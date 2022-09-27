A Night To Remember: Oswego Health Foundation To Host 3rd Annual Gala To Support Local Healthcare Initiatives

Read full article on original website
Related
Fulton JHS, GRB Host Visitors In Back-To-Back Open Houses
FULTON – Fulton City School District concluded its third week of school with open houses at Fulton Junior High School and G. Ray Bodley. The FJHS open house, held Sept. 22, invited students and families into the building to meet with staff and teachers. Visitors could tour the school, learn from a number of school and community organizations at informational booths and grab a slice of pizza in the cafeteria.
Fulton’s Granby Elementary Hosts Fun-Filled Open House
FULTON – Granby Elementary added a unique twist of fun family activities to this year’s fall open house. On Tuesday, September 27, the school opened its doors to hundreds of students and families. While visitors were welcomed by traditional open house activities like tours of the building and conversations with educators and administrators, new surprises added an almost carnival-like atmosphere.
Integrated Community Planning Recognized For 35 Years As Oswego County’s Premier Resource Agency For Child Care, Traffic Safety
OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc., was recently recognized for its 35th anniversary as a non-profit agency in Oswego County. To commemorate the anniversary, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow presented a certificate of recognition to ICP’s Executive Director Brandy Koproski and Programs Coordinator Stephanie Burdick.
WKTV
Golf tournament raises $20,000 to support services offered by The Kelberman Center
The Negotiator Open Golf Tournament recently held at Rome Country Club raised more than $20,000 for The Kelberman Center, an organization that provides autism services in the Mohawk Valley. The tournament was sponsored by Crust Kitchen and Bar and Bonacio Construction. “The Kelberman Center was a perfect choice as recipient...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton Halloween Decorating Contest Returns For Second Year
FULTON – The second annual citywide Joseph Labeef Memorial Halloween decorating contest is back with entries due by Oct. 26, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton. “This event is named in memory of Joseph Labeef, who placed third in the contest last year,”...
Open Mic Fridays Resumes At Oswego Music Hall Friday
OSWEGO — Oswego Music Hall will resume its Open Mic Friday series on September 30. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30. Guest host Bryan Dickenson leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May.
Author To Discuss New Novel This Fall At Cayuga Community College
AUBURN, NY – A local award-winning author who specializes in historical fiction will discuss her latest novel twice this fall at Cayuga Community College. Sheila Myers, who previously completed a trilogy about the historic Durant family from upstate New York, will discuss her latest novel, “The Truth of Who You Are,” at both Cayuga campuses this semester.
SUNY Oswego Faculty Biotech Startup Providing Valuable Service, Student Experiences
OSWEGO – Kestas Bendinskas, a Distinguished Service Professor of Chemistry at SUNY Oswego, recently opened a startup to meet demand for a distinctive type of testing and to provide students with outstanding paid internship opportunities. The biotech startup laboratory, Stress Bionalytics LLC, is now open in the Oswego County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fur Ball 2022: Benefit For The Real Fur Balls Of Oswego County Humane Society
OSWEGO – After two years, the Fur Ball is back! Join us for the annual Fur Ball to support the Oswego County Humane Society on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m at the lake Ontario Event & Conference Center. Music will be provided by Cam...
Broadway Star, SUNY Oswego Alumnus Tamar Greene To Perform Oct. 17
OSWEGO – Tamar Greene, a 2009 SUNY Oswego alumnus who appears on Broadway as George Washington in the mega-hit musical “Hamilton,” will return for a concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. Part of the college’s Artswego Performing Arts Series,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New blessing box installed on west side of Oswego
OSWEGO — A blessing box has been installed at 73 W. Mohawk St., on the corner near Oswego Health, by community members with hopes to bring the neighborhood together and provide non-perishable goods to those who may need them. Lee Hickey and her husband, Bryan, along with their neighbors...
SUNY Oswego Professor’s Projects Support Great Lakes Ecosystem
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Nicholas Sard is engaged in several grant-supported projects related to helping support the Great Lakes ecosystem. A self-described fisheries geneticist –- a term for somebody who uses environmental DNA (eDNA) and other genetic techniques for the benefit of fish and other species –- Sard’s work includes playing a key role in two projects funded by the Nature Conservancy. Both projects involve collecting and filtering one-liter water samples to extract free-floating DNA and cells, collectively considered eDNA sampling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclists Ride To Raise Funds In Memory Of Michael Geer
RICHLAND, NY – Motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at the Richland Hotel in Richland, New York, on Sunday, September 25, to remember fellow rider Michael Geer and to raise funds for several charities dedicated to his memory. Rainy weather did not deter the hardy group of riders, who set out under...
Kline Promoted at Christopher Community, Inc.
Oswego, NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jordan Kline to the position of Director of Property Management. “We are very excited to announce Jordan’s promotion to Director of Property Management,” said Christopher Community, Inc., President & CEO Justin Rudgick. “We believe her vision and enthusiasm align greatly with the growth and new strategic direction at Christopher Community.”
Oswego Common Council Passes Grant Application For Old City Hall Renovations
OSWEGO – Refurbishment of the Old City Hall Building in Oswego, otherwise known as the Market House 1836 Project, was under notable discussion during last night’s Common Council meeting Monday, September 26. Oswego City Historian, Vice President of the Oswego County Heritage Foundation and President of the Oswego...
informnny.com
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
Annual Hospice Memorial Service Returns In-Person Oct 23
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Hospice and Friends of Oswego County Hospice are working together to bring back their in-person memorial service for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The service begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Elim Grace Church, 340 W. First St., Oswego.
Oswego History Faculty Members Participate In Seminar Examining SUNY Curriculum
OSWEGO – While historians spend much of their time teaching in the classroom, researching in archives and writing, SUNY Oswego history faculty members Gwen Kay and Bill Murphy joined 14 other SUNY scholars in the Adirondacks as part of a federally funded effort to reimagine the U.S. history curriculum at Oswego and across the SUNY system.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 18 – September 24
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton. Full story here.
Fulton Fire Dept, Red Cross Help Families Stay Safe With Free Smoke Alarms
FULTON – The city of Fulton Fire Department and the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross are teaming up to make households safer by installing free smoke alarms and providing fire prevention and safety information. The Fulton Fire Department is also working with the...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0