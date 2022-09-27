Read full article on original website
The List: Fun animal facts with Larry
CHICAGO — Larry Potash got the chance to take the reigns of “The List” on WGN Morning News on Wednesday — and he had some fun animal facts to share. He had some tidbits on coyotes, lobsters, cicadas, and rabbits for the segment on Sept. 28, and you can watch those in the video above.
WGN-TV launches fun “Very Chicago” ad campaign and podcast supporting #1 rated WGN Morning News
CHICAGO, September 27, 2022 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV has launched a new promotional campaign celebrating WGN Morning News, which continues its 11-year reign as the #1 rated news from 6-9am with adults 25-54. The show airs weekdays 4-10am CT. Titled “Very Chicago,” the spots showcase the talents’ interests and personas outside the show. To see the campaign, click here.
Chicago chef shares sweet success by teaching others
CHICAGO — He has a big social media following but don’t call him an influencer. Chef Juan Gutierrez would rather be called an educator. Of course, his most impressive title may be head pastry chef at one of the top hotels in Chicago at only 28 years old.
Classic Greek Cuisine with a Twist
Kala Modern Greek is a new Lincoln Park restaurant serving up classic Greek cuisine with a twist. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at some of their signature dishes is partner Stephanie Guerre. 2523 N. Clark Street. Instagram @kalachicago.
2 USPS mail carriers robbed over 2 days in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. — Two postal carriers were robbed in as many days, prompting Evanston police to issue a warning about the increased risk of package thefts as the holiday season approaches. The most recent incident occurred just before noon Tuesday in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue. Arriving officers...
