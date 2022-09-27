Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Democratic Senate candidate worried about after-school programs amid petition
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After-school programs may be on the chopping block with a new petition to possibly cut the funding for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library in half. Now, a supporter of the library who is running for office is speaking out. Chenoa Summers said this petition will...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Maggie Ruth Clem
Maggie Ruth Clem, 91, of Cave City passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 25, 1931, in Mangrum, Arkansas to Levi and Mary Rasdon. She was a homemaker and mother. She also worked in woodworking and for the Sidney Nursing Home. She was a member of the Eastside Baptist Church in Cave City. She enjoyed crafts and painting. She also loved to cook chocolate gravy for all her grandchildren.
KTLO
4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas
Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
KTLO
Rare new plant species found in Sharp County
A new species of plant found in only seven locations worldwide has been identified in Arkansas. Rock Creek Natural Area in Sharp County, a unit of the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission’s System of Natural Areas, is home to the newly discovered Stiletto Beaksedge (Rhynchospora stiletto). The plant’s discovery was published by researchers Claire M. Ciafré and Robert F. C. Naczi in Kew Bulletin, the official journal of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, located in London, England.
whiterivernow.com
‘Spinning Bones’ – Arts Council presenting new group exhibition’Spinning Bones’ – Arts Council presenting new group exhibition
The Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) is currently presenting Spinning Bones, a multi-media group exhibition by Luminous Lookout, a group of three Southern Louisiana-based artists: Dawn Black, Kathryn Hunter, and Kelli Scott Kelley. “Using representational imagery, their work visualizes narratives to inspire social dialogue and critique,” BAAC noted in a...
Kait 8
Lawrence County city encouraging citizens to pick unwanted trash
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the fall season is in full swing, the city of Ravenden is helping its citizens tidy up. Anyone in the community can set any unwanted trash curbside in front of their homes, and the city will pick it up on Saturday, Oct. 29. Mayor Tim...
Kait 8
Craighead County Election Commission approves library issues for ballot
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the General Election just about one month away, some important decisions for Northeast Arkansas are being considered for the ballot. The Craighead County Election Commission met Thursday, Sept. 29 to approve the addition of two issues to the ballot. Amendments 30 and 38 under the...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Rayma Jean Lucas
Rayma Jean Lucas, 79, of Newport departed this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born on December 10, 1942, to Raymond Reddell and Juanita (Sharp) Goodman. Rayma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Newport. She was a very family-oriented person who loved to cook holiday meals. Her favorite thing was having her children and grandchildren all together for a big family meal at her home. She cherished her family more than they will ever know.
Arkansas family pleads for answers 28 years after disappearance
A family calling for help in Searcy 28 years to the day after their loved one, Jarrod Green went missing in the small town.
Kait 8
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A vehicle stolen over two decades ago was discovered at a White County creek on Monday, leaving more questions than answers. According to content partner KARK, White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge.
Kait 8
Police offering reward in murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police hope a cash reward will help them find the person who fatally shot a man earlier this month. In a Thursday news release, the Jonesboro Police Department announced it is offering a $1,000 reward for any information in the shooting of 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville.
Kait 8
FEATHERY SITUATION: Police, Animal Control capture peacocks on the loose
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers had quite a time containing a couple of colorful friends on Wednesday morning. According to a media release from the Jonesboro Police Department, girls at Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro flagged down Jonesboro Police Officers Kaja and Crawford to tell them peacocks were on the loose in the parking lot.
Escaped peacocks rounded up in Arkansas parking lot
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Arkansas were flagged down by bystanders to deal with an unusual situation -- a pair of peacocks wandering loose in a parking lot. The Jonesboro Police Department said officers were flagged down Wednesday by witnesses outside Skin Fix Med Spa Jonesboro and alerted to the presence of two loose peacocks.
KATV
3-year-old that went missing from Cabot found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sylvia Noel Ferricher, the 3-year-old that went missing from Cabot Thursday afternoon has been found. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Sylvia Noel Ferricher went missing Thursday after her mother Colbert Winter, 40, fled with her after her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody on Sept. 23.
Kait 8
Pedestrian hit and killed
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Friday night when a vehicle struck him. Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 23 on Old Railroad Road in White County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Christopher Dixon was in the westbound lane when...
KTLO
Salem construction business owner facing multiple felony charges
A Fulton County construction business owner is facing multiple charges including theft by deception and violations of the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 50-year-old Gerald Lee Helcher-Stellar wrote a check for construction materials to All Steel in Gepp on August 26 for $11,712.98. When All Steel attempted to cash the check, it returned for insufficient funds. Two days later they attempted again to cash the check and was rejected.
neareport.com
Firearms reported stolen in Jonesboro
A number of firearms were reported stolen over the weekend in Jonesboro, with one alleged victim reporting six were stolen from his home in the past month. The report was taken Sunday morning at the 1900-block of Mitzi Lane in Jonesboro. There, a 73-year-old resident told police that between August 25 and September 25 (Sunday), six guns were stolen. They include a Beretta, a Taurus, a Ruger 22 mag, Llama auto, Walther P22, and a Springfield 9mm XP59.
Kait 8
Crews responding to house fire
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brookland. According to a Craighead County E911 dispatcher, the home was located on Eason Street. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Firefighters on the scene told our reporter, Griffin DeMarrais, that no one was in...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday morning crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 7:33 a.m. Sept. 30, two miles southwest of State Highway 69, just north of Brookland. ArDOT said all southbound lanes...
KTLO
Habitual offender in Fulton County charged with commercial burglary, theft
A Fulton County man was arrested in connection to a commercial burglary and theft in an incident that occurred between August 25 and September 5 in Salem. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Jeffery Mason broke onto the Stellar Construction property and stole a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, cargo trailer, and an 18-foot car hauler trailer. During this time, Stellar Construction has been seized by the Department of Finance and Administration, in which the items had been tagged. He also broke into the construction office.
