Futurity
Could a phone game diagnose autism sooner?
A smartphone game that gathers video and audio data could facilitate earlier diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and improve treatment, say researchers. In the game Guess What? an adult caregiver holds a smartphone to his or her forehead and asks a child to mimic an image displayed on the screen. It might be a monkey, a soccer player, or perhaps a happy or sad face. The adult then guesses what the child is acting out and registers correct answers by tilting the phone forward; incorrect by tilting it back.
Futurity
Skin biopsy tech could offer super-fast results
Biopsies have been performed the same way since the 19th century, but new technology could offer a diagnosis much more quickly. Consider, for example, what happens when a patient comes in to have a skin lesion biopsied for nonmelanoma skin cancer. “The surgeon will take a little piece of the...
