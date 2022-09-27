ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Maggie Ruth Clem

Maggie Ruth Clem, 91, of Cave City passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 25, 1931, in Mangrum, Arkansas to Levi and Mary Rasdon. She was a homemaker and mother. She also worked in woodworking and for the Sidney Nursing Home. She was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Cave City. She enjoyed crafts and painting. She also loved to cook chocolate gravy for all her grandchildren.
CAVE CITY, AR
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Rare new plant species found in Sharp County

A new species of plant found in only seven locations worldwide has been identified in Arkansas. Rock Creek Natural Area in Sharp County, a unit of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission’s System of Natural Areas, is home to the newly discovered Stiletto Beaksedge (Rhynchospora stiletto). The plant’s discovery was published by researchers Claire M. Ciafré and Robert F. C. Naczi in Kew Bulletin, the official journal of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, located in London, England.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

‘Spinning Bones’ – Arts Council presenting new group exhibition’Spinning Bones’ – Arts Council presenting new group exhibition

The Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) is currently presenting Spinning Bones, a multi-media group exhibition by Luminous Lookout, a group of three Southern Louisiana-based artists: Dawn Black, Kathryn Hunter, and Kelli Scott Kelley. “Using representational imagery, their work visualizes narratives to inspire social dialogue and critique,” BAAC noted in a...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Rayma Jean Lucas

Rayma Jean Lucas, 79, of Newport departed this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on December 10, 1942, to Raymond Reddell and Juanita (Sharp) Goodman. Rayma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newport. She was a very family-oriented person who loved to cook holiday meals. Her favorite thing was having her children and grandchildren all together for a big family meal at her home. She cherished her family more than they will ever know.
NEWPORT, AR
Kait 8

Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A vehicle stolen over two decades ago was discovered at a White County creek on Monday, leaving more questions than answers. According to content partner KARK, White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Police offering reward in murder case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning. According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, girls at Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro flagged down Jonesboro Police Officers Kaja and Crawford to tell them peacocks were on the loose in the parking lot.
JONESBORO, AR
UPI News

Escaped peacocks rounded up in Arkansas parking lot

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Arkansas were flagged down by bystanders to deal with an unusual situation -- a pair of peacocks wandering loose in a parking lot. The Jonesboro Police Department said officers were flagged down Wednesday by witnesses outside Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro and alerted to the presence of two loose peacocks.
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

3-year-old that went missing from Cabot found

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sylvia Noel Ferricher, the 3-year-old that went missing from Cabot Thursday afternoon has been found. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Sylvia Noel Ferricher went missing Thursday after her mother Colbert Winter, 40, fled with her after her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody on Sept. 23.
CABOT, AR
Kait 8

Pedestrian hit and killed

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Friday night when a vehicle struck him. Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 23 on Old Railroad Road in White County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Christopher Dixon was in the westbound lane when...
SEARCY, AR
KTLO

Salem construction business owner facing multiple felony charges

A Fulton County construction business owner is facing multiple charges including theft by deception and violations of the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 50-year-old Gerald Lee Helcher-Stellar wrote a check for construction materials to All Steel in Gepp on August 26 for $11,712.98. When All Steel attempted to cash the check, it returned for insufficient funds. Two days later they attempted again to cash the check and was rejected.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro

A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crews responding to house fire

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brookland. According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home was located on Eason Street. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday morning crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 7:33 a.m. Sept. 30, two miles southwest of State Highway 69, just north of Brookland. ArDOT said all southbound lanes...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Habitual offender in Fulton County charged with commercial burglary, theft

A Fulton County man was arrested in connection to a commercial burglary and theft in an incident that occurred between August 25 and September 5 in Salem. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Jeffery Mason broke onto the Stellar Construction property and stole a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, cargo trailer, and an 18-foot car hauler trailer. During this time, Stellar Construction has been seized by the Department of Finance and Administration, in which the items had been tagged. He also broke into the construction office.
FULTON COUNTY, AR

