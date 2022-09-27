ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

kjzz.com

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County

SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
SYRACUSE, UT
ABC4

Two dead after pickup truck flips, crashes in ravine

UPDATE: 10/2/22 11:48 A.M. SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – The identities of the victims have been released by the Department of Public Safety (DPS) after a truck flipped upside-down and crashed in a ravine, killing two, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. DPS states that the driver has been identified as Travis Weight of Cache […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
South Salt Lake, UT
Utah Crime & Safety
Utah State
Crime & Safety
Gephardt Daily

Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. “The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: 16-year-old faces homicide charges in Salt Lake City shooting death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, SEPT. 30, 2022 — Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad has arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the Friday, Sept. 10, 2022 slaying of 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. Galicia-Rodriguez was mortally wounded just before 1 a.m. after being shot inside a car near...
Gephardt Daily

Ogden police ask for help finding man missing nearly a year

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of renewed efforts in a search for a missing resident, police have asked for the public’s help. Shane Strong has been missing since November of 2021, when he was last seen by family members, according to a Friday post on social media by the Ogden Police Department. His vehicle is also missing. The 48-year-old white male drives an orange 1977 Chevrolet Impala, Utah license plate L524F.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Grandson charged in double stabbing incident with grandmother

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The grandson involved in a double stabbing on Monday has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after allegedly stabbing his grandmother and himself. According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the grandson and grandmother lived with each other, sharing a Covewood Village Apartment. The grandmother, 70, […]
ksl.com

16-year-old arrested, accused of killing 17-year-old in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of shooting another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The boy was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention on Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. On Sept. 10, just before...
ABC4

POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

12-year-old hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 12-year-old boy was reportedly struck by an SUV in Ogden Friday night. Ogden Police say a Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on Wall Ave. when the boy was struck in the lane of travel. Lt. Michael Rounkles, Ogden Police, says the 12-year-old “walked out into traffic.” Police say the juvenile […]
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
Gephardt Daily

Bluffdale juvenile on a bike hit by car, transported to hospital

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old on his bicycle was struck by a car Thursday evening and was transported to the hospital to check for any injuries. Injuries were minor, and the trip to the hospital was considered precautionary, Bluffdale Police Sgt. J. Davis said...
BLUFFDALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Murray Police warning public to be on lookout for scam

MURRAY, Utah — The Murray Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam going on in the area. Murray Police say they have received multiple reports of people receiving a phone call from someone saying they are a Murray Police Officer. The caller goes on to say...

