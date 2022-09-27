Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
Disney Cruise Line To Sail Australia And New Zealand For First Time — Here’s When
For the first time, Disney Cruise Line will be setting sail Down Under in Australia and New Zealand. The brand-new “Disney Magic at Sea” cruises begin in late October 2023. “We are so glad to bring something new to those who may have never experienced this type of...
vacationstravel.com
Disney’s new cruise is fun for big kids too
For the first time ever, Disney Cruise Line is sailing to the shores of Australia and New Zealand – and it’s made for big kids too. It was a childhood right of passage, watching the Disney Channel on a Saturday morning or fighting for a fistful of popcorn while watching tear-jerking classics like The Lion King (RIP Mufasa). Well now, you no longer have to reminisce about the good ole’ Disney days. Instead, you can live in a world of Disney on the waves.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Caught Sneaking Child Into Disney Using Her Pram Splits Views
A video of Disney theme park guests who allegedly hid a child in a baby buggy to avoid paying an admission fee for the kid has gone viral on TikTok, where it received eight millions views at the time of this writing. The video, shared from the TikTok account Disney...
8 things at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park that you'd never see at Disney parks
Unlike largely secular Disney parks, religious Christian imagery is prominent at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.
Motley Fool
Disney World Braces for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's shifting trajectory is making it more likely to disrupt central Florida's theme parks this week. Disney and SeaWorld Entertainment's Tampa attractions have already announced some closures ahead of the storm's projected arrival. Disney World had big plans for this week, with a foodie festival, Halloween parties, and Epcot...
Disney World Is Slowly Becoming A Rich Man’s Experience, According To Park-Goers
The pandemic year changed market trends throughout the world as most businesses suffered from partial running and eventually a ground halt. Disney World was not spared in the wake of the ravaging COVID-19 as restrictions were put in place to prevent social gatherings, and they have to recoup the losses they garnered one way or the other.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneytips.com
The New Disney Merchandise That Is Selling Out Fast
When you’re a Disney Guest, you’re guaranteed to buy at least one piece of merchandise during a Disney vacation. This is especially true if you visit the Disney Parks during the Halloween or Christmas seasons or experience one of the EPCOT Festivals. From Christmas ornaments to Disney Pins, Spirit Jerseys, and other apparel, to accessories such as Loungefly bags and limited edition mouse ears, did you even take a Disney vacation if you didn’t buy a souvenir to take home with you?!
WDW News Today
Refurbishment Projects Beginning at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Contemporary Resort Next Week
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Contemporary Resort will both start refurbishment projects next week. Disney will be refurbishing some guest room balconies at Copper Creek Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge beginning September 26. Guests will see and hear refurbishment work in and around Copper Creek Villas during daytime hours. Refurbishment work is expected to be completed in early November.
Motley Fool
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
disneydining.com
The Ultimate List of Foods You Can’t Miss in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a stunning Disney Park at the Walt Disney World Resort that is home to many popular experiences, including attractions like Avatar Flight of Passage, Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, and Kilimanjaro Safaris. In addition to the incredible attractions throughout the Disney Park, there are also countless dining options that offer up everything from traditional American barbecue to global cuisine.
WDW News Today
A Look at Universal Studios Florida’s Preparations for Hurricane Ian
On Tuesday morning, we checked out Universal Studios Florida to check out their preparations for Hurricane Ian. As we were walking in, we noticed tarps covering many of the construction areas to prevent water damage due to Hurricane Ian. This was the first of many changes we noticed in the park, as well as with the decorations and set pieces for Halloween Horror Nights. Not long after our visit, both Wednesday and Thursday’s events were canceled.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets Impacted by Hurricane Ian Extended, Disney Transportation to Halt Tonight, and More Updates Released
Walt Disney World Resort has provided more updates on operations impacted by Hurricane Ian at the parks, including information for multi-day ticket holders along with further updates for Resort Hotel guests and further experience changes. Theme Parks. Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28...
Florida theme parks and tourist attractions: What's open and closed
Here's where things stand with Florida's theme parks and other tourist sites as the state begins dealing with Hurricane Ian's disastrous passage. Also find out about canceled and diverted cruises.
disneytips.com
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
disneydining.com
Top Table Service Restaurants in Disney Parks
One of the best ways to take some time to relax and regroup while spending days in the four Disney Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort is to enjoy a meal in a table service restaurant. Each Disney Park is home to many table service restaurants, which each feature their own unique theming, menus, and decor, including Cinderella’s Royal Table, Liberty Tree Tavern, Crystal Palace, Rose & Crown Dining Room, and more. While there is no bad choice when it comes to dining at the Walt Disney World Resort, some table service restaurants are simply that much better than others and deserve to be enjoyed for a meal. Here are the top ten table service restaurants to not miss while enjoying time in the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom- and don’t forget to make Advanced Dining Reservations!
WDW News Today
Disney After Hours Events Returning to Walt Disney World in January
Walt Disney World has just announced the return of Disney After Hours events in January 2023. These fan-favorite experiences are scheduled to kick off January 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and January 9 at Magic Kingdom Park. They offer an incredible way to experience even more Disney magic during the last months of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.
disneyfoodblog.com
Price INCREASES Hit Cinderella’s Royal Table in Disney World
Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of price increases at Disney World, including on food, park tickets, merchandise, and more. And if you look at recent comments by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, it sounds like those price increases won’t be stopping anytime soon. Sure enough, one Disney World...
Comments / 0