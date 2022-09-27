ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions

 4 days ago
The Atlanta Braves (96-58) and Washington Nationals (53-100) continue a 3-game set Tuesday. First pitch from Nationals Park is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Braves vs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Atlanta leads 13-4; the Braves are 27-9 over their last 36 games against the Nationals

In a tight series played in Atlanta last week (Monday-Wednesday), the Braves took 2-of-3 games from the Nationals. However, Atlanta left no doubt Monday as it clobbered its host 8-0. The Braves have scored 16 runs over their last 2 games and 22 over their last 3.

Washington’s offense has slid the other way of late. The Nationals have gone 2-6 while scoring 17 runs in their last 8 games and are 3-15 since Sept. 6.

Braves at Nationals projected starters

LHP Kyle Muller vs. RHP Paolo Espino

Muller (1-1, 10.57 ERA) makes his 3rd start. He has a 1.83 WHIP, 8.2 BB/9 and 9.4 K/9 through 7 2/3 IP.

  • Being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett where he has notched a 3.41 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 134 2/3 IP
  • Owns a 5.28 ERA over 44 1/3 IP at the Major League level in his career
  • Has scuffled over his last 3 Triple-A starts, allowing 12 ER in 16 IP

Espino (0-7, 4.17 ERA) has appeared in 40 games this season (17 as a starter). He owns a 1.32 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 7.3 K/9 through 108 IP.

  • Last outing was as a starter and came against these same Braves Wednesday: 4 IP, 2 R (1 ER)
  • Has logged a 4.94 ERA as a starter and a 2.21 mark as a relief pitcher

Braves at Nationals odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Braves -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | Nationals +190 (bet $100 to win $190)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Braves -1.5 (-130) | Nationals +1.5 (+105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Braves at Nationals picks and predictions

Prediction

Braves 6, Nationals 4

Take the Nationals if the price reaches +225 — there would be value there. Otherwise, PASS.

With a likable Over, PASS on trying to get by with a Washington plus play.

For a second straight day at Nationals Park, there is a general, all-the-way-around lean against the pitching. The Nats didn’t help on Monday, and the Over 8.5 did not cash.

The lean is worth sticking to, though. Now we add the southpaw Muller, and Atlanta pummels lefty pitching (.785 OPS).

TAKE THE OVER 8.5 (-120).

