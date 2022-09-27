ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
Goldberg Recalls His Run in WCW, Says He Was Trying to Do What Mike Tyson Did in Boxing

Goldberg recently weighed in on his legendary run in WCW, discussing how he differentiated himself and noting that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for what he was trying to do with his character. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about his time in WCW on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Davey Richard Issues Challenge To Chris Jericho For ROH World Title Match

Chris Jericho is looking to defeat all the great ROH World Champions of the past, and Davey Richards wants to step up to the plate. As noted last night, Jericho cut a promo after successfully defending his championship against Bandido on AEW Dynamite, stating that he wanted to destroy ROH’s legacy and planned to beat every great ROH Champion. Richards, who was ROH World Champion for 321 days in 2011 and 2012, was tagged in a tweet about Jericho’s statement and called out Jericho.
Six Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Added To WWE Extreme Rules

WWE has announced a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match for Extreme Rules. The match will see the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) battle Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser). Extreme Rules happens on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian

A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
AEW Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Juice Robinson

It was reported earlier today that AEW offered Bandido a contract immediately after his match with Chris Jericho on this week’s Dynamite. PWInsider reports that AEW also has interest in Juice Robinson following his appearance on this week’s Dynamite against Jon Moxley. There is said to be ‘massive...
Saraya Cuts Promo On AEW Dynamite, Interrupted By Britt Baker

Saraya addressed the AEW Women’s division on this week’s AEW Dynamite before Britt Baker came out to interrupt. The new AEW star, who made her debut on last week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, came out to cut a promo in which she called for the women’s division to come out, which brought out Toni Storm, Athena, Blue Sky, Willow, and Madison Rayne.
Diamond Select Bringing Sting AEW Vinimate & More To New York Comic Con

Diamond Select is set to debut an exclusive Sting Vinimate at New York Comic Con next weekend. The manufacturer announced its NYCC exclusives for the October 6th to 9th convention including the Holiday Bash 2021 Sting Vinimate and more. The Sting release is described as follows:. AEW Holiday Bash 2021...
Ask 411 Wrestling: Did Hulk Hogan Ever No-Show a Match?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows

Goldberg has Jackhammered tons of wrestlers over the course of his career, and he named Big Show as the one who was the hardest to hit the move on. The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW, and explained how Show didn’t like being upside down. He talked about their run of matches at house shows at the time as well as his hitting the move on Show on TV during WCW Nitro. You can check out the highlights below:
Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight

– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs. – Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.
Ludwig Kaiser Says Imperium Have No Complaints About Their TV Time in WWE So Far

There had been rumors last month that before his retirement, Vince McMahon had soured on Gunther and Imperium. However he would retire this past summer and the group is running strong on Smackdown. In an interview with Waz, Ludwig Kaiser spoke about the rumors and said that the group has no complaints with their run in WWE so far. Here are highlights:
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown has a three-match card announced thus far. The episode will air tonight on FOX from Winnipeg, Manitoba with the following matches set:. * Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * Bayley vs. Shotzi. * Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios.
Rush Officially Signs With AEW, Tony Khan Welcomes Him

El Toro Blanco is All Elite. In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that Rush has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Rush first appeared for the company back in May during Double or Nothing. He will have a match with Jon Silver on tonight’s episode of Rampage.
Some Talent Reportedly Set To Miss Tonight’s Smackdown

Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown will be affected by Hurricane Ian, with some talent set to miss the show. While the WON did not list specific names that will not be at the Winnipeg-set taping, it was noted that “at least some talent” who live in the area of Orlando won’t make the taping.
