evolution in the brand’s mission of inspiring freedom and unity.” He continues, “Our intention has always been to design from an explorative place, using the world around us as inspiration. When I look outwardly, women are a reflection of life. Women deserve ‘paradis.’”
Hypebae
Celeb-Approved Jewelry Designer Steff Eleoff Unveils “GOLD” Collection
Canada-based jewelry designer Steff Eleoff has reimagined staple accessories with the release of her latest collection. Fans of the brand include celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner, Kali Uchis, CL and Willow Smith. True the the collection’s name “GOLD,” Eleoff’s subversive pieces shined in a new gold colorway. The lineup...
Hypebae
Self-Portrait Delivers a Candy Colored Palette for SS23
London-based label Self-Portrait explored a new sartorial mood for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Under the helm of Han Chong, the brand presented a range of candy-colored pieces to welcome the new season. “I wanted to create a collection that was vibrant and sensual and full of energy, one that celebrates...
Hypebae
Youth to the People and DedCool Link Up To Drop the Most "Cosmic" Fragrance Collab
Cult-loved skincare brand Youth to the People and emerging fragrance brand DedCool have joined forces to create a new lane, a new territory with their perfume collaboration drop, “Cosmic Release.”. The two Los Angeles-based brands banned together to create an ethereal scent encompassing the teams’ respective identities. With violet,...
Hypebae
Our Place Launches Tableware Collection
Instagram-favorite kitchenware brand Our Place has just dropped its biggest launch yet with the release of its Tableware Ecosystem collection. After a three year development process, the tableware line features all of the kitchen items a confident home cook or host could want. Crafted from premium stoneware and hand-glazed, the assortment of pieces arrives in a rich and cozy color palette and eye-catching silhouettes.
Hypebae
This Coperni SS23 Dress Was Made for Bella Hadid, Literally
Coperni has officially completed Paris Fashion Week, and we’re not even halfway through. The French womenswear brand turned heads with its Spring Summer 2023 collection, which ended in a scientific display starring model Bella Hadid. Coperni joined forces with Fabrican Ltd for a futuristic collaboration that resulted in live...
Hypebae
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
Hypebae
Seol + Gold Releases 'Heavy Metals' Collection
UK-based jewelry brand Seol+Gold just launched its new “Heavy Metals” collection, paying tribute to its metal-based origins. With ‘Seol’ originating from the Anglo-Saxon word for silver (typically used for sterling coins,) the brand prides itself on its distinct metal offering, with each piece made only from 9ct gold, sterling silver or 18ct gold vermeil. The new collection consists of 29 brand new pieces, marking the brand’s biggest to date.
Hypebae
Dove Launches Real Virtual Beauty To Shatter Beauty Stereotypes in Gaming
It’s no secret the gaming industry could be more welcoming towards women and femmes. Female avatars often look the same, perpetuating unrealistic beauty stereotypes for many of its players. A whopping 60 percent of girls and 62 percent of women do not feel represented by video game characters. Thankfully,...
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner-Approved Label Sia Arnika Debuts SS23 Collection at PFW
Berlin-based label Sia Arnika has launched its Spring/Summer 2023 collection through an in-person experience at Paris Fashion Week. For those unfamiliar, Danish designer Sia Arnika launched her eponymous brand after graduating from Esmod Berlin and has since been loved for her disruptive designs. The creative is known for her denim garments featuring repeated holes and rips, and has been approved by the likes of Kylie Jenner.
Hypebae
Cecilie Bahnsen Debuts Asics Collab at Paris Fashion Week
Cecilie Bahnsen once again injected the romance back into Paris Fashion Week with her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, taking influence from the individuality of the women around her and the art of “finding couture in the everyday.”. As the brand continues to move further into the contemporary sphere with the...
Hypebae
The Best New Beauty Launches of September 2022
For a beauty editor, fall may be undoubtedly the most exciting time of the year. Amid all the fashion month madness, beauty brands focused clearly on skincare, body care and fragrance releases. In September, most beauty enthusiasts trade their dewy and glowy skin for a fall complexion. During this time...
Hypebae
Anti Social Social Club Teases Collab With Jollibee
Anti Social Social Club has announced a new collaboration with Jollibee, the Filipino fast-food chain. The streetwear label took to Instagram to tease the upcoming drop, which is seemingly launching at Family Style Food Festival, an event in Los Angeles “celebrating the intersection of cuisine and streetwear.”. While not...
Hypebae
Billie Eilish Is Set To Drop Second Fragrance This Fall
Billie Eilish just announced the release of her soon-to-be second fragrance, “Eilish No. 2.”. In a teaser Instagram post, the star exclaimed, “Eilish No. 2 …….. my new fragrance coming so soon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’ve been WAAAITING to share this one with youuu ;)” The perfume is a sultry and sexy woody floral with notes of apple blossom, bergamot papyrus and black pepper topped off with palo santo and ebony for a cozy, dry down. The luxe metallic packaging was inspired by her favorite parts of the body: the chest, neck and decolletage.
Hypebae
We're Calling It — Loewe's Deflated Balloon Pump Will Be Everywhere
For Spring/Summer 2023, Loewe continues to cement itself as a footwear destination. Last season, squished balloon sandals and denim low-tops walked the runway, with the former enjoying social media popularity as we speak. This time around, Loewe ups the ante with a selection almost designed with Instagram virality in mind.
Hypebae
It's "The Higher the Platform, the Closer to God" at Balmain's Heavenly Runway
For Spring/Summer 2023, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing combines the sculptural dresses synonymous with the house with an airy offering of celestial drapery. Adding to — and possibly even elevating — the collection are a slew of platform shoes from gladiator sandals to post-apocalyptic sneaker styles. Rock-shaped soles bring a warrior-like energy to braided leather sandals while a cast of angels grace flatform booties.
Hypebae
Rick Owens Footwear Gives the People What They Want
Rick Owens serves up a crowd-pleasing footwear collection as part of its Spring/Summer 2023 offering. Juxtaposed with tulle and silk dresses, the assortment leans into the brand’s familiar unisex square-toe shape and platform. Design details include translucent heels and draped leather in a range of colors from pale gray to taupe, yellow, pink and black.
Hypebae
Vanessa Hudgens' All-Caramel Look Is the Perfect Elegant Yet Casual Fit for Autumn
Besides being a talented singer-slash-actor, Vanessa Hudgens is quite the fashionista. The High School Musical alum took to Instagram to share a casual yet sophisticated fit perfect for fall. “Cozyyyy,” she captioned the post. Baby V wore a Michael Kors all-caramel look, featuring a long coat, which is so trendy...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Jade Cropper Debuts SS23 Campaign Film With Circulose
Rising Swedish designer Jade Cropper, who showcased her Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week in partnership with Circulose, has teamed up with Hypebae to debut her latest campaign film. The video spotlights some of the key looks from the range, which is made with Circulose — a material from...
Hypebae
Additional AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Colorways Have Been Leaked
Following a classic black, red and white “Chicago” colorway teased by Yoon Ahn earlier this month, images of additional AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1s have surfaced. The newly revealed model sports a royal blue base, accented with a heel tab, dubrae and the designer’s signature exaggerated Swoosh done up in a vibrant yellow.
