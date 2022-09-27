Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Related
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
Gephardt Daily
Court documents: Armed Orem suspect told officers ‘let’s have a gunfight in the street’
OREM, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man is facing eight felony charges after a reported domestic violence incident which resulted in a prolonged standoff and exchanges of gunfire with police and SWAT officers. Orem police first responded to a local residence after being dispatched at...
Gephardt Daily
Springville Police say man jailed after surveillance video showed him striking another customer in face with bat
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested Thursday after a Springville police say he argued with another customer in a business, then used a bat to strike the victim in the face. Police responded Thursday afternoon to 1460 N. 1750 West, which is the...
Two dead after pickup truck flips, crashes in ravine
UPDATE: 10/2/22 11:48 A.M. SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The identities of the victims have been released by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) after a truck flipped upside-down and crashed in a ravine, killing two, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. DPS states that the driver has been identified as Travis Weight of Cache […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gephardt Daily
SLCo D.A. Sim Gill clears officers from 2 police agencies in officer-involved critical injury cases
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has ruled on two alleged cases of Officer Involved Critical Incidents, and determined no charges will be filed against officers in either case. Both cases involved deaths that followed police pursuits....
Gephardt Daily
Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. “The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on...
Gephardt Daily
Update: 16-year-old faces homicide charges in Salt Lake City shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, SEPT. 30, 2022 — Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad has arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the Friday, Sept. 10, 2022 slaying of 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. Galicia-Rodriguez was mortally wounded just before 1 a.m. after being shot inside a car near...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake County DA says police chase that ended in a fatal crash was not an officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill’s Office announced that an incident involving two North Salt Lake Police officers did not meet the criteria for an officer-involved critical incident, an OICI. The incident in question was under review after a person died following a police chase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orem standoff suspect wanted 'gunfight in the street,' police say
New details released by police show the events that led to a suspect's arrest after exchanging gunfire with officers in Orem on Thursday.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police ask for help finding man missing nearly a year
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of renewed efforts in a search for a missing resident, police have asked for the public’s help. Shane Strong has been missing since November of 2021, when he was last seen by family members, according to a Friday post on social media by the Ogden Police Department. His vehicle is also missing. The 48-year-old white male drives an orange 1977 Chevrolet Impala, Utah license plate L524F.
Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
ksl.com
16-year-old arrested, accused of killing 17-year-old in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of shooting another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The boy was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention on Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. On Sept. 10, just before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family remembers South Salt Lake man killed in officer-involved shooting
Loved ones are grieving after a heartbreaking shooting in South Salt Lake late Monday night, trying to make sense of what happened.
ksl.com
Orem man arrested in shootout taunted, 'Let's have a gunfight in the street,' police say
OREM — An Orem man who had been hospitalized Thursday has been booked into the Utah County Jail after police say he barricaded himself inside his apartment and exchanged gunfire with police, shooting at officers multiple times during an hourslong standoff. Zackrey Gage Newman, 31, was arrested for investigation...
POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was reportedly struck by an SUV in Ogden Friday night. Ogden Police say a Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Wall Ave. when the boy was struck in the lane of travel. Lt. Michael Rounkles, Ogden Police, says the 12-year-old “walked out into traffic.” Police say the juvenile […]
kjzz.com
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
Gephardt Daily
Bluffdale juvenile on a bike hit by car, transported to hospital
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old on his bicycle was struck by a car Thursday evening and was transported to the hospital to check for any injuries. Injuries were minor, and the trip to the hospital was considered precautionary, Bluffdale Police Sgt. J. Davis said...
Orem man taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with police
An Orem man was taken into custody Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with police outside a home.
kslnewsradio.com
Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...
Comments / 0