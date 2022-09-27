A Night To Remember: Oswego Health Foundation To Host 3rd Annual Gala To Support Local Healthcare Initiatives

OSWEGO — Oswego Music Hall will resume its Open Mic Friday series on September 30. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30. Guest host Bryan Dickenson leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May.

