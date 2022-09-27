A smartphone game that gathers video and audio data could facilitate earlier diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder and improve treatment, say researchers. In the game Guess What? an adult caregiver holds a smartphone to his or her forehead and asks a child to mimic an image displayed on the screen. It might be a monkey, a soccer player, or perhaps a happy or sad face. The adult then guesses what the child is acting out and registers correct answers by tilting the phone forward; incorrect by tilting it back.

