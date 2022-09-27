Engineers highlight near-failing public works in CT. Here’s how federal funding will be spent to fix it.

File - Southbound traffic on I-91 was held to a standstill just south of Hartford after a tractor-trailor accident. Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

Editor’s note: This story is part of the Courant’s occasional series on infrastructure.

With $5.4 billion in federal public works funding headed to Connecticut over the next five years, plenty can be done to improve bridges and drinking water and wastewater systems, an engineers group said Tuesday.

Rail systems fared better, while Connecticut’s roads earned a nearly failing grade in a 61-page report from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Federal funding in the sprawling $1.25 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed last year by President Joe Biden “will help address some of the age, capacity and condition challenges” in Connecticut, the report said.

Inflation that’s at a 40-year high and Connecticut’s gas tax suspension through Nov. 30, costing the state $150 million in lost tax revenue, “present additional headwinds,” it said. Gov. Ned Lamont and the General Assembly suspended the state’s 25-cent-per-gallon excise tax on gasoline as prices at the pump soared.

“Capital improvement projects out for bid today are coming in higher and gas tax receipts have been reduced,” it said.

For Connecticut , federal infrastructure spending includes $3.3 billion for major road projects, $1.3 billion for buses and railroads, $561 million to strengthen bridges and $100 million to extend computer broadband coverage.

Bridges, drinking water and wastewater improved incrementally since the first Connecticut Infrastructure Report Card was issued in 2018.

“Connecticut has some of the oldest infrastructure in the country, much of it over 50 years old and beyond its intended life,” according to the report.

“While some conditional improvements have been made in recent years, there remains a significant long-term funding gap between predicted funding and needed capital improvements. This gap puts any progress at risk,” the report said.

The engineers’ study cited labor shortages in Connecticut and the U.S. that threaten infrastructure improvements, “regardless of effective planning and sufficient funding.” Contractors and suppliers have trouble finding skilled laborers and state agencies are coping with a retirement wave.

Not surprisingly to Connecticut’s motorists, the engineers group gave a grade of “D+” for the state’s roads. It cited “severe passenger and truck congestion” on interstates 84, 91 and 95.

The report said an I-84 project in Waterbury eliminated a bottleneck with a third travel lane in each direction. It improved traffic flow, the report said, but the benefit is “likely to fade without dedicated freight priority and increases in passenger travel by transit and active modes, such as bike commuting.”

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com ,.