Rayma Jean Lucas, 79, of Newport departed this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on December 10, 1942, to Raymond Reddell and Juanita (Sharp) Goodman. Rayma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newport. She was a very family-oriented person who loved to cook holiday meals. Her favorite thing was having her children and grandchildren all together for a big family meal at her home. She cherished her family more than they will ever know.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO