OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of renewed efforts in a search for a missing resident, police have asked for the public’s help. Shane Strong has been missing since November of 2021, when he was last seen by family members, according to a Friday post on social media by the Ogden Police Department. His vehicle is also missing. The 48-year-old white male drives an orange 1977 Chevrolet Impala, Utah license plate L524F.

OGDEN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO