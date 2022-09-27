ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Engineers highlight near-failing public works in CT. Here’s how federal funding will be spent to fix it.

By Stephen Singer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRS7E_0iC8gi5W00
File - Southbound traffic on I-91 was held to a standstill just south of Hartford after a tractor-trailor accident. Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

Editor’s note: This story is part of the Courant’s occasional series on infrastructure.

With $5.4 billion in federal public works funding headed to Connecticut over the next five years, plenty can be done to improve bridges and drinking water and wastewater systems, an engineers group said Tuesday.

Rail systems fared better, while Connecticut’s roads earned a nearly failing grade in a 61-page report from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Federal funding in the sprawling $1.25 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed last year by President Joe Biden “will help address some of the age, capacity and condition challenges” in Connecticut, the report said.

Inflation that’s at a 40-year high and Connecticut’s gas tax suspension through Nov. 30, costing the state $150 million in lost tax revenue, “present additional headwinds,” it said. Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly suspended the state’s 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline as prices at the pump soared.

“Capital improvement projects out for bid today are coming in higher and gas tax receipts have been reduced,” it said.

For Connecticut , federal infrastructure spending includes $3.3 billion for major road projects, $1.3 billion for buses and railroads, $561 million to strengthen bridges and $100 million to extend computer broadband coverage.

Bridges, drinking water and wastewater improved incrementally since the first Connecticut Infrastructure Report Card was issued in 2018.

“Connecticut has some of the oldest infrastructure in the country, much of it over 50 years old and beyond its intended life,” according to the report.

“While some conditional improvements have been made in recent years, there remains a significant long-term funding gap between predicted funding and needed capital improvements. This gap puts any progress at risk,” the report said.

The engineers’ study cited labor shortages in Connecticut and the U.S. that threaten infrastructure improvements, “regardless of effective planning and sufficient funding.” Contractors and suppliers have trouble finding skilled laborers and state agencies are coping with a retirement wave.

Not surprisingly to Connecticut’s motorists, the engineers group gave a grade of “D+” for the state’s roads. It cited “severe passenger and truck congestion” on interstates 84, 91 and 95.

The report said an I-84 project in Waterbury eliminated a bottleneck with a third travel lane in each direction. It improved traffic flow, the report said, but the benefit is “likely to fade without dedicated freight priority and increases in passenger travel by transit and active modes, such as bike commuting.”

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com ,.

Comments / 4

Paul
5d ago

Connecticut needed better foresight in the beginning construction jobs updating and maintaining transportation throughout the 70s 80s 90s 00s 10s and finally a great Democratic President Biden invests in infrastructure for 50 years of neglect and 50 years of the future 😀

Reply(1)
4
Related
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen

CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents

KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

People in Connecticut speak out on new laws that went into effect

CONNECTICUT, USA — 80 new laws went into effect in Connecticut on October 1 from stricter animal regulations to new juvenile crime laws. Among the new laws, is an act requiring background checks for youth camp employees and youth sports coaches. Staff members ages 18 and up must get background checks, including checks of criminal history, sex offender registry and child abuse registry if they apply for positions that work with children.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Traffic
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Traffic
Hartford, CT
Government
wiltonbulletin.com

Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows

A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers

ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
ROCKY HILL, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Flashback to when Hurricane Gloria hit Connecticut

(WTNH) – Our flashback this week brings us back to 1985, which was the last time Connecticut took a direct hit from a hurricane. Hurricane Gloria made landfall in the state 37 years ago on September 27. Gloria’s eye crossed Westport at low tide, which spared the state from...
par-newhaven.org

Cuban UN Ambassadors Visit to Connecticut

Perhaps the highest level Cuban diplomatic delegation just visited Connecticut since Fidel Castro stopped at New Haven’s Union Station on his way to Boston in 1959. On September 9 and 10, Cuban United Nations Ambassadors Pedro Luis Pedroso and Yuri A. Gala made the extraordinary trip to Connecticut to celebrate the passage of two resolutions by two major city councils that call on the United States to end its illegal 62-year blockade of Cuba.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Joe Biden
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country

Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban

Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Excise Tax#Commuting#Railroads#Ct#The General Assembly
Bristol Press

MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People

For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
HADDAM, CT
ctexaminer.com

Plans Announced to Fix Accident-Prone Route 17 Interchange Onto Route 9 at Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – By the end of 2026, a new free-flowing on-ramp will replace the dangerous stop-and-go interchange of Route 17 onto northbound Route 9 near the riverfront. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a long-awaited $54 million reconfiguration of the notorious intersection will center around a new bridge to carry Route 9 over Union Street, complete with an additional northbound acceleration lane that will allow Route 17 traffic to merge onto the highway without having to stop first at a stop sign.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy