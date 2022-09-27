Read full article on original website
Related
Russia vetoes UN resolution on proclaimed annexations, China abstains
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution introduced by the United States and Albania condemning Moscow's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, with Russia's strategic partner China abstaining from the vote.
North Korea fires ballistic missile, marking fourth in a week
SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, marking Pyongyang's fourth launch in a week as it ratchets up tension in the Korean peninsula.
Russia Blows Up Gas Pipelines, Declaring an All-Out Energy War It May Already Have Lost
Russia's likely sabotage of natural gas pipelines spells an escalation of Putin's energy war—and increases chance of him losing it
